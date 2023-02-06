ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Louisiana Myths: What Happens if You Eat Straight-Tail Crawfish?

No doubt that Louisiana crawfish are the best in the world. Wild-caught crawfish, particularly from the Atchafalaya Basin area, are still the cornerstone of the state's thriving industry. Plus there are thousands of acres of crawfish ponds managed by farmers in the Gulf Coast region that provide a seemingly never-ending supply, annually harvesting 100 million pounds or more.
Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana

Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
How Would You Like to Own a Louisiana Mardi Gras Horse?

When the Humane Society of Louisiana Director Jeff Dorson learned that many of the horses that rode in Mardi Gras were later sold for slaughter, he wanted to change that. So he helped create the Mardi Gras Horses Adoption Program. “We work very hard to develop a profile for each...
SWLA law enforcement receives Protecting Louisiana's Families training

Coast Guard suspends search for missing crew member near Sabine Pass.
LA residents can now locate nearby Girl Scout cookie booth

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana residents will be able to purchase their favorite flavor of Girl Scout cookies in a simple way on Friday. Local troops are setting up cookie booths at different storefronts on Feb. 10, 2023. Officials with Girl Scouts of Louisiana - Pines to the Gulf say residents began buying their cookies in January. By Friday, they’ll be able to walk up to a booth to buy their favorite cookie on-site in front of a store.
FIRST ALERT: Major changes to the weekend forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will remain a very enjoyable weather day as we stay on the backside of a cold front that brought us the rough weather late Wednesday. The front will stall along the coast and eventually return north into Friday. An upper level cut-off low will be pushing into the area for the end of the week. Expect an increase in clouds Friday with maybe a stray shower. Temperatures will be a handful of degrees cooler.
VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. Another tornado warning was...
Tornado touches down in Louisiana, storm watches issued across the South

A tornado was spotted just outside of Tangipahoa, Louisiana, Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans, which has urged residents to take shelter as the tornado moves north. Three people were injured after a possible tornado touched down near the village of Tangipahoa, according to Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis. On Wednesday, tornado watches were issued for several states in the South, as storms move across the region. Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and one county in Texas are also on alert for tornadoes until 10 p.m. ET, according to meteorologists.
Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco, announced Thursday she will run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that already includes […]
