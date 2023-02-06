Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
USM marks 10th anniversary of tornado with Arbor Day tree planting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi administrators and dozens of students from USM’s DuBard School for Language Disorders gathered Friday for an Arbor Day celebration that also marked the 10th anniversary of a tornado that devastated much of the university’s campus. USM Physical Plant director Neil...
impact601.com
City honors local man’s legacy
The City of Laurel recently honored a longtime resident with a special day. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee issued a special proclamation declaring the Albert Ray Day in the City of Laurel. Ray, who was a longtime educator and community worker, died in November. Ray, 82, was remembered by many for...
WDAM-TV
Downtown Hattiesburg Association looking toward 2023
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Think of the Thursday’s gathering of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association as a Janus-like experience, with the organization taking a lingering look back at 2022 before turning its attention to what might be coming down the pike in 2023. “I think it was a banner season,” said...
WDAM-TV
New statewide campaign to boost skilled labor kicks off in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi non-profit is sponsoring a brand new campaign to boost the skilled labor force in the Magnolia State. An organization called The Skills Foundation, founded in 2018, is sponsoring the campaign. Thursday, representatives from Pearl River Community College, Hattiesburg High School and the Area Development...
WDAM-TV
Community College Board administrator speaks at PRCC Black History Month event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A top administrator with the Mississippi Community College Board was the keynote speaker Thursday for the annual Black History Month celebration at Pearl River Community College in Hattiesburg Thursday. Shawn Mackey Sr. addressed students and faculty at a program on PRCC’s Forrest County campus. Mackey...
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
WDAM-TV
Laurel set to host Arbor Day festivities
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Laurel is getting ready for its annual Arbor Day celebration. Every year, the Laurel City Council approves a proclamation to tell people about upcoming events. “We support the people on the tree board who take care of the trees in our city, and Arbor...
WDAM-TV
USM College of Nursing searching for solutions amid shortage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the biggest issues facing the healthcare industry these days is the lack of nurses. Burnout, long hours and compensation are just a few reasons why hospital staffs are short at the bedside. “The shortage has been around for quite some time and certainly COVID...
WDAM-TV
Krewe of St. Catherine inaugural Mardi Gras parade set to stroll
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready to celebrate a stroll through downtown Hattiesburg, Mardi Gras style?. Then pick your spot Friday night. The Krewe of St. Catherine’s inaugural Mardi Gras parade will be held on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. in downtown Hattiesburg. The walking parade encourages people to travel...
WDAM-TV
Miss. teacher shortage headlines WCU’s 2023 Teacher Recruitment and Retention Conference
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University hosted the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Conference Wednesday morning. Education professionals from across Mississippi attended the event to share strategies about how to combat the state’s teacher shortage and how to inspire people to choose a career in the classroom. “To grow...
WDAM-TV
Vicksburg city officials, tourism leaders visit Hub City to share resident service ideas
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker spent Wednesday with Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs and leadership counterparts to share practices for providing residents with services and quality of place opportunities. Barker, along with city staff and tourism partners, were joined by the Vicksburg group that was made up of...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall High School sending acapella team to compete in Knoxville
WDAM-TV
Traces of Blue set to compete in Knoxville
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fans of the “Pitch Perfect” series should get a kick out of this aca-awesome opportunity for a group of Sumrall High School students. This weekend, the school’s acapella team, “Traces of Blue,” will compete in the southern quarterfinal of the International Championship of High School Acapella.
Law firm makes big donation to Hattiesburg animal shelter
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Pines Animal Shelter received thousands of food items and gear from a local law firm on Thursday, February 9. Richard Schwartz & Associates Injury Lawyers, P.A. donated food and reflective safety bandanas for the animals to wear when going on walks. “We are about to go into kitten season, which […]
mageenews.com
Lead to Those in Need
WDAM-TV
Laurel prepares for Mardi Gras parade
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 will host its annual Mardi Gras parade this weekend. The event will feature floats, vehicles and other surprises. Attendees can also catch favorites like beads, moon pies and medallions. The floats in the parade will also go to...
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss basketball receives outpouring of community support
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s men’s basketball team is bringing national recognition to Hattiesburg as it currently stands tied for the first seed in the Sun Belt Conference. The Golden Eagles will face the University of Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns on Thursday, battling it out...
WDAM-TV
DUI programs across the Pine Belt
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 2/7
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 2/7
