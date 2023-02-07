Read full article on original website
8 Wonders of Kansas Quick Review: Road Trip
Ever wondered where to find the 8 Wonders of Kansas? Some of these places I have been to, others I have never heard of. Most of the “Wonders” on this list are pretty close to Wichita making these an easy day trip. The furthest location on this list is four hours away (Monument Rocks). I highly recommend adding these wonderful places to your bucket list.
Yuengling beer arrives in Kansas and is set to hit store shelves next month
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nearly four months after Yuengling announced that it would begin selling beer in Kansas, the popular beer brand has begun appearing at Kansas bars and restaurants. A company spokesperson confirmed the rollout began Monday and that Emerson Biggins West and WalkOns in northwest Wichita hosted launch...
The Little-Known Park In Kansas That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
The fact that Kansas is one of the least-visited states in the country is a crying shame. Anyone who’s spent any time here knows there’s plenty of attractions in the Sunflower State, from our amazing natural wonders to our fun cities and charming small towns. We’ve got state parks, museums, restaurants, fun shopping districts, and so much more. However, there are some benefits to our underrated status. It means we’ve got tons of hidden gems that don’t see nearly the crowds you’d encounter at more popular spots. This is especially true in western Kansas, away from our bigger cities that lie towards the border with Missouri. One of our favorite state parks to visit in winter is located in western Kansas: Cedar Bluff State Park, in Ellis. This place is wonderful to visit at any time of year, but it’s especially magical in the colder months!
The 25 Best Things to do in Kansas
An underrated state to visit, Kansas is oftentimes a state that many drive through on road trips to other destinations. But, instead of passing through, with this guide, you’ll want to make stops at the many unique attractions found scattered throughout Kansas. Known for its beautiful tallgrass prairies that seem to go on endlessly, Kansas is a state full of rich history and a great place to visit, thanks to its distinctive and eccentric sites!
One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History
Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
The most romantic restaurant in Kansas, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
BOOR: Tomato planting
It’s still nearly three months before Kansas gardeners begin to put tomato plants into the ground. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham says that’s an opportunity for gardeners to set themselves up for a bountiful season. “Most of the varieties available to home gardeners are either indeterminate...
Rain for eastern Kansas, cool Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will be possible Wednesday across portions of south central and eastern Kansas. It will be a cold start to the day Wednesday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s to near 50.
Why this photographer documented more than 100 newspapers across rural Kansas
Jeremiah Ariaz, a photographer born and raised in Kansas, visited his home state before the 2020 election on a quest to discover what democracy looked like in rural America. This goal landed him in a newsroom at a small rural newspaper in Kansas. That visit was his inspiration for "the...
Kansas veteran enlisted because his family didn’t think he could handle it
Kevin Tisdale's time in the Marine Corps all started with a bet.
Wildfires in Kansas could be on average this year, models show
Fire season will be here before you know it. Despite extreme drought conditions in much of Kansas, some experts say this year, the danger may not be as bad compared to years past.
John Colt, the inmate who escaped Larned State Hospital, sentenced in Utah
A Kansas man who escaped Larned State Hospital with the help of three women, prompting a nationwide search by U.S. Marshals, was sentenced in Utah on Thursday.
House committee tackles bill designed to inhibit resident dumping by Kansas adult care facilities
Advocates for people in adult care homes in Kansas want to incorporate an appeals process into state law, but the idea was denounced by the industry. The post House committee tackles bill designed to inhibit resident dumping by Kansas adult care facilities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value […]
Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat
The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
Will Kansas Go Green?
On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
Basketball in Kansas: “Really balanced and really deep” – How 3A girls’ basketball is enjoying an historically dominant season
“They love my family” – Atchison County and Class 3A girls. Austin Eckert played for Effingham-Atchison County. His wife, Brooke, was on the ACCHS 2012 team that earned fourth place at state. The squad won the only league title in program annals. Austin and Brooke were married in 2018. This basketball season marked Austin’s eighth year coaching, third as head coach.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2 State of Kansas department heads to soon retire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced the retirement of Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones and Adjutant General Major General David Weishaar. Prior to being appointed KHP Superintendent in 2019, Jones was Shawnee County Sheriff. He has served Kansas as a police officer in Emporia,...
