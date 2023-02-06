Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Send a Valentine’s Gift your sweetheart will never forget
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine’s Day is approaching fast. Why not let the Gold Stand Chorus say “I love you to your sweetheart?” Here with more is The Gold Standard Chorus. Whether it’s four men or forty, there’s nothing like the joy of singing or hearing a ringing chord! The Gold Standard Chorus is Charlotte’s premier men’s a cappella organization. “We specialize in singing a cappella’s most fun, beautiful, and challenging form: 4-part harmony and we’re proud to be the 2016 Carolinas District Chorus Champions” says the Gold Standard Chorus.
Get great vintage clothes at the Charlotte Vintage Market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Vintage Market is a great way to shop local and shop secondhand. After the pandemic, Charlotte Vintage Market transformed from an online experience to in person events. Here you can find great vintage items, including great gear from the Hornets, the Panthers, the Knights, plus from UNC and Duke. Outside of sports they also have great clothing for everyday life.
9-year-old Tega Cay native, crowned 'Little Miss Earth USA'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tega Cay native Mia Angelina Ridley competed in the Miss Earth USA National Pageant and won the title of Little Miss Earth USA. During the Miss Earth USA pageant, many contestants competed for the title, in events such as a “Still She Rose” scholarship gala, a floral theme welcome reception, a butterfly wear and runway show, and other competition areas of fun fashion and evening gown wear.
QC Happenings | 8 things to do this weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While this weekend may bring rain and a few flurries for some, don't let it stop you from enjoying awesome events in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Enjoy a cozy night under the stars at Camp North End during the Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series, every Friday from now until March 31. This weekend's showing is Pretty Woman. Find more information here.
El Toro Bruto launching new "must try" menu
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — El Toro Bruto, Resident Culture South End's in-house restaurant, is launching a new menu and expanding to full-service dining for dinner beginning 4:30 p.m. Friday. Walk-up counter service and self-seating are still available during breakfast, lunch and late-night hours. The new sit-down dinner service will be...
Taste of Charlotte food festival returns to Tryon Street this spring
Charlotte’s largest food festival will return to Tryon Street in Uptown this spring, organizers announced on its social media pages on Wednesday.
Picasso's Landscapes exhibit makes U.S. debut in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mint Museum, established in 1936 as North Carolina's first museum, now aims to lead the way to international arts and innovation with Picasso's Landscapes exhibition opening this weekend. Doors opened to an excited group of VIP guests on Thursday evening, before the exhibit officially begins...
Family and friends to remember Ethan Rivera in Charlotte one year after his death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday, Feb. 11 marks one year since CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed on the job during a road rage incident. Family and friends of Rivera are organizing to remember Ethan and the impact he's had on their lives. They will gather at 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Graham and Trade Street in north Charlotte, where the incident occurred.
You can now nominate officers for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police-Community Relations Awards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations is now accepting nominations for the 43rd annual Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police-Community Relations Awards. The awards recognize officers and work teams from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department who are building positive, problem-solving relationships with individual residents and neighborhood groups. The awards ceremony is an annual feature of National Police Week.
Bang Bang Burgers has a delicious Burger Bowl
Eating Healthy In 2023? Bang Bang Burgers Has A Super Bowl for you. Locally-owned favorite with a focus on quality ingredients serves up a protein-packed Burger Bowl alternative that makes clean-eating deliciously doable. The Burger Bowl at Bang Bang Burgers is a super bowl, but it doesn’t involve football and...
Can an app make streets safer? The city of Charlotte is looking to find out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been several months since the city of Charlotte released an app designed to improve the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists in South End. It's called Glance TravelSafely. The technology connects your smartphone to traffic signs, crosswalks, and other travelers. It's part of Charlotte's Vision...
Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need. Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to...
Food for your Big Game party
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Arguably one of the best parts of any tailgate is the food! Parker Wallace also known as “The Bacon Babe” joined Charlotte Today with ways to score points for delicious at the Big Game.
50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
This is how tickets are available for the Beyoncé concert in Charlotte on secondary sites
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tickets are going fast in other cities where sales have started for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. It's been a buzz on social media ahead of Beyoncé 's Queen City stop in August, but general admission tickets don't go on sale until later this month.
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
'Trust your gut': Charlotte mom helping teens with mental health after son's suicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whitney D'Allaird and Ed Williams have one goal: to help Charlotte-area students break the stigma and talk about mental health. "There is this misunderstanding that if I asked my child, if I asked someone, 'Are you going to hurt yourself? Are you thinking about taking your own life?' that that might put the idea in their head that we may actually cause this to happen," Williams told WCNC Charlotte. "And research shows that just isn't the case. It's actually the opposite."
Man arrested in brutal killings of Charlotte mother and her son in 1984
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection to the 1984 double homicide of Sarah Mobley Hall and her son, Derrick Mobley, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Thursday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. On...
Raw sewage is spilling into lawns in Clover, but whose problem is this to solve?
CLOVER, S.C. — Residents in Clover told WCNC Charlotte they are stressed over sewage. Raw sewage is being spilled across their yards from a broken pipe, but the question remains: Whose problem is this to solve?. For the Hall family, a good morning starts with the sounds of nature....
Snow in Charlotte this weekend? Don't count on a lot, Brad Panovich says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time in over a calendar year, Charlotte could see snow this weekend. Unfortunately for the snow lovers dying for wintry weather, it won't be much. Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich says a storm system that will bring rain to the Carolinas this week will...
