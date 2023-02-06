ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced 4 years for burning tenants' belongings

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Tehama County judge sentenced a man to four years behind bars for setting his tenants' belongings on fire when they didn’t pay rent, the district attorney’s office says. William Fox piled up the tenants belonging, lit them on fire and threatened the kill...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after search reveals fentanyl in Chico apartment

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested in Chico on Tuesday after agents served a search warrant at an apartment and found fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) says they arrested 51-year-old Robert Rogers after finding more than half an ounce of fentanyl, more than an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine and heroin.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Convicted repeat drunk driver arrested again

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A convicted repeat drunk driver who was sentenced to five years of formal probation was arrested for violating her parole, according to the Butte County Probation Department. The probation department said Gail Hemmingsen was arrested on Tuesday by probation officers. It did not provide information about...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

6 arrested during Corning drug sales investigation

CORNING, Calif. - Six people were arrested in Corning on Thursday morning after authorities served a search warrant in a drug sales investigation, according to the police department. The Corning Police Department said it served the warrant at a home off Samson Avenue as part of an investigation. Officers said...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 injured in reported stabbing in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - One person was found injured after police say they responded to a report that a person was stabbed and pepper sprayed in Chico Thursday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to Klondike Court, located off W. 1st Avenue between N. Cedar Street and Warner Street, around 8:50 a.m. after receiving the report.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect chase leads deputies through yards and the Sacramento River

ANDERSON, Calif. - Deputies said a suspect wanted for questioning about an armed robbery in Redding led them on a wild chase through Anderson and the Sacramento River. Shasta County sheriff's deputies said they were on patrol in the area of Mountain View Drive, in the unincorporated area of Anderson Wednesday. They spotted a man, later identified as Michael Oyarzo of Redding, running towards a parked vehicle.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in Anderson armed robbery on the loose

ANDERSON, Calif. - Officers in Anderson are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday night. Police said a business on the 2900 block of North Street was robbed at gunpoint around 8:10 p.m. Officers say the employee described the suspect as a white man between 25 years old...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing at-risk woman found by police in Redding

ANDERSON, Calif. 1:52 P.M. UPDATE - The Anderson Police Department reports that 68-year-old Debra House has been found safe in Redding with the assistance of Redding Police. Officers said House, 68, left her home on Briarwood Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and has not returned home.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police search for suspect who assaulted a Chico grocery store employee

CHICO, Calif. 4:35 P.M. UPDATE - Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a FoodMaxx employee in Chico. The Chico Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday a man is suspected of assaulting the employee after they say he was caught trying to steal. In a...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Unified bus crashes with parked car, no injuries

CHICO, Calif. 2:08 P.M. UPDATE - A Chico Unified school bus with students on board hit a parked car in a parking lot Thursday morning. The crash was in a parking lot near East Avenue and Ceres Avenue, next to the 7-Eleven at the corner. The crash damaged the front...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State requests restraining order against former professor

Chico State has filed a petition for workforce restraining orders against former CSU professor David Stachura. Chico State requests restraining order against former professor. Chico State has filed a petition for workforce restraining orders against former CSU professor David Stachura.
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Highway 70 crash

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. 12:08 P.M. UPDATE - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 70 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane. This is just south of Lower Honcut Road near the Butte-Yuba County line. The CHP said a pickup...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Housing Action Team of C.H.A.T is making progress on Everhart Village. C.H.A.T. has been working with Butte County Behavioral Health to build tiny homes for homeless people. "The unique part of this project is not just the homeless outreach team, sleeper cabins, but this campus...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tri Counties Bank phones are down

CALIFORNIA - Tri Counties Bank says its phone system is down on Thursday. A sign at one of the banks in Chico says its ATM's are not working too. It says people can use any bank ATM and the fees will be reversed. People are asked to use online and...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Community Lip Sync Challenge returns to Chico next month

CHICO, Calif. - This year's Lip Sync challenge, a fundraiser for the Music Therapy Impact Fund, is on March 4. The Music Therapy Impact Fund provides music therapy services in Butte County and beyond. It includes the North State Therapy Choir and Hospice Music Therapy. Food and drinks will be...
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy