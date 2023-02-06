ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Send a Valentine’s Gift your sweetheart will never forget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine’s Day is approaching fast. Why not let the Gold Stand Chorus say “I love you to your sweetheart?” Here with more is The Gold Standard Chorus. Whether it’s four men or forty, there’s nothing like the joy of singing or hearing a ringing chord! The Gold Standard Chorus is Charlotte’s premier men’s a cappella organization. “We specialize in singing a cappella’s most fun, beautiful, and challenging form: 4-part harmony and we’re proud to be the 2016 Carolinas District Chorus Champions” says the Gold Standard Chorus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get great vintage clothes at the Charlotte Vintage Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Vintage Market is a great way to shop local and shop secondhand. After the pandemic, Charlotte Vintage Market transformed from an online experience to in person events. Here you can find great vintage items, including great gear from the Hornets, the Panthers, the Knights, plus from UNC and Duke. Outside of sports they also have great clothing for everyday life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

9-year-old Tega Cay native, crowned 'Little Miss Earth USA'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tega Cay native Mia Angelina Ridley competed in the Miss Earth USA National Pageant and won the title of Little Miss Earth USA. During the Miss Earth USA pageant, many contestants competed for the title, in events such as a “Still She Rose” scholarship gala, a floral theme welcome reception, a butterfly wear and runway show, and other competition areas of fun fashion and evening gown wear.
TEGA CAY, SC
WCNC

QC Happenings | 8 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While this weekend may bring rain and a few flurries for some, don't let it stop you from enjoying awesome events in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Enjoy a cozy night under the stars at Camp North End during the Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series, every Friday from now until March 31. This weekend's showing is Pretty Woman. Find more information here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

El Toro Bruto launching new "must try" menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — El Toro Bruto, Resident Culture South End's in-house restaurant, is launching a new menu and expanding to full-service dining for dinner beginning 4:30 p.m. Friday. Walk-up counter service and self-seating are still available during breakfast, lunch and late-night hours. The new sit-down dinner service will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Family and friends to remember Ethan Rivera in Charlotte one year after his death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday, Feb. 11 marks one year since CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed on the job during a road rage incident. Family and friends of Rivera are organizing to remember Ethan and the impact he's had on their lives. They will gather at 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Graham and Trade Street in north Charlotte, where the incident occurred.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

You can now nominate officers for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police-Community Relations Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations is now accepting nominations for the 43rd annual Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police-Community Relations Awards. The awards recognize officers and work teams from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department who are building positive, problem-solving relationships with individual residents and neighborhood groups. The awards ceremony is an annual feature of National Police Week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Bang Bang Burgers has a delicious Burger Bowl

Eating Healthy In 2023? Bang Bang Burgers Has A Super Bowl for you. Locally-owned favorite with a focus on quality ingredients serves up a protein-packed Burger Bowl alternative that makes clean-eating deliciously doable. The Burger Bowl at Bang Bang Burgers is a super bowl, but it doesn’t involve football and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need. Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Food for your Big Game party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Arguably one of the best parts of any tailgate is the food! Parker Wallace also known as “The Bacon Babe” joined Charlotte Today with ways to score points for delicious at the Big Game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Trust your gut': Charlotte mom helping teens with mental health after son's suicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whitney D'Allaird and Ed Williams have one goal: to help Charlotte-area students break the stigma and talk about mental health. "There is this misunderstanding that if I asked my child, if I asked someone, 'Are you going to hurt yourself? Are you thinking about taking your own life?' that that might put the idea in their head that we may actually cause this to happen," Williams told WCNC Charlotte. "And research shows that just isn't the case. It's actually the opposite."
CHARLOTTE, NC

