Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
wsiu.org
Capitol View - February 10, 2023
Illinois lawmakers have returned to Springfield to begin the regular business of their 2023 Spring Session. We explore the issues they’re working on, look ahead to next week’s Budget and State of the State Address, and catch up on the latest from around the state.
videtteonline.com
ISU to introduce special education online certificate program to train Illinois teachers
To increase the number of trained special educators in Illinois, Illinois State University’s Department of Special Education will begin offering an online certificate program. The program will allow current practicing general education teachers to become equipped with learning behavior specialist requirements. Mark Zablocki, associate professor and master’s program coordinator...
Central Illinois Proud
Pritzker announces $25 million investment in Bob Michel Bridge
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker was in Peoria on Tuesday to announce a major investment in the 28-year-old Bob Michel Bridge. The $24.6 million investment is part of the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. The improvements will widen the bridge, add new lighting and create a multi-use path for pedestrians and bikers.
25newsnow.com
Town of Normal on verge of expansion, with financial benefits
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Town Council may continue to expand the Twin Cities’ opportunities, both financially and geographically, at Monday night’s meeting. Among the items on the agenda, the council will consider annexing a 72-acre property at the northwest corner of Parkside Road and West Hovey. Privately owned, developers have approached the town for clearance to construct a subdivision called ‘Infiniti Pointe’ on what is currently farmland. Their proposal illustrates the potential for 400 separate properties for construction projects of varying sizes.
wcbu.org
New $57 million hotel and apartment building pitched for downtown Peoria
A developer is proposing a new $57.1 million hotel and apartment building for downtown Peoria, with the city agreeing to reimburse costs through tax increment financing revenues. The plan calls for demolishing the former Sully's bar and Illinois Central College Perley building to make way for a high-rise, mixed-use development...
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Antiques and about 2,100 other plaintiffs in the group “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County.” From the capitol in...
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
wmay.com
Mayor Langfelder gives his point of view concerning the Wyndham debt debate
During the press conference in which former Mayor J. Michael Houston sought to endorse current Mayor Jim Langfelder for an additional term in office, the discussion turned to the question of Wyndham debt relief – which city alder people are less than thrilled about. Wyndham – who owns the...
wglt.org
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
wjbc.com
Libertarians denounce Normal Town Council’s opposition to cannabis dispensary
NORMAL – The McLean County Libertarian Party has adopted a resolution claiming the Normal’s Town Council’s refusal to allow a recreational use cannabis dispensary runs counter to free market economic principles. The council Monday night voted 6-1 against allowing business owners to turn a Chinese restaurant into...
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
freedom929.com
TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (2/7/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation that involves the state in the siting of Illinois-based clean energy projects and in turn, prohibits local bans. The new law prevents counties from enacting preemptive local ordinances that ban local wind and solar projects. Dozens of counties around the state objected to the legislation, some saying it could hinder economic growth, but upstate lawmakers ignored their constituents. Pritzker said last summer that the state would not get involved in the siting of wind and solar farms.
25newsnow.com
Normal Town Council rejects plans for cannabis dispensary, backs annexation for new housing
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Faced with community opposition during an election year, the Normal Town Council overwhelmingly voted down plans to convert a restaurant into the town’s second cannabis dispensary for recreational use. Also Monday night, the council approved an annexation agreement west of town that leaders hope...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
wmay.com
GreenTrac LLC to demolish asbestos riddled housing units in Poplar Place
The countdown is underway for demolition of dozens of units in the Poplar Place neighborhood. The Springfield City Council approved a contract Tuesday night with the low bidder for the project, GreenTrac LLC of Bunker Hill. Aldermen also approved an appropriation of more than $1.3 million for the work. Demolition...
wmay.com
Springfield police and fire unions make their city council picks
Springfield’s police and fire unions have endorsed a candidate in one of the contested races for City Council. Ward 7 candidate Brad Carlson says he has picked up the backing of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 5 and Firefighters Local 37. The unions said in separate statements...
wpsdlocal6.com
Nearly 200 Illinois soldiers mobilize for mission in Middle East
PEORIA, IL — “In its 300-year history, every member of the Illinois National Guard has been always ready, always there to defend our homeland,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said during a ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria Tuesday. According to a release from the National...
walls102.com
LaSalle County Board approves resolution of support to reopen Peru hospital
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board passed a resolution in support to reopen the Peru hospital. On Thursday board members reworked a former resolution to clearly state that the support the county is giving is non-financial. Also added in the resolution is the support of any and all action to have full obstetrics services operating at the hospital. The board agreed they aren’t locked in to supporting St. Margaret’s Health, but any healthcare provider that’s willing to get the location up and running again. A certified copy of the resolution is to be sent to all federal and state representatives and senators as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Central Illinois Proud
Problematic intersection in Washington to be realigned
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three million dollars in state grants are headed to Washington to realign a troublesome intersection at Nofsinger Rd. and Route 24, in addition to $4 million in federal funds granted in October. There have been five fatalities in the past 20 years at the intersection....
