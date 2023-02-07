ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

dot.LA
dot.LA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arBmo_0keYPkRO00

Electric automaker VinFast announced layoffs today, and the move could be a grim foreshadowing of the company’s prospects in the U.S. moving forward.

It’s unclear how many people VinFast laid off. Though, according to Reuters, which broke the news of Vinfast’s layoffs Monday, the company said it had about 150 employees working in the U.S.

VinFast – which is owned by Vietnamese conglomerate VinGroup – was formed in 2019 and began U.S. operations later that year. In 2021, it debuted to wider American audiences with a splashy announcement at the LA Auto Show. By last month, VinFast had merged its U.S. footprint and Canadian business into a single North American business unit, but at that time it only cut jobs in Canada.

The bulk of VinFast’s recent hiring has been support staff to help sell its forthcoming electric sedans – it beefed up its marketing and sales teams, as well as hired more people to run its 10 showrooms across California. It’s our best guess that these could be the roles that VinFast was looking to downsize, since they don’t represent teams that are technically critical to making the cars. And, after all, you can’t sell cars if you don’t yet have them.

That said, the opening of those showrooms was guided by the assumption that California would be a good place to start selling EVs. In 2022, more zero-emission vehicles were sold in California than the total sales in the next top 10 states combined.

Without the brand recognition of Tesla, however, potentially losing those showrooms could be a bad look for the EV automaker considering we’ve reported on the lack of brand recognition in the U.S. Vinfast also faces steep competition from other legacy domestic car brands that are getting into EVs, like Ford or G.M.

Which raises the question, if VinFast can’t sell their cars in California which has the highest rate of EV purchases nationwide, how are they going to break into any other markets?

Perhaps VinFast’s overarching issue here is that the EV automaker has yet to produce cars for the mass market. Originally, the plan was to deliver vehicles by the end of 2022, but now it’s fair to say drivers will be lucky if they see the cars on the road before the end of this year.

Worse still, as we reported last December, the company’s first vehicles to arrive in the U.S. have the worst cost to range ratio compared to other available EVs. Not to mention, VinFast is far from profitable, it lost around $1.4 billion in the first three quarters of 2022, an increase from the prior year and a bad sign for existing employees looking to keep their jobs. All that said, Vinfast is hardly the only EV automaker that’s recently been hit with layoffs. Rivian cut 6% of its workforce earlier this month and electric truck maker Xos laid off around 40 people in its fourth round of layoffs last August.

One potential bright spot for auto workers looking for jobs: Tesla increased its headcount by nearly 30% last year, and continues to hire. – Samson Amore

How Real-Time Data Is Helping Physicians Track Their Patients

The U.S. smart wearable user market is poised to grow 25.5% in 2023. There are Angelenos walking around this city whose vital signs can be tracked day and night via their doctor's digital device.

What We’re Reading...

- FaZe Clan's stock has plummeted from a high of $20 to little over $1 a share. Can the esports team avoid being delisted on the NASDAQ?

- Space X will make a second attempt at launching a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral after yesterday's initial flight was delayed due to weather (it's Florida, after all).

- Meanwhile. competitor Relativity Space is close on Space X's heels, primed to launch the first 3d printed rocket, the Terran R, from Cape Canaveral sometime this month. (Week? Tomorrow?)

--

How Are We Doing? We're working to make the newsletter more informative, with deeper analysis and more news about L.A.'s tech and startup scene. Let us know what you think in our survey, or email us!

Comments / 0

Related
dot.LA

EV Charging Company Qmerit Lists the Two Biggest Hurdles Still Facing the Industry

As the Senior Vice President of Qmerit, an EV charging company, it’s hardly surprising that Ken Sapp was an early adopter of electric vehicles. But when he first made the switch to the new tech he intentionally didn’t install a charger at his house. For several months Sapp went without the very service his company, Qmerit, provides to customers all over the US and Canada.
dot.LA

EXCLUSIVE: Fisker CEO Isn't Worried About Tesla Competition

Last week in the dot.LA newsletter I wrote about Tesla’s decision to slash prices by as much as 20% on their vehicles and how the decision might impact Southern California’s EV startups. I called the price cuts a “tough pill to swallow” for Fisker in particular since they would make many of Tesla’s price points more competitive with Fisker’s first production model, The Ocean.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
dot.LA

