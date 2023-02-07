Read full article on original website
Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
WMUR.com
Missing Canterbury child found safe
CANTERBURY, N.H. — State police say a missing Canterbury girl has been safely located after she disappeared. Police announced Friday morning that the 11-year-old had been found. She was reported missing after last being seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.
NECN
NECN
whdh.com
Police investigation underway at a home in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at a home in Andover Thursday morning. officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Porter Road around 3 a.m. A large police presence remains on scene as of 5:30 a.m. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS...
WMUR.com
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for kidnapping, assault in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault outside the SNHU Arena at around 11:20 a.m. Police say they made contact with a woman who reported that a man she knew had assaulted...
WMUR.com
Driver recounts moment car was crushed by falling tree in Salem in high winds
A driver who was inside his car when it was crushed by a falling tree last week is recovering. Still, in his hospital bed, News 9 spoke with Bill Genna, of Manchester. Genna said he was sitting at a red light in Salem last Friday when he heard a crack and the next thing he knew, he was trapped and surrounded by glass and branches.
NECN
Authorities Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen Jan. 8 in Concord, Mass.
Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen last month in Concord, Massachusetts. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has been in contact with the Concord Police Department about the disappearance of Ashlyn Gill. According to NCMEC, Gill is described as being a 5'5, 100-pound white...
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend to appear in court
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend is set to appear in court Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church...
DA: Husband shot wife, son to death before turning gun on himself inside Andover home
Three members of an Andover family who were found dead in their home Thursday morning were the victims of an apparent murder-suicide, officials said.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Drunken sleeping man refuses to leave restaurant, suddenly does, then comes back later
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft in Nashua
NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
NECN
Woman Charged With Dumping Her Dog's Body in Trash Bag Behind NH Hotel
A woman has been charged with dumping her dead dog on the road behind a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, last month, police said. The dog's body was found Jan. 19, when a woman saw a tail sticking out of a trash bag at the Fairfield Inn on South Porter Street, Manchester police said. She told officers that she was taking her dog on a walk and the animal became curious about a bag on the side of the road.
WCAX
Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reports of gunshots near Elliot and School streets on Wednesday night. Officers said they responded around 10:25 p.m. and found a pistol magazine and an expended casing. Police said they don’t believe anyone was hurt but they’re trying to...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run
NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
thepulseofnh.com
Investigation Underway Into Cause Of Crash In Plymouth That Left One Dead
An investigation is underway into what caused a crash in Plymouth that left one person dead. Police say the two-vehicle collision happened yesterday afternoon on Mayhew Turnpike. One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital where they passed away due to their injuries but the other driver wasn’t hurt. Witnesses can give police a call at 603-536-1804.
NECN
Student Brings Meat Cleaver, Taser, Kitchen Knife to Boston Charter School, Police Say
Safety concerns were mounting on Friday after several weapons were found inside Boston schools Thursday, including a meat cleaver, two knives and a taser. No one was hurt, but parents were outraged and wondering how the potentially dangerous items ended up in schools to begin with. At the Condon School...
WMUR.com
Hollis police investigate several reports of mail theft
HOLLIS, N.H. — The Hollis Police Department is asking for the public’s help as officers investigate several reports of mail theft. Officials said the thefts happened between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some of the impacted streets include Pine Hill Road and Nartoff Road. According to officers, the...
