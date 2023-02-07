Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
One person seriously hurt in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously hurt following an accident on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the accident happened on I-485 outer near Brookshire Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
Deadly train accident under investigation in northeast Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after being struck by a train in northeast Charlotte, according to officials. Amtrak train 75 was traveling around 1:15 p.m. near Eastway Drive when a person trespassing on the track was struck by the train, according to Amtrak. The victim died from...
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
Blueharbor Bank to shutter Huntersville branch on heels of another closure
Mooresville-based Blueharbor Bank is closing its branch in Huntersville, according to a North Carolina Commissioner of Banks filing.
Residents say nearby construction causes flooding in their southeast Charlotte yards
Residents in a southeast Charlotte community are frustrated with water from nearby construction flooding into their yards.
NC is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently shared the heartbreaking story of a North Carolina father whose driver's license was suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly crash. The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title changed to his...
50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
Raw sewage is spilling into lawns in Clover, but whose problem is this to solve?
CLOVER, S.C. — Residents in Clover told WCNC Charlotte they are stressed over sewage. Raw sewage is being spilled across their yards from a broken pipe, but the question remains: Whose problem is this to solve?. For the Hall family, a good morning starts with the sounds of nature....
Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte. According to police, the crime happened on Willard Street. Little information has been released regarding this homicide. WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene. Stay...
Another controlled burn in northern Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A controlled burn is being conducted at Latta Nature Preserve in northern Mecklenburg County Tuesday. Mecklenburg County Natural Resources is conducting the burn in the prairie area of the preserve from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. Latta Nature Preserve is located in Huntersville near Mountain Island...
Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina
Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
Monroe Police K9 passes away unexpectedly
MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Kilo, a K9 with the Monroe Police Special Response Team (SRT), died unexpectedly on Thursday night after experiencing medical problems. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
Residents take note as Catawba County property evaluations jump
Catawba County's 2023 property reassessments and revaluations are now out, and many are preparing -- or have already received -- a little sticker shock in the form of new property values that may be significantly above what people anticipated.
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: Officials
The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street).
Charlotte leaders pay delinquent taxes after WCNC Charlotte inquiry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte City Council met Thursday for a budget workshop, public records revealed Mayor Vi Lyles and two council members were delinquent on their 2022 property taxes. Two of the three settled up shortly after WCNC Charlotte reached out to them for comment. Tax records...
Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city
SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end. City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.
Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?
Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need. Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to...
Nine-year-old Tega Cay native, crowned 'Little Miss Earth USA'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tega Cay native, Mia Angelina Ridley, competed in the Miss Earth USA National Pageant and won the title of Little Miss Earth USA. During the Miss Earth USA pageant, many contestants competed for the title, in events such as a “Still She Rose” scholarship gala, a floral theme welcome reception, a butterfly wear and runway show, and other competition areas of fun fashion and evening gown wear.
