msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Norovirus outbreak: Things to know about this contagious stomach, intestinal virus
In the United States, it’s officially stomach flu/ norovirus season. If you’ve ever had a stomach-churning spell of gastrointestinal disease, you know how depressing it can be. The “stomach flu” or “stomach bug” is most often caused by norovirus, a highly contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea....
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Eggflation: Shortage hit the US causing egg prices to soar most in these 5 states
The largest global avian flu outbreak in recorded history has combined with rising fuel, feed, and packaging prices to produce a national egg scarcity that is expected to worsen. Eggs are a basic that has been easily (and relatively cheaply) purchased from grocery stores and stockpiled in kitchens for decades,...
Mental health issues linked to absenteeism of children
According to new Productivity Commission data, the rate of youngsters missing school due to mental health or sickness is on the rise. After years of slight drops, the national primary school attendance rate in 2022 was 87.8 percent, a 4.5 percent decrease from 2021. Mental Health Issues Add To Absenteeism.
Risk of developing anxiety becomes higher due to long-term exposure to polluted air, study reveals
People who reside in extremely polluted areas are more likely to suffer from sadness and anxiety than those who reside in areas with cleaner air. The study, which was published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry on Wednesday, found that persons who were exposed to greater levels of several air pollutants, such as particle pollution, nitrogen dioxide, and nitrogen oxides, over a prolonged period had an elevated risk of sadness and anxiety.
US jobs boost surprisingly despite tight labor market
In January, employers added 517,000 jobs despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to restrict growth and contain inflation with higher interest rates. The unemployment rate has reached its lowest level since 1969, at 3.4%. Even though most economists anticipate an impending recession, Friday’s official report added to the picture of a strong labor market, with low unemployment, relatively few layoffs, and numerous job vacancies.
Listeria: Health officials recall sandwiches, yogurt, and other snacks over contamination concern
According to federal health officials, hundreds of sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, and wraps sold in multiple East Coast states are being recalled due to probable listeria contamination. Fresh Ideation Food Group recalled breakfast sandwiches, salads, wraps, fruit cups, and parfaits on Friday, according to the Food and Drug Administration. FDA...
Are Medicare premiums taxable? Here’s what to expect after public health emergency ends
The Medicare agency says some COVID-19 testing and treatments will cost extra after the public health emergency expires. On May 11, the Biden administration would terminate the federal COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, putting a stop to some of the free treatments that Congress had promised patients under several COVID-19 relief measures.
ADHD medication shortage gets worse; What went wrong?
The limited supply of ADHD medication not only causes stress in people who cannot obtain it, but it has also generated supply concerns for other treatments. It’s been five months, according to today’s Health Alert, yet the Adderall shortage persists. ADHD Medicine Shortage. The number of ADHD diagnoses...
Expert: US companies need to expand their presence in China
American companies must continue to conduct business in China, according to the president of the US-China Business Council, if they wish to become global business leaders. The president of the council, Craig Allen, stated, “First and foremost, some 10 percent of American exports go to China, supporting the employment of over 1 million of our fellow citizens in 2021.”
AI X-ray screening twice effective as detection of lung cancer: Study
According to new research, artificial intelligence (AI) is more than twice as good than radiologists alone at screening patients for lung cancer. In a real-world context, machine learning-based software improved the detection of lung nodules on chest X-rays substantially. Lung Nodules Are Primary Finding Of Lung Cancer. The approach is...
