Mardi Gras ramps up this weekend with 7 parades taking to Coast streets
Open Now: "Black Like It Never Left" art exhibit at MGCCC's Harrison Co. Campus. Feb. 9th at noon, Gulfport native and MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon will discuss his paintings that showcase the return of old trends from the African American community incorporated into our modern culture. Buy your 2023 St....
In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach
Amtrak leaders speak on safety ahead of return to the Gulf Coast. Safety is at the heart of Amtrak’s mission to bring passenger rail service to the Coast. Magliari highlighted the most common scenarios that create potentially deadly encounters between trains and people. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Wednesday’s...
Long Beach residents continue fight to keep oak tree alive
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - During a board meeting on Thursday, concerned residents spoke about a historic tree and what it means to community members. This comes after the Board of Alderman previously considered the trees being removed for a new boutique hotel development on Jeff Davis Ave. “The tree...
Black History Month: The Pleasant Reed Home
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, we’re highlight the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. “It’s apart of history that everyone should know,” said historian Isaiah Edwards. “Everyone should realize how far we come as a Black race.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Mississippi Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Bayou Overlook
The Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge is a huge, 19,000-acre preserve dedicated to providing a safe habitat for the Mississippi sandhill crane and its habitat. You could easily spend an entire weekend exploring this area, but if you just have a couple of hours, then be sure to check out the Fontainebleau Trail. This short and sweet hiking trail in Mississippi is a great adventure the entire family will enjoy.
Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school
It’s going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s through Wednesday morning. We’re also going to see more fog through the morning, and it could be dense in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for all of South Mississippi into Wednesday morning. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Wednesday. It will stay breezy and humid with highs in the low to mid 70s. More showers and storms are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms, and there is chance that a few storms could be strong.
Mississippi Sound Coalition seeks community support over diversion projects
Stephanie Poole highlights the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. The national competition happens in Washington D.C. this April. In the Kitchen with Jia. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. If you're having a sweet tooth, Jia at The Beau Rivage has...
Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a bundle!. The Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its Arbor Day Tree Distribution at the Lyman Community Center located off Highway 49. It will run from 7 a.m. until they are out of stock.
ourmshome.com
The Secret Coast is One of the 9 Best Presidents’ Day Fishing Destinations in the US for 2023!
Presidents’ Day is coming up soon and while the traditional cherry pie is a common staple, there are about as many ways to celebrate this holiday as there are presidents. Many of them have been avid fishermen. If you want to follow in their footsteps, FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the world, has got you covered. The platform recently released its list of the best fishing destinations for Presidents’ Day 2023. The Secret Coast came third!
Amtrak leaders speak on safety ahead of return to the Gulf Coast
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Amtrak representatives visited Pascagoula and Gulfport to give safety briefings regarding upcoming passenger rail service. Monday, the company began trial runs of its passenger rail service from Mobile, Alabama to New Orleans, Louisiana, with four stops along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. “We’ve already had about five...
Pass Christian PD asking for help naming new K9 puppy
Wet at times today & tomorrow. Plus, we're finally close enough to take a brief peek at the big Mardi Gras weekend weather for next weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. You may get some use out...
Ocean Springs Middle Schoolers celebrate regional science bowl win
Stephanie Poole highlights the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. A biological study by the same group of scientists has been sent for peer review and will be presented to the Coalition when completed. In the Kitchen with Jia. Updated: 8...
Mississippi Aquarium to recycle unwanted Mardi Gras beads
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will host a Mardi Gras bead recycling drive to prevent litter and to protect marine life. “Mardi Gras beads are plastic, and plastic is not benign. It is loaded with chemicals like bromine and chlorine, as well as heavy metals like lead. When Mardi Gras beads end up […]
Life Church of Gautier provides community food giveaway
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Life Church of Gautier worked to provide the community with free groceries on Wednesday. Nearly 100 people moved through the line within two hours. “The need has been so great lately with the food prices going up,” pastor assistant Kimberly Broughton said. “We went from every Friday we would have eight people, thinking that was, wow, a lot, to we’ve been serving 30 to 40 people on a Friday.”
St. Vincent de Paul student wins Harrison Co. Regional Spelling Bee
Nativity BVM students deliver donated supplies to the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence. The students make the distribution as part of a community service project for National Catholic Schools Week. In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Michael D'Angelo and Chef JD Haynes from 200...
Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor...
LIVE: Moss Point leaders discuss the downtown area growing
A biological study by the same group of scientists has been sent for peer review and will be presented to the Coalition when completed. Stephanie Poole highlights the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. Ocean Springs Middle Schoolers celebrate regional science...
Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City
MOSS POINT Miss. (WLOX) - Revitalization plans are in the works for River City. This comes after city leaders hold a public workshop to discuss future development with retail planners. When you cross into Moss Point city limits, you’re greeted with empty businesses and vacant lots. “We are not...
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
