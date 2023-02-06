Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Zoning exception
Louisiana Myths: What Happens if You Eat Straight-Tail Crawfish?
No doubt that Louisiana crawfish are the best in the world. Wild-caught crawfish, particularly from the Atchafalaya Basin area, are still the cornerstone of the state's thriving industry. Plus there are thousands of acres of crawfish ponds managed by farmers in the Gulf Coast region that provide a seemingly never-ending supply, annually harvesting 100 million pounds or more.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
KPLC TV
Sean Ardoin brings Creole spirit to the red carpet at the Grammy Awards
Los Angeles (KPLC) - Sean Ardoin brought the spirit of Louisiana and LSU to the Grammy Awards, boasting a nomination for his collaborative album with the Golden Band from Tigerland. It was a picture perfect moment Sunday to capture a fourth-time Grammy nomination, and a trip nearly 2,000 miles from...
nomadlawyer.org
Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana
Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
NOLA.com
Meet Queen Virginia: Louisianans celebrate Washington Mardi Gras at glittering Carnival ball
About 3,000 guests attended the 75th annual Washington Mardi Gras Saturday Night Ball on Jan. 28 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The theme of the ball was "Louisiana: The Steel Magnolia." Reigning as the queen of the ball was Virginia Grace Mills, daughter of Catherine and Carter Mills...
How Would You Like to Own a Louisiana Mardi Gras Horse?
When the Humane Society of Louisiana Director Jeff Dorson learned that many of the horses that rode in Mardi Gras were later sold for slaughter, he wanted to change that. So he helped create the Mardi Gras Horses Adoption Program. “We work very hard to develop a profile for each...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
Crawfish, Cajuns, and Native Americans: The History of Crawfish Season in South Louisiana
The smell of boiling crawfish will soon fill the air in sout Louisiana. But how did the tradition start?
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
KPLC TV
SWLA law enforcement receives Protecting Louisiana's Families training
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
The new South Louisiana facility is expected to open in July of 2023 and will include a marina, restaurant, market, and RV resort.
KNOE TV8
LA residents can now locate nearby Girl Scout cookie booth
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana residents will be able to purchase their favorite flavor of Girl Scout cookies in a simple way on Friday. Local troops are setting up cookie booths at different storefronts on Feb. 10, 2023. Officials with Girl Scouts of Louisiana - Pines to the Gulf say residents began buying their cookies in January. By Friday, they’ll be able to walk up to a booth to buy their favorite cookie on-site in front of a store.
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
FIRST ALERT: Major changes to the weekend forecast
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will remain a very enjoyable weather day as we stay on the backside of a cold front that brought us the rough weather late Wednesday. The front will stall along the coast and eventually return north into Friday. An upper level cut-off low will be pushing into the area for the end of the week. Expect an increase in clouds Friday with maybe a stray shower. Temperatures will be a handful of degrees cooler.
KNOE TV8
VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. Another tornado warning was...
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
Tornado touches down in Louisiana, storm watches issued across the South
A tornado was spotted just outside of Tangipahoa, Louisiana, Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans, which has urged residents to take shelter as the tornado moves north. Three people were injured after a possible tornado touched down near the village of Tangipahoa, according to Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis. On Wednesday, tornado watches were issued for several states in the South, as storms move across the region. Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and one county in Texas are also on alert for tornadoes until 10 p.m. ET, according to meteorologists.
Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco, announced Thursday she will run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that already includes […]
