Raleigh, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit

There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

#22 NC State 50 #8 UVA 63: Highlight Reel & Condensed Game

#22 NC State lost 50-63 to #8 UVA on the road, falling to 19-6 overall and 9-5 in conference play. Below is the ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel and Condensed Game. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Desperate UNC Players Seek Line in the Sand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- As dozens of media members waited outside the visitor's locker room door Tuesday night in the depths of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis met with his team for what he called a "much-needed" conversation. The players relayed a message of drawing a line in the sand. You are either in or out. Show up for Thursday's practice with energy, focus, and a willingness to get better or don't. Commit to this team and the goals, or don't. Fight or don't.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC basketball's loss at Wake Forest makes media question Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament chances

UNC basketball’s 2022-23 season hit a new low Tuesday when the Tar Heels suffered their third straight loss, a 92-85 defeat at Wake Forest, and the media took notice. Needing a strong showing after consecutive losses to Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, North Carolina fell behind quickly, trailed by 22 at halftime, and dropped its third consecutive ACC game for the first time under head coach Hubert Davis while falling to 15-9 (7-6).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Black History Month Spotlight: NCCU football coach Trei Oliver

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In 2019 when North Carolina Central University went looking for the right person to return its football program to glory, there were a lot of opinions on which way to go. Some at the college wanted a former head coach, while others said to get...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC State joins several in-state schools in offering Christ School junior Khalil Conley

Asheville, N.C. — North Carolina State University has made a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. The University of North Carolina, Duke University, Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte previously offered the in-state prospect. He has also received offers from James Madison University, the University of Missouri, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary University.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State student dies on campus Wednesday

North Carolina State University announced Thursday another student has died on campus. The death was reported Wednesday night at E.S. King Village, which has apartments for graduate students, postdocs, older undergrads and students with families. The student was a graduate student in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS),...
RALEIGH, NC
nsjonline.com

UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints

RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Axios Raleigh

Midwood Smokehouse opens first Raleigh location

The Triangle is adding yet another well-known barbecue joint this weekend. Driving the news: Midwood Smokehouse opens Saturday in Raleigh's Smoky Hollow development. The big picture: The chain is the brainchild of Frank Scibelli, CEO of FS Food Group, one of Charlotte's most prolific restaurant groups. Raleigh makes Midwood's sixth locationWhat they're saying: "We're like a melting pot of barbecue," Midwood's Executive Pitmaster Matt Barry, an N.C. State grad, tells Axios. "We take the best of all the traditions and put them under one roof." The menu runs the span of U.S. traditions, featuring pulled pork from North Carolina all...
RALEIGH, NC

