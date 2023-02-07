ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte. According to police, the crime happened on Willard Street. Little information has been released regarding this homicide. WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene. Stay...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Another controlled burn in northern Mecklenburg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A controlled burn is being conducted at Latta Nature Preserve in northern Mecklenburg County Tuesday. Mecklenburg County Natural Resources is conducting the burn in the prairie area of the preserve from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. Latta Nature Preserve is located in Huntersville near Mountain Island...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina

Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
PINEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Monroe Police K9 passes away unexpectedly

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Kilo, a K9 with the Monroe Police Special Response Team (SRT), died unexpectedly on Thursday night after experiencing medical problems. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
MONROE, NC
WBTV

‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city

SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end. City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.
SALISBURY, NC
WFAE.org

Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?

Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need. Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Nine-year-old Tega Cay native, crowned 'Little Miss Earth USA'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tega Cay native, Mia Angelina Ridley, competed in the Miss Earth USA National Pageant and won the title of Little Miss Earth USA. During the Miss Earth USA pageant, many contestants competed for the title, in events such as a “Still She Rose” scholarship gala, a floral theme welcome reception, a butterfly wear and runway show, and other competition areas of fun fashion and evening gown wear.
TEGA CAY, SC
