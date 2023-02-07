ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Report: Brett Favre Is Suing 2 Former NFL Stars

Brett Favre is reportedly suing Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Mississippi auditor Shad White, Alex Raskin of Daily Mail writes this Thursday.  The lawsuit brought forth against Sharpe and McAfee stems from what a Favre-spokesperson is calling "baseless defamatory allegations."  According ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know about Super Bowl 2023 Commercials

A star-studded lineup of Super Bowl LVII commercials is set to hit our screens on Sunday. While millions of people will be tuning into the intense NFL action between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, a large sum will be even more excited for the iconic commercials. The cost...
NBC Los Angeles

Damar Hamlin Joins First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors

Damar Hamlin just reunited with the people who helped save his life. More than a month after the Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, those who treated him—including Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical and training staff who helped the safety on the field, as well as staff from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he received care following the incident—were recognized at the 2023 NFL Honors event Feb. 9. Hamlin himself then joined them in a surprise appearance, where he reflected on his experience.
CINCINNATI, OH

