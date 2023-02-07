Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse breaks groundThe Triangle TribuneSelma, NC
Related
UNC Basketball: 5 reasons why Tar Heels have fallen apart this season
There was literally no team in college basketball that had more pressure on it than UNC Basketball, which was one minute away from winning the national title as an 8 seed and entered this season as the preseason No. 1 team. But it was clear early on that the Tar...
packinsider.com
#22 NC State 50 #8 UVA 63: Box Score
#22 NC State lost to #8 UVA 63-50 up in Charlottesville, falling to 19-6 overall, and 9-5 in the ACC. Below is the Box Score. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs Wake: Three Things Learned
There are times when, as a fanbase, we think the sky is falling no matter what. Usually you can explain away a loss and look ahead for lessons to apply to the next game. And then last night happens. The final score may only indicate a seven-point loss, and sure,...
Desperate UNC Players Seek Line in the Sand
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- As dozens of media members waited outside the visitor's locker room door Tuesday night in the depths of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis met with his team for what he called a "much-needed" conversation. The players relayed a message of drawing a line in the sand. You are either in or out. Show up for Thursday's practice with energy, focus, and a willingness to get better or don't. Commit to this team and the goals, or don't. Fight or don't.
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
NC State joins several in-state schools in offering Christ School junior Khalil Conley
Asheville, N.C. — North Carolina State University has made a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. The University of North Carolina, Duke University, Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte previously offered the in-state prospect. He has also received offers from James Madison University, the University of Missouri, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary University.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Sean Stewart Is Going To Be Fun
We’ve talked at times about how various Duke players influenced recruits. When he watched the Laettner Game, Duke’s epic win over Rick Pitino’s Unforgettables in 1999, eight-year-old JJ Redick turned to his father and told him that he was going to play for Duke. This past year,...
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
North Carolina city has one of the nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A reported to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
cbs17
Living Glizzy Golden: Raleigh ate more hot dogs than any other city in U.S. during 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Move over New York and Chicago, the world has a new ruler. When it comes to eating hot dogs, Raleigh may be the best in the country, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC). The Council said Raleigh “leapfrogged” over Buffalo, New...
nsjonline.com
UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints
RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WXII 12
How UNC Chapel Hill became the Tar Heels
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — What even is a 'Tar Heel'? Here's the origin of the iconic name. Spell it like a local: Tar Heel is two words. "Tarheel" is incorrect. According to The Carolina Story: A Virtual Museum of University History, the term "Tar Heel" dates back to early North Carolina history.
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
WRAL
Police rush to Hillside High in Durham
Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Comments / 0