HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College Softball teams sweeps Double-Header against Luna Community with 19-4 win

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
MISD celebrates 18 athletes on National Signing Day
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD celebrated the signings of 18 student-athletes to play in each of their respective sports at the next level in college. Midland Legacy had 10 students and Midland High had eight students sign their National Letters of Intent. Midland Legacy celebrated seven football players who will continue their football careers […]
cbs7.com
Permian High School Signing Day
Some residents saw bills double or triple in cost despite similar usage. The Odessa High girls soccer team defeated Permian 1-0 on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Honoring local leaders during Black History month: Todd Brown
MIDLAND, Texas (ABC Big 2 New/Fox 24 News) – All month long during Black History Month we are highlighting an individual in both the Midland and Odessa area that is making an impact in the community. To continue with coverage meet Todd Brown, he is many things to the area.
City of Midland hiring for the summer season
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Pool staff positions at Doug Russel and Washington Aquatic Center are available for 2023 summer season. The City of Midland is hiring for multiple positions for the upcoming season. With lifeguards starting at $13 per hour, cashiers at $10 per hour, and pool managers at $16 per hour. Lifeguards must be able […]
cbs7.com
Midland and Odessa chambers of commerce host legislative days
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s Mary Kate Hamilton traveled to Austin for Midland-Odessa legislative days, hosted by the Midland and Odessa chambers. The last day at the Capitol included a visit from Christi Craddick, recognition on the house floor, and a meet and greet with Governor Greg Abbott. While this trip was an opportunity to push for policy in Austin, it was also the learning experience of a lifetime for a group of UTPB students.
enchantingtexas.com
19 Best Things to do in Midland, Texas
Located in West Texas in the Permian Basin, Midland is a bustling destination known for its culture, art and vibrant atmosphere. It is also known for its oil industry and small-town charm. There are plenty of things to do in Midland from adventure activities to museums and parks. Visitors can...
cbs7.com
Odessa Hispanic Chamber hosting meet and greet Thursday to rebuild trust
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a meet and greet tomorrow at La Margarita from 6pm. to 8pm. they will have their new board members present. Last year the former CEO of the chamber, Paul Garza Junior was charged with property theft after he...
Black History Month: Sam’s BBQ keeps traditions alive
Sam’s BBQ off of 7th street and Dixie in Odessa has been in business for 42 years, serving up homemade BBQ and Soul Food. “We’re trying to keep that soul food and drive in the community,” says owner Tiki Davis. At Sam’s, you can get brisket, ribs, sausage, delicious sides, and much, much more. Tiki […]
cbs7.com
Midland High student allegedly stabs Legacy High student
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has released a statement about a stabbing that is believed to have occurred near Midland High School. MISD says the investigation is ongoing. Read the full statement below:. “A Midland High School student was arrested today for allegedly stabbing a Legacy High School student....
San Angelo LIVE!
Midland High School Locked Down for Student Runaway with a Gun
MIDLAND – Legacy High School in Midland was placed in a hold status Thursday as authorities searched for a runaway student reportedly carrying a gun. Midland ISD released the following statement Thursday:. Legacy High School went into a hold status for about 1 hour today while Midland ISD Police...
7 Midland Odessa Airbnb’s That Have Hot Tubs For Valentines Fun!
Valentines Day 2023 is just around the corner. And, maybe you can't make it out of town for a romantic getaway. No worries, there are plenty of romantic things you can come up with here in the Permian Basin. WHY NOT RENT AN AIRBNB HERE IN THE PERMIAN BASIN?. It's...
cbs7.com
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Sunni
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Each week on CBS7 First Alert News at Noon, we feature pets that need a forever home!. Our partners at Carpet Tech are supporting this effort and covering the adoption fees for this week’s featured pet. If you are interested in adopting Sunni, you can...
Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!
For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
cbs7.com
Midland ISD releases statement after Legacy High hold
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD released the following statement after Legacy High School was placed in a hold status after police received a “check person” call:. “Legacy High School went into a hold status for about 1 hour today while Midland ISD Police conducted an investigation. There was never an active threat to campus. The campus went into a hold status at 12:06 p.m. after a student reported to an administrator that they heard, a suspect police have been searching for might be on campus.
Wanted Big Spring teen surrenders to police
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring teen wanted in connection with a shooting at the YMCA earlier this month turned himself in around 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Big Spring PD said. 13-year-old Dijuan Ausbie Jr. has been charged accordingly and has been turned over to the Juvenile Probation Office. With Ausbie’s surrender, all five suspects, […]
Pedestrian dies following hit and run crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified a man killed Monday evening in a deadly pedestrian/vehicle crash as 51-year-old Lazaro Villafuerte Resendiz, of Cedar Creek, Texas. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on February 7 on the north service road near the 1900 block of E Interstate 20, mile marker 137. At the […]
cbs7.com
Pedestrian crash in Midland leaves one dead
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man is dead after Midland Police believe he exited his truck on the highway. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 at around 7:30 p.m., officers with MPD responded to a crash on the north service road near the 1900 block of E. Interstate Highway 20 (Mile Marker 137).
Midland man encouraging gun safety after stray bullet hits his trailer
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland man is spreading awareness after a stray bullet went through his trailer and caused some major damage. Michael Quinn said he found a stray bullet hit the top of his trailer and that the hole the bullet left let rain seep in and cause a lot of water damage, […]
Another teen arrested in Big Spring shooting investigation
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested another teen, 15, in connection with last week’s shooting at the YMCA. The teen, who was not identified by name, was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. on February 6. He’s also been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Another teen, who also was […]
Comments / 0