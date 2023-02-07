ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV.com

Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A...
CLEVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Senate approves grants for struggling Mississippi hospitals

The state Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a program to give grants to Mississippi’s struggling hospitals, but the amount of money for the proposed grants is yet-to-be determined as the measure heads to the House. “This is still a work in progress,” Senate Medicaid Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, told colleagues. “We are waiting on more […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mississippian

State sees surge in anti-LGBTQ+ bills

Mississippi lawmakers have introduced bills targeting education and healthcare rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians this session. Of the bills being introduced, HB 1125 is the closest to being passed. Also known as the “Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures Act” (REAP), HB 1125 is a civil ban on gender-affirming care for people under the age of 18.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault

I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
abovethelaw.com

I Did Not Have Mississippi Creating Whites-Only Courts On My Black History Month Bingo Card

The thing about representative democracy is that it is supposed to be… you know… representative. Mississippi, through processes like gerrymandering, has gone out of of its way to make the democratic process look more like white people appointing other white people. Now, they’ve decided to just skip the foreplay of Black agency not only in voting, but in the legal system too. From Mississippi Today:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Mississippi Republicans guaranteed majorities in both state legislative chambers for first time since Reconstruction

The major party candidate filing deadline in Mississippi passed on Feb. 1, and, for the first time since Reconstruction, the number of Republicans running without Democratic opponents is large enough to guarantee Republican majorities in both legislative chambers. Following Reconstruction, Democrats controlled the Mississippi Legislature consistently from 1876 until 2007,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
pelahatchienews.com

Housekeeping- PERS becomes topic of conversation

We spent more time on the floor of the House last week as we debated measures that had lived past the committee deadline on January 31. In fact, we considered over 100 bills, some of which I was proud to support. I am proud that we started the week off...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Chronic absenteeism rising in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Education released a report stating that chronic absenteeism is becoming a problem for Mississippi. The amount of students with excessive absences has grown from 13 percent in 2019 to 28 percent in 2022. MDE states that this jump is likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts

Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Amid TikTok bans, should you be concerned about using the app?

JACKSON, Miss. — The popular social media appTikTok is now banned on all state devices and networks after a directive was issued by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. That includes state agencies and hospitals like the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The order also restricts TikTok use on public college...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

