A former PSE&G employee shot and killed a PSE&G supervisor who was also a Milford council member in an apparent murder-suicide. Prosecutors say this was a targeted attack. Authorities in Somerset County say that Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed outside of PSE&G headquarters in Somerset on Wednesday morning. They say he was killed by 58-year-old Gary Curtis.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO