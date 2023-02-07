Read full article on original website
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the murder of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
Exclusive video of gunshots heard on night of Sayreville councilwoman’s murder
In an exclusive video obtained by News 12, gunshots are heard the night Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was gunned down in her car.
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
News 12
Prosecutors: PSE&G supervisor killed in apparent murder-suicide was targeted
A former PSE&G employee shot and killed a PSE&G supervisor who was also a Milford council member in an apparent murder-suicide. Prosecutors say this was a targeted attack. Authorities in Somerset County say that Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed outside of PSE&G headquarters in Somerset on Wednesday morning. They say he was killed by 58-year-old Gary Curtis.
News 12
Family mourns Jersey City kindergarten teacher found buried in Kearny
As the community mourns the death of a 33-year-old kindergarten teacher from Jersey City, investigators continue to search for evidence. But the victim’s family says that they think they know who killed their loved one. Luz Hernandez was found buried in a shallow grave in an empty lot in...
News 12
Reward raised to $15,000 for information about deadly hit-and-run in Newark
Officials have raised the reward for information about a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old girl in Newark to $15,000. Fanta Sangara died at the intersection of Sixth and Ninth streets in Newark last week. Her father was crossing the street with her and her 2-year-old sister. Both the father...
Ramapo man indicted for raping 7-year-old girl
Authorities say Ottoniel Gomez-Martinez, 42, of Ramapo was indicted on charges including predatory sexual assault against a child and rape.
News 12
Authorities: Body of missing kindergarten teacher from Jersey City found in shallow grave
The body of a kindergarten teacher who was reported missing from Jersey City earlier this week has been found in a shallow grave, according to officials. Police discovered the remains of Luz Hernandez, 30, buried along Central Avenue in Kearny in an empty lot. This is strictly an industrial area in the shadow of the Pulaski Skyway.
Police: Woman who posed at New Brunswick HS student posed no harm
Hyejeong Shin was charged with one count of providing a false government document.
Police: Queens man arrested following fatal overdose investigation in Nassau
Detectives tell News 12 an investigation led them to 48-year-old Derrick Perry.
Man wanted for at least 2 burglaries in Nassau County
According to detectives, an unknown male broke the front glass door of CardSmart located at 326 Dogwood Ave. in Franklin Square on Jan. 28 at 2:50 a.m.
Community, peers mourn death of NYPD officer; suspect of fatal shooting in custody
The NYPD is honoring late officer Adeed Fayaz following his death resulting from a weekend shooting. The man accused of the fatal shooting faces several charges, including murder.
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
Nanuet man charged with attempted murder in Haverstraw shootings
Police say on Oct. 22 at 2:30 a.m., officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside P&D Seafood at 9 Main St.
NYPD arrests driver in connection to deadly crash on Cross Bronx Expressway
Police arrested and identified the 43-year-old man in connection to a deadly three-car crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway in November.
Police increase reward for information on suspect in 2021 Elmont acid attack
As News 12 has reported, Nafiah Ikram was walking up her Elmont driveway in 2021 when suddenly someone threw acid in her face.
Neighbors, Muslim community mourn death of NYPD officer from Deer Park
Officer Adeed Fayaz's funeral will be held at the Maki Masjid Mosque in Brooklyn on Thursday.
News 12
NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn laid to rest on Long Island
Family and friends said their final farewells to an NYPD officer from Deer Park on Thursday. As News 12 has reported, Adeed Fayaz, 26, was shot in Brooklyn while off-duty last weekend during an attempted robbery. The suspected shooter, Randy Jones, was arrested less than two days later. A viewing...
Video shows person running behind complex where Councilwoman Dwumfour was fatally shot
News 12 received video showing a person running behind an apartment complex where Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was murdered.
FDNY: Large fire erupts at C-Town Supermarket in Bronx
Hundreds of onlookers stood as fire crews battled a large fire that broke out at a Morris Heights supermarket.
