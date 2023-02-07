Read full article on original website
‘In over his head’ | Wanted St. Tammany man rescued, arrested after failed escape attempt
"You can run; you can hide; you can even attempt to swim across a bayou, but what you can’t do is get away from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies."
fox8live.com
Witness wrestles gun from armed robbery suspect’s hands on Bourbon Street, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Good Samaritan who was witnessing an armed robbery in the French Quarter of New Orleans is being credited with wrestling a gun from the suspect’s hands. According to the New Orleans Police Department, an unknown suspect approached a man and woman, both 28 years...
NOPD seeking 5 persons of interest after altercation turns into robbery
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating five persons of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) in the Warehouse District.
Police chase ends with drugs tossed out window and car crashed in Bayou Lafourche
A Louisiana man has been booked on a list of charges after Lafourche Parish deputies say he attempted to avoid a traffic stop with several types of drugs in his car.
Lockdown lifted after stolen car suspects try to hide from police in Pope John Paul II parking lot
A high school on the North Shore was locked down on Thursday after the Slidell Police Department says two women in a stolen car tried to hide in the school's parking lot.
WDSU
St. Bernard Sheriff's Office investigates fatal shooting of teen in Chalmette
St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Chalmette. Deputies responded to calls of shots fired on E. Genie Street and Golden Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday. Early investigation shows the victim was a teenage boy, but they did not specify his age. He was taken to...
NOLA.com
Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says
The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
NOLA.com
Multiple people shot, killed at house in Harvey, JPSO says
Multiple people were shot and killed at a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. They did not release the number of victims or provide any details about what happened. The shooting was in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said at...
2 victims fatally wounded in Chef Menteur shooting identified
Two people were killed and 3 others, including 2 children, were injured Wednesday night, during a shooting incident in New Orleans East.
wgno.com
5 years later, Treme murder remains unsolved
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On February 5, 2018, Russell Teal was found beaten to death in the 1400 block of Governor Nichols. Five years after the crime, police are looking for a couple of people and the $5k reward remains, but there have been no arrests. The case is...
NOLA.com
Arrest made, victim ID'd in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing
New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
Arrest made in shooting outside Gentilly WalMart
Barely 24 hours after a deadly shooting outside the WalMart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly Woods, New Orleans Police have arrested a suspect on a charge of second degree murder.
fox8live.com
At least 5 shot, 2 fatally, in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and at least another three were injured, including two children, in a shooting in New Orleans East on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 8, at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Mentuer Highway.
Mississippi Press
Two men each sentenced to 20 years in prison in pair of Ocean Springs armed robberies
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Two Ocean Springs men were sentenced to a total of 30 years for a pair of armed robberies at two different gas stations in the Ocean Springs area in April 2021. Gywan Ladarius Willis, 28, and Alfonzo Lavente Taylor, 34, appeared before Jackson County Judge Keith Miller...
NOPD: Multiple shooting in New Orleans East, two dead
What was initially reported as a double shooting around 6pm in New Orleans East off Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway has expanded into multiple shooting incident.
NOLA.com
'You'll find four bodies when you get here': Dad's 911 call leads to chilling discovery in Harvey
Authorities suspect it was Timothy Earl Ragas who called 911 Thursday morning and revealed that he, his wife and two sons were going to die. "We can't live like this anymore," Ragas, 43, told the call taker. "You'll find four bodies when you get here." The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office...
Chalmette man arrested after drug bust
CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested 45-year-old Kawanas Hammond on narcotics charges after a home search. On Wednesday (Feb. 8th), deputies responded to a tip that Hammond was supposedly involved in illegal drug activity. After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Hammond’s home recovering several plastic bags in heroin and […]
Suspect fatally shoots man at New Orleans bus stop, arrested and booked Wednesday
The Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East was shut down on Tuesday. Our news crew responded to the scene where multiple New Orleans Police Department units and a SWAT Team were working the incident.
Victim left wounded after January armed robbery, NOPD search for suspect
According to officers, on Jan. 27 just after 1:20 a.m., a woman driving a silver sedan went to the 600 block of St. Louis Street, where she met the victim.
NOLA.com
No bond reduction for man shot in head while allegedly attacking Marrero woman and toddler
A Jefferson Parish judge has denied a motion to reduce the bond of a Marrero man who was shot in the head after he allegedly attacked woman and her 1-year-old son. Albert Lewis, 42, will continue to be held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna on $500,000 bail, according to court records.
