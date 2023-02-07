ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ work dispute sparks cancellation buzz

By Erin Keller
 3 days ago

Hold onto your cowboy hats — is “Yellowstone” doing its last roundup?

Paramount Network, Paramount Global and series co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan could be ending the popular Western in its current form, sources told Deadline on Monday, but are trying to extend the franchise with a new show starring Matthew McConaughey , 53.

The show’s potential shuttering comes, insiders allegedly claimed, as the show’s current star Kevin Costner, 68, is reportedly having disagreements over shooting schedules. The friction is allegedly causing morale issues with fellow actors on the show, which also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham.

In a statement to The Post, a Paramount Network spokesperson shot down the rumor and attempted to put fans’ minds at ease, saying: “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone’ and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.

“Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner,” they added.

Kevin Costner in Season 3 of “Yellowstone.”
©Paramount Network/courtesy Eve
Luke Grimes and Kevin Costner are shown in a Season 2 episode of “Yellowstone.”
©Paramount Network/courtesy Eve

Deadline sources claimed that Costner originally allotted himself 65 days to shoot the first part of the series’ current fifth season but ended up only wanting to shoot for 50 days. Now, as the cast is shooting the second half of the episodes, Costner reportedly only wants to spend one week filming, causing an alleged rift.

The Post also contacted reps for Costner for comment.

“Yellowstone” actors Jefferson White and Eden Brolin in Season 3.
©Paramount Network/courtesy Eve
Matthew McConaughey starred in the 2011 film “Killer Joe.” He may be headed to the “Yellowstone” franchise.
LD Distribution/Courtesy Everett

Costner won a Golden Globe in January for his portrayal of John Dutton — the owner of the Yellowstone ranch — on the Paramount series. He is currently working on “Horizon,” a four-part movie in which he stars, as well as directs and produces.

Last week, Costner listed his 160-acre Aspen ranch for rent for a whopping $36,000 per night.

