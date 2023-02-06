West Virginia secured yet another Quad One win on Wednesday night, defeating No. 11 Iowa State, 76-71. The Mountaineers jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half, gave it back to the Cyclones, and then fought through adversity to get the win in the end. Kedrian Johnson led all scorers with 22 points, while also dishing out a game-high six assists. Meanwhile, wing Emmitt Matthews had arguably his best game since 2019, putting in 20 points for the Mountaineers in the victory. Check out the highlights from the game in the video above.

AMES, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO