Minneapolis, MN

Brian Flores joining Vikings as defensive coordinator to continue resurgence

By Jared Schwartz
New York Post
 3 days ago

Brian Flores is rising back up the coaching ranks.

The Vikings are set to hire Flores as their new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network . He will replace Ed Donatell, who was fired after just one season, on head coach Kevin O’Connell’s staff. The Vikings defense struggled throughout the year, and derailed a promising season with a 31-24 loss to the Giants in the divisional round .

The 41-year-old Flores spent last season as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the Steelers.

Brian Flores spent the last season with the Steelers.
Before the Steelers, Flores was the Dolphins’ head coach from 2019-2021, compiling a 24-25 record in charge. After he was fired, he filed a bombshell class action lawsuit against the NFL , Dolphins, Broncos and Giants. He alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross pushed him to tank in order to improve the team’s draft position, and also accused the Giants and Broncos of racial discrimination in their hiring processes for new head coaches last offseason. Flores was a candidate and interviewed for both jobs.

Flores emerged as a talented defensive assistant and coordinator with the Patriots before taking the Dolphins head coaching job.

According to multiple reports , Flores was one of three candidates, along with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, to be brought back for a second interview by the Cardinals for their head coach opening. Now that Flores accepted the Vikings defensive coordinator job, Kafka and Anarumo are the only known candidates left to replace Kliff Kingsbury.

Kafka just completed his first season with the Giants, in which he helped Daniel Jones enjoy a renaissance year while elevating an offense void of many elite playmakers. Anarumo has served as the Bengals’ defensive coordinator the past four seasons.

The Vikings surrendered 25.1 points per game in the regular season last year, the third-worst mark in the league.

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