Statevolt Secures 135-Acre Site for Battery Gigafactory in the Imperial Valley

Statevolt, a battery cell manufacturing company, has secured a site for their gigafactory in the Imperial Valley. As the American sister to their Italian counterpart, Italvolt, the company is seeking to rapidly expand its battery production facilities to the United States by capturing funding created by the Inflation Reduction Act.
dot.LA

GreenWealth Energy Is Here to Tackle California’s Biggest Hurdle to Electrification: Red Tape

In August last year, the California Air Resources Board voted to ban the sale of new gasoline powered automobiles starting in 2035. To realize that goal, California will need to add roughly 12.25 million electric vehicles to its roads over the next 12 years. Experts estimate that it will take more than 1.2 million chargers to support a fleet that size. For comparison, there are just over 80,000 public chargers in the state today. Which means to make up the difference, the EV industry will need to produce 99,333 new chargers per year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dot.LA

LA Venture: Emilio Diez Barroso On Why Everyone Isn’t Cut Out To Be A Founder

Minnie Ingersoll is a partner at TenOneTen and host of the LA Venture podcast. Prior to TenOneTen, Minnie was the COO and co-founder of $100M+ Shift.com, an online marketplace for used cars. Minnie started her career as an early product manager at Google. Minnie studied Computer Science at Stanford and has an MBA from HBS. She recently moved back to L.A. after 20+ years in the Bay Area and is excited to be a part of the growing tech ecosystem of Southern California. In her space time, Minnie surfs baby waves and raises baby people.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Energy Shares Wants to Offer You a Chance to Invest in Green Energy Startups

The Inflation Reduction Act contains almost $400 billion in funding for clean energy initiatives. There’s $250 billion for energy projects. $23 billion for transportation and EVs. $46 billion for environment. $21 billion for agriculture, and so on. With so much cash flowing into the sector, the possibilities for investment and growth are gigantic.
FLORIDA STATE
dot.LA

New Amplify Seed Report Shows Deals Fell 35% In the Second Half of 2022

As the tech industry reeled last year from a shaky macroeconomic environment, mass layoffs and poor stock performance, investors and venture capitalists began to tighten their purse strings. The proof is in the numbers: global venture funding slid from $681 billion to just $445 billion between 2021 and 2022, according to data from Crunchbase.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Meet The Glassdoor For Influencers

When a brand emails or direct messages influencer Melanie Demi, the first thing she does is check F*** You Pay Me (FYPM). The platform, which aims to be a Glassdoor for influencers, allows content creators to share their experience working with a brand: how much they were paid, if said payment was made on time and an overall rating of the collaboration.
WASHINGTON STATE
dot.LA

The Wild West of Influencer Taxes

As tax season approaches, influencers have taken to TikTok to share what they plan to write off as business expenses. Though the tone is often sarcastic, the videos highlight just how blurry the line has become between personal spending and purchases necessary for their content creation. Which explains how Lorilyn...
dot.LA

People Who Bought the LA Times NFT Claim the Newspaper Scammed Them

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter @Samsonamore. Last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Partake Foods' Founder Denise Woodard on Breaking Out of Corporate America

Yasmin is the host of the "Behind Her Empire" podcast, focused on highlighting self-made women leaders and entrepreneurs and how they tackle their career, money, family and life. Each episode covers their unique hero's journey and what it really takes to build an empire with key lessons learned along the...
dot.LA

The LAPD Faces Criticism For Using a Surveillance App To Target Predominantly Black Neighborhoods

The LAPD is facing criticism from privacy groups after SweepWizard — an app it used to conduct multi-agency raids last fall — exposed the personal data of thousands of suspects and details of police operations. Earlier this month Wired reported that LAPD and the regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force used a free trial version of the app to conduct multi-agency raids on sex offenders. While the app led to the arrest of 141 suspects, it also revealed sensitive details on police operations that could have put the entire mission at risk.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy