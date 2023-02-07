A woman has been charged with dumping her dead dog on the road behind a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, last month, police said. The dog's body was found Jan. 19, when a woman saw a tail sticking out of a trash bag at the Fairfield Inn on South Porter Street, Manchester police said. She told officers that she was taking her dog on a walk and the animal became curious about a bag on the side of the road.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO