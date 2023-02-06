ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

FOX Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes redo Brian Ferentz's contract | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed Iowa’s offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his new contract. In this contract he must win seven games and average 25 PPG for his contract to extend beyond next season. Joel shared his thoughts on this by explaining Iowa’s offense last season. He explained why this is unfair to the players and other coaches.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights from WVU's win over No. 11 Iowa State

West Virginia secured yet another Quad One win on Wednesday night, defeating No. 11 Iowa State, 76-71. The Mountaineers jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half, gave it back to the Cyclones, and then fought through adversity to get the win in the end. Kedrian Johnson led all scorers with 22 points, while also dishing out a game-high six assists. Meanwhile, wing Emmitt Matthews had arguably his best game since 2019, putting in 20 points for the Mountaineers in the victory. Check out the highlights from the game in the video above.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Live updates: WVU vs. Iowa State

West Virginia looks to extend a seven-game home winning streak in the series in tonight's 7 o'clock game against No. 11 Iowa State. This concludes WVU's two-game home stand and sends the team onto the road for games Saturday and Monday against No. 5 Texas and No. 14 Baylor. That's the first of three straight weeks of Saturday/Monday games.
MORGANTOWN, WV

