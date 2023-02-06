Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse breaks groundThe Triangle TribuneSelma, NC
Related
UNC Basketball: 5 reasons why Tar Heels have fallen apart this season
There was literally no team in college basketball that had more pressure on it than UNC Basketball, which was one minute away from winning the national title as an 8 seed and entered this season as the preseason No. 1 team. But it was clear early on that the Tar...
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot named to National Player of the Year Midseason Team
UNC basketball star big man Armando Bacot has been named to the 2023 Naismith National Player of the Year midseason team. Another day, another midseason honor for UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot. The Richmond, Virginia native is one of 30 players to make this list, as it narrows down the...
Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit
There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
packinsider.com
#22 NC State 50 #8 UVA 63: Highlight Reel & Condensed Game
#22 NC State lost 50-63 to #8 UVA on the road, falling to 19-6 overall and 9-5 in conference play. Below is the ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel and Condensed Game. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
Desperate UNC Players Seek Line in the Sand
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- As dozens of media members waited outside the visitor's locker room door Tuesday night in the depths of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis met with his team for what he called a "much-needed" conversation. The players relayed a message of drawing a line in the sand. You are either in or out. Show up for Thursday's practice with energy, focus, and a willingness to get better or don't. Commit to this team and the goals, or don't. Fight or don't.
247Sports
UNC basketball's loss at Wake Forest makes media question Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament chances
UNC basketball’s 2022-23 season hit a new low Tuesday when the Tar Heels suffered their third straight loss, a 92-85 defeat at Wake Forest, and the media took notice. Needing a strong showing after consecutive losses to Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, North Carolina fell behind quickly, trailed by 22 at halftime, and dropped its third consecutive ACC game for the first time under head coach Hubert Davis while falling to 15-9 (7-6).
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia hoops expat Casey Morsell on JPJ jeering his return: ‘It was just noise’
NC State guard Casey Morsell had been anticipating his return to Charlottesville, where he had spent the first two years of his college career, for quite some time. Tuesday evening, Morsell and his red-hot NC State Wolfpack came into John Paul Jones Arena doing well, having lost only once since the new year began.
UNC Basketball: The final score don’t tell the true ugly tale…
The final score is very deceiving, as the UNC basketball program put together an embarrassing performance on Tuesday night at Wake Forest. There’s no other way to put it: the UNC basketball program should be embarrassed by its performance, especially in the first half of play, against Wake Forest.
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
cbs17
Black History Month Spotlight: NCCU football coach Trei Oliver
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In 2019 when North Carolina Central University went looking for the right person to return its football program to glory, there were a lot of opinions on which way to go. Some at the college wanted a former head coach, while others said to get...
NC State joins several in-state schools in offering Christ School junior Khalil Conley
Asheville, N.C. — North Carolina State University has made a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. The University of North Carolina, Duke University, Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte previously offered the in-state prospect. He has also received offers from James Madison University, the University of Missouri, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary University.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
Goldsboro, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Goldsboro. The Lakewood High School basketball team will have a game with Rosewood High School on February 09, 2023, 13:30:00. The Lakewood High School basketball team will have a game with Rosewood High School on February 09, 2023, 15:00:00.
cbs17
Living Glizzy Golden: Raleigh ate more hot dogs than any other city in U.S. during 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Move over New York and Chicago, the world has a new ruler. When it comes to eating hot dogs, Raleigh may be the best in the country, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC). The Council said Raleigh “leapfrogged” over Buffalo, New...
NC State student dies on campus Wednesday
North Carolina State University announced Thursday another student has died on campus. The death was reported Wednesday night at E.S. King Village, which has apartments for graduate students, postdocs, older undergrads and students with families. The student was a graduate student in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS),...
nsjonline.com
UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints
RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
Midwood Smokehouse opens first Raleigh location
The Triangle is adding yet another well-known barbecue joint this weekend. Driving the news: Midwood Smokehouse opens Saturday in Raleigh's Smoky Hollow development. The big picture: The chain is the brainchild of Frank Scibelli, CEO of FS Food Group, one of Charlotte's most prolific restaurant groups. Raleigh makes Midwood's sixth locationWhat they're saying: "We're like a melting pot of barbecue," Midwood's Executive Pitmaster Matt Barry, an N.C. State grad, tells Axios. "We take the best of all the traditions and put them under one roof." The menu runs the span of U.S. traditions, featuring pulled pork from North Carolina all...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Comments / 1