T.J. Holmes drops big bucks on luxe jewelry ahead of Amy Robach’s 50th birthday

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXNkV_0keYRWxg00

T.J. Holmes is ready to spoil Amy Robach ahead of her milestone birthday.

Holmes was spotted buying an 18-karat gold promise ring from David Yurman over the weekend in preparation for his other half’s big day on Monday, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

But that wasn’t all. The ousted “Good Morning America 3” anchor paired the $650 ring with a gold chain from Tiffany & Co.

After snagging both pieces, Holmes looped the ring onto the chain and proudly stuffed the completed gift into one of Tiffany’s signature blue bags — clearly eager to give it to his leading lady.

Despite the expensive purchase, Holmes kept things casual for the outing in a navy blue winter coat, black and white sweatpants and sneakers.

Once the pair — who were caught having a months-long affair last year — finalize their respective divorce, Robach may move the sentimental gift from around her neck to that finger.

In fact, Holmes’ soon-to-be ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, was spotted without her wedding band for the first time just a few days earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLoZ4_0keYRWxg00
The former anchors have since parted ways with ABC.
ajrobach/Instagram

Holmes, 45, filed for divorce from Fiebig — his second wife — at the end of last month, less than one month after he and Robach’s romance came to light.

Meanwhile, Robach’s divorce from estranged husband Andrew Shue is “almost finalized” and friends of the former couple told Page Six the actor “doesn’t want any part” of “their mess.”

Although Robach and Holmes’ romance may still be going strong, their careers have taken a beating.

The pair was let go from “GM3” due to their workplace affair last week, with sources telling us they became too much of a “distraction” for the network.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the company said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frUgv_0keYRWxg00
The couple seems to be going strong.
ajrobach/Instagram

While sources close to ABC said the mediations were “extremely contentious,” the couple were all smiles as they packed on the PDA just one day after signing their exit agreements.

Robach was seen straddling Holmes as she jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles.

So while other ABC employees battle it out to replace Holmes and Robach , it looks like the lovebirds are focused on just one thing: each other.

Comments / 29

Jim Rubino
3d ago

Their BS is getting more attention than the Thousands of people that Died in the earthquake in Turkey... WHO GIVES A 🤬 What they do or Who they do !!!

Reply
3
Roneca Beckham
3d ago

So what. This is there personal lives a d not a crime. People cheat and divorce every day.

Reply(2)
8
Kirk Moore
3d ago

TJ will be on the prowl for some strange within a year....

Reply(1)
14
