Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

#22 NC State 50 #8 UVA 63: Box Score

#22 NC State lost to #8 UVA 63-50 up in Charlottesville, falling to 19-6 overall, and 9-5 in the ACC. Below is the Box Score. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs Wake: Three Things Learned

There are times when, as a fanbase, we think the sky is falling no matter what. Usually you can explain away a loss and look ahead for lessons to apply to the next game. And then last night happens. The final score may only indicate a seven-point loss, and sure,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Desperate UNC Players Seek Line in the Sand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- As dozens of media members waited outside the visitor's locker room door Tuesday night in the depths of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis met with his team for what he called a "much-needed" conversation. The players relayed a message of drawing a line in the sand. You are either in or out. Show up for Thursday's practice with energy, focus, and a willingness to get better or don't. Commit to this team and the goals, or don't. Fight or don't.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC State joins several in-state schools in offering Christ School junior Khalil Conley

Asheville, N.C. — North Carolina State University has made a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. The University of North Carolina, Duke University, Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte previously offered the in-state prospect. He has also received offers from James Madison University, the University of Missouri, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary University.
RALEIGH, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Sean Stewart Is Going To Be Fun

We’ve talked at times about how various Duke players influenced recruits. When he watched the Laettner Game, Duke’s epic win over Rick Pitino’s Unforgettables in 1999, eight-year-old JJ Redick turned to his father and told him that he was going to play for Duke. This past year,...
DURHAM, NC
nsjonline.com

UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints

RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WXII 12

How UNC Chapel Hill became the Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — What even is a 'Tar Heel'? Here's the origin of the iconic name. Spell it like a local: Tar Heel is two words. "Tarheel" is incorrect. According to The Carolina Story: A Virtual Museum of University History, the term "Tar Heel" dates back to early North Carolina history.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
WRAL

Police rush to Hillside High in Durham

Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC

