WJTV.com
Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A...
How gun commerce has changed in Mississippi since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Mississippi since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Senate approves grants for struggling Mississippi hospitals
The state Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a program to give grants to Mississippi’s struggling hospitals, but the amount of money for the proposed grants is yet-to-be determined as the measure heads to the House. “This is still a work in progress,” Senate Medicaid Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, told colleagues. “We are waiting on more […]
WTOK-TV
State Representatives pass House Bill 1020 which creates special judges for CCID; bill now heads to the Senate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi representatives passed House Bill 1020. This vote came after lawmakers spent nearly five hours debating the bill. City, county and state leaders in Hinds County have been vocal in expressing that they oppose this legislation. Under this bill, the Mississippi Supreme Court would appoint judges...
Mississippi exceeds all other states in corporal punishment
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi students are spanked or issued some form of physical discipline more than any other student in any other state, according to data from the Department of Education (DOE). Although the numbers show much of corporal punishment happens here in the Magnolia State, many parents...
Daily Mississippian
State sees surge in anti-LGBTQ+ bills
Mississippi lawmakers have introduced bills targeting education and healthcare rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians this session. Of the bills being introduced, HB 1125 is the closest to being passed. Also known as the “Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures Act” (REAP), HB 1125 is a civil ban on gender-affirming care for people under the age of 18.
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault
I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
Three arrested for introducing contraband into Mississippi jail. Another suspect being sought in case.
Three people have been arrested and another person in being sought in case involving the introduction of contraband into a Mississippi jail and the trafficking of a controlled substance. Officials with the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office arrested Liquanda Martin, 47, on Tuesday. Darren Houston and Quincy Jenkins were arrested last...
abovethelaw.com
I Did Not Have Mississippi Creating Whites-Only Courts On My Black History Month Bingo Card
The thing about representative democracy is that it is supposed to be… you know… representative. Mississippi, through processes like gerrymandering, has gone out of of its way to make the democratic process look more like white people appointing other white people. Now, they’ve decided to just skip the foreplay of Black agency not only in voting, but in the legal system too. From Mississippi Today:
Mississippi Republicans guaranteed majorities in both state legislative chambers for first time since Reconstruction
The major party candidate filing deadline in Mississippi passed on Feb. 1, and, for the first time since Reconstruction, the number of Republicans running without Democratic opponents is large enough to guarantee Republican majorities in both legislative chambers. Following Reconstruction, Democrats controlled the Mississippi Legislature consistently from 1876 until 2007,...
pelahatchienews.com
Housekeeping- PERS becomes topic of conversation
We spent more time on the floor of the House last week as we debated measures that had lived past the committee deadline on January 31. In fact, we considered over 100 bills, some of which I was proud to support. I am proud that we started the week off...
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
Mississippi officials searching for 14-year-old runaway. Official warn adults helping child could be charged with kidnapping.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information on the location of a 14-year-old runaway described as a white female, 5 feet, one inch and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and dyed red hair. Due to her being a ward of the state, the sheriff’s office cannot publish...
biloxinewsevents.com
Chronic absenteeism rising in Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Education released a report stating that chronic absenteeism is becoming a problem for Mississippi. The amount of students with excessive absences has grown from 13 percent in 2019 to 28 percent in 2022. MDE states that this jump is likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi’s retired public employees are raising a red flag about a bill pending at the State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Retired public employees are keeping a close watch on the State Capitol. They’re worried a pending bill would insert the legislature into some decision-making for the retirement system. For some background, public employees around the state pay into Public Employees’ Retirement System of Mississippi, known...
Mississippi House votes to add state fruit, state gemstone
The Mississippi House has voted to recognize two new symbols — the blueberry as the state fruit and the opal as the state gemstone. Both bills passed Monday, and they will move to the Senate for more work. Republican Rep. Jill Ford of Madison said a fourth-grade civics class...
Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts
Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
WAPT
Amid TikTok bans, should you be concerned about using the app?
JACKSON, Miss. — The popular social media appTikTok is now banned on all state devices and networks after a directive was issued by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. That includes state agencies and hospitals like the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The order also restricts TikTok use on public college...
Mississippi man arrested for stealing money, prescription drugs from elderly woman, police say
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly stealing over $1,000 and prescription medicine from an elderly woman. The Corinth Police report that on Saturday, Feb. 4, an officer responded to a residence on W. 5th Street regarding an elderly lady wanting to report money and medication being stolen. The...
