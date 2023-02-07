ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

SNHD: Norovirus likely cause of school illness outbreak

By Mitch Kelly
 3 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting that preliminary laboratory results suggest norovirus as the cause of illness in the gastrointestinal outbreak at Tanaka Elementary School.

Norovirus is very contagious and spreads from person to person. It can spread through direct contact with an infected person, by consuming food or water that has been contaminated, or by people touching contaminated surfaces and then putting their unwashed hands in their mouths.

People who are exposed to norovirus will usually develop symptoms within 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Most people will recover within one to three days. Common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Symptoms can also include fever, headache and body aches.

The best way individuals can protect themselves and others from norovirus is by washing their hands thoroughly with soap and running water. Practicing proper hand hygiene is especially important after using the toilet, changing a diaper, and before eating, drinking, preparing or handling food.

The Health District is continuing to work with the Clark County School District on this investigation. At this time, a final count of how many people were ill as a result of this outbreak has not been confirmed.

Las Vegas, NV
