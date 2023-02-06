Jack Henry Jakobik commits to Tennessee
2023 defensive back and wide receiver prospect Jack Henry Jakobik committed to Tennessee on Monday.
“I’m extremely excited to be committing to the University of Tennessee as a PWO,” Jakobik announced. “Thank you to everyone who has helped along my journey!”
The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.
Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record, including one bowl win, in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.
The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee’s home schedule features contests versus Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
The Vols’ road schedule features games at Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri.
