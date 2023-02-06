Read full article on original website
WSAZ
I-64 accident shuts down I-64 near Huntington Mall exit
Crews with the U.S. Forest Service are working Friday in a wooded area near Lawco Lake, getting the last of any remnants of fire and smoke under control after a massive brush fire that happened Thursday.
WSAZ
Crews fight brush fires throughout Wayne County
Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area.
WSAZ
Jefferson Road potholes patched one week after WSAZ inquiry
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week, Herman Nicely, a South Charleston resident, reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road. WSAZ then reached out to the West Virginia Division of Highways, asking if there are plans...
WSAZ
Backup reported in Cross Lanes following I-64 accident
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backing up Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Cross Lanes exit. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the slow and middle westbound lanes are closed. Traffic is backed up to the Institute I-64 exit.
WSAZ
Potholes patched along Jefferson Road in Kanawha County
West Virginia's near-total ban on abortion, which passed last year, has given rise to another discussion -- support for women, families and the babies born to them.
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they've been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control.
WSAZ
Crews work to plug leaking gas well in Charleston neighborhood
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A contractor is currently conducting plugging operations on a natural gas well that is leaking in a Charleston neighborhood, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) confirmed Thursday. The leak was reported near Crouch Hollow, and DEP officials say it is expected to be stopped...
WSAZ
Crash shuts down portion of Route 60 in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of US 60 in Hurricane has been shut down following an accident involving two vehicles on Thursday. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of US 60 and Main Street. One person was transported from the scene by...
wchstv.com
Crews respond after tree falls on two vehicles in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters said emergency officials responded after a tree fell on two vehicles in Kanawha City in Charleston. People were trapped in one of the vehicles, and at least one injury was reported. Dispatchers said the incident happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of...
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Crews in Wayne County have fought brush fires throughout the county, including north of Wayne and in Prichard.
Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
WSAZ
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down lanes of I-64
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of I-64 westbound are shut down Friday due to a tractor-trailer fire, according to dispatchers. Officials confirm the incident happened right at the Huntington Mall exit. Emergency crews do not know what caused the tractor-trailer to catch fire. Members of the Barboursville Police and...
WSAZ
Crash sends man to the hospital
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
Downed power line sparks brush fire in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:01 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The AEP outage map shows that the majority of Mason County’s power is back on. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A downed power line in Mason County started a brush fire and knocked out power to just over 1,000 residents. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, a call […]
Lane closures planned for road project in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is letting drivers know they could expect delays on Hall Greer Boulevard starting next week. City officials say temporary lane closures will be taking place to allow workers to install temporary traffic control devices ahead of a project to renovate Hal Greer Boulevard. The closures are planned […]
WSAZ
Tree falls on vehicles, knocks down power lines
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Venable Avenue SE in Charleston after a tree fell, according to 911 dispatchers. According to the 911 center, the tree fell on several vehicles and took down power lines. Injuries have been reported, dispatchers say.
WSAZ
Road shut down following crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are responding to a crash Wednesday morning that has Campbell's Creek Drive shut down in both directions near the 500 block, right by Edelweiss Lane. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m.
Man arrested after pursuit on ATV in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (9:39 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 News that the suspect is a male. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is detained after they led police on a chase on their ATV in eastern Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 8:15 […]
WSAZ
Budget approved to renovate Shawnee Sports Complex
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday night approved a budget to renovate the welcome center at the Shawnee Sports Complex. The biggest of those renovations will be a rooftop patio where spectators can relax sit and eat while being able to see action going on around the complex.
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Forest Fire Reported
Jackson County – Emergency crews are being requested to a heavily forested area in Southern Ohio for reports of a out of control forest fire. According to early reports both Pike County and Ross County units have been requested to the area of ST335 and Walker Ridge Road for a fire that 911 operators have reported is, "spreading fast" into the woods.
