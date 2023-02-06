ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Jack Henry Jakobik commits to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
2023 defensive back and wide receiver prospect Jack Henry Jakobik committed to Tennessee on Monday.

“I’m extremely excited to be committing to the University of Tennessee as a PWO,” Jakobik announced. “Thank you to everyone who has helped along my journey!”

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record, including one bowl win, in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s home schedule features contests versus Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri.

