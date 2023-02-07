ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Missing Canterbury child found safe

CANTERBURY, N.H. — State police say a missing Canterbury girl has been safely located after she disappeared. Police announced Friday morning that the 11-year-old had been found. She was reported missing after last being seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.
CANTERBURY, NH
whdh.com

Police investigation underway at a home in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at a home in Andover Thursday morning. officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Porter Road around 3 a.m. A large police presence remains on scene as of 5:30 a.m. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS...
ANDOVER, MA
WMUR.com

1 killed after crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Plymouth. The collision happened on Mayhew Turnpike around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said one of the cars drifted into the lane heading in the opposite direction. One of the drivers was not injured, while the other was...
PLYMOUTH, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for kidnapping, assault in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault outside the SNHU Arena at around 11:20 a.m. Police say they made contact with a woman who reported that a man she knew had assaulted...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Driver recounts moment car was crushed by falling tree in Salem in high winds

A driver who was inside his car when it was crushed by a falling tree last week is recovering. Still, in his hospital bed, News 9 spoke with Bill Genna, of Manchester. Genna said he was sitting at a red light in Salem last Friday when he heard a crack and the next thing he knew, he was trapped and surrounded by glass and branches.
SALEM, NH
NECN

Authorities Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen Jan. 8 in Concord, Mass.

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen last month in Concord, Massachusetts. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has been in contact with the Concord Police Department about the disappearance of Ashlyn Gill. According to NCMEC, Gill is described as being a 5'5, 100-pound white...
CONCORD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for theft in Nashua

NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Woman Charged With Dumping Her Dog's Body in Trash Bag Behind NH Hotel

A woman has been charged with dumping her dead dog on the road behind a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, last month, police said. The dog's body was found Jan. 19, when a woman saw a tail sticking out of a trash bag at the Fairfield Inn on South Porter Street, Manchester police said. She told officers that she was taking her dog on a walk and the animal became curious about a bag on the side of the road.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reports of gunshots near Elliot and School streets on Wednesday night. Officers said they responded around 10:25 p.m. and found a pistol magazine and an expended casing. Police said they don’t believe anyone was hurt but they’re trying to...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run

NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
NASHUA, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Investigation Underway Into Cause Of Crash In Plymouth That Left One Dead

An investigation is underway into what caused a crash in Plymouth that left one person dead. Police say the two-vehicle collision happened yesterday afternoon on Mayhew Turnpike. One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital where they passed away due to their injuries but the other driver wasn’t hurt. Witnesses can give police a call at 603-536-1804.
PLYMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Hollis police investigate several reports of mail theft

HOLLIS, N.H. — The Hollis Police Department is asking for the public’s help as officers investigate several reports of mail theft. Officials said the thefts happened between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some of the impacted streets include Pine Hill Road and Nartoff Road. According to officers, the...
HOLLIS, NH

