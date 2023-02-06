Read full article on original website
Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
Deebo Samuel says 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo is 'pretty big,' but he's confident in Purdy, Lance
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is not one to speculate on who should be the starting QB, but he did comment on losing Jimmy Garoppolo.
Report: Brock Purdy, 49ers Close To Making Major Offseason Decision
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is nearing a decision on surgery plans to repair the fully torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Purdy is expected to have a procedure that requires an internal brace rather than Tommy John surgery, per Matt Maiocco of ...
FOX Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes redo Brian Ferentz's contract | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed Iowa’s offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his new contract. In this contract he must win seven games and average 25 PPG for his contract to extend beyond next season. Joel shared his thoughts on this by explaining Iowa’s offense last season. He explained why this is unfair to the players and other coaches.
Jets take Brock Purdy, Sauce Gardner goes No. 1 in ESPN 2022 redraft
We’ve only seen the class of 2022 draftees for one season, but some clearly stood above others during the season and their value was seen, at least somewhat, in a recent redraft of the 2022 draft done by ESPN. (Note: ESPN+ article) In their two-round re-do, the Jets don’t...
LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Iowa State
Get live updates as West Virginia takes on Iowa State.
WATCH: Highlights from WVU's win over No. 11 Iowa State
West Virginia secured yet another Quad One win on Wednesday night, defeating No. 11 Iowa State, 76-71. The Mountaineers jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half, gave it back to the Cyclones, and then fought through adversity to get the win in the end. Kedrian Johnson led all scorers with 22 points, while also dishing out a game-high six assists. Meanwhile, wing Emmitt Matthews had arguably his best game since 2019, putting in 20 points for the Mountaineers in the victory. Check out the highlights from the game in the video above.
Live updates: WVU vs. Iowa State
West Virginia looks to extend a seven-game home winning streak in the series in tonight's 7 o'clock game against No. 11 Iowa State. This concludes WVU's two-game home stand and sends the team onto the road for games Saturday and Monday against No. 5 Texas and No. 14 Baylor. That's the first of three straight weeks of Saturday/Monday games.
College football news: Pac-12 eyeing 2 schools for expansion
College football expansion and realignment could be happening again and this time it's the Pac-12 that could be making a move. Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is taking a visit to SMU this week as part of that potential process, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy. What ...
College Basketball Odds: Iowa State vs. West Virginia prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Iowa State Cyclones take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa State West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iowa State West Virginia. The Big 12 is such a cutthroat world. West Virginia didn’t win a Big 12...
Iowa’s best wrestlers: Meet the state’s top 220-pounders
By Dana Becker | Photo by Ginnie Coleman One wrestler stands out above all the rest when discussing the 220-pound weight in Iowa: Ben Kueter. The dual-sport future University of Iowa Hawkeye firmly placed his name on a short list of pound-for-pound greats in not only the state, ...
11 Super Bowl 57 Players Who Played College Ball In South Dakota, Iowa, or Nebraska
11 Super Bowl 57 Players Who Played College Ball In South Dakota, Iowa, or Nebraska. Super Bowl 57 is coming our way on Sunday. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their second Super Bowl titles in recent memory, and both have rosters featuring lots of Midwestern talent.
