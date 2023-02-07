Read full article on original website
How Volodymyr Zelenskiy spent his day in Britain
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, made a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday – his first visit since the Russian invasion – as he sought to drum up western support. Here is how he spent the day:. Arrival at London Stansted. Zelenskiy touched down at the airport...
Britain needs new 'stockpile' strategy to support Ukraine, says Labour
LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain must set out a new strategy to boost military production and overhaul wasteful procurement to better support Ukraine and signal to Russia that things can only get worse, opposition Labour's defence policy chief said on Tuesday.
BBC
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
BBC
Labour politician attacks Plaid co-operation deal
The Labour Welsh government's co-operation deal with Plaid Cymru has come under attack from the ruling party's backbenches. In a debate on the Welsh government budget, Caerphilly MS Hefin David said it was giving Plaid "power without responsibility". Despite agreeing to let the budget pass, Plaid has criticised ministers for...
BBC
Lloyd's of London boss warns UK's financial reputation is dented
The UK's reputation for financial stability was dented by a year of political turmoil, says the boss of insurance giant Lloyd's of London. John Neal said confidence in the UK had been hit by a high turnover of prime ministers and a mini-budget which saw the pound drop and mortgage rates soar.
BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Belarus calls Poland's closing of border crossing point 'catastrophic'
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Belarus on Friday condemned as "catastrophic" a decision by Poland to close a border checkpoint between the two countries, saying it could lead to a collapse on both sides of the border.
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
New Zealand drug bust: Batman-labelled cocaine haul seized at sea
New Zealand's navy has intercepted a floating haul of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean in what the country says is its largest drug bust ever. The stash - weighing total 3.2 tonnes (3,200kg) and worth NZ$500m (£263m; $316m) - was found drifting hundreds of kilometres northwest of New Zealand.
insideevs.com
E-Mobility Firm Zinc Presents The Venture E-Scooter In The U.K.
Electric scooters are a fun and practical way to get around the city. However, they have one major drawback—you have to stay standing for the whole duration of the trip. Sure, there are e-bikes, but they tend to be much bigger, heavier, and more expensive. Oh, let's not forget the fact that you need to pedal.
BBC
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
Western Fighter Jets Face These Four Major Problems in Ukraine
One military expert told Newsweek that putting all the arrangements in place for fighter jets would "take weeks and months, not days and weeks."
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
BBC
Northern Ireland Protocol: Don't expect perfect fix, says Major
There should be no expectation that the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiations will lead to a "perfect" solution, a former prime minister has warned. Sir John Major was prime minister and Conservative Party leader from 1990 until 1997. He was also involved in key talks that helped pave the way for...
BBC
Quantum breakthrough could revolutionise computing
Scientists have come a step closer to making multi-tasking 'quantum' computers, far more powerful than even today's most advanced supercomputers. Quantum computers make use of the weird qualities of sub-atomic particles. So-called quantum particles can be in two places at the same time and also strangely connected even though they...
BBC
Jared O'Mara: Former MP found guilty of fraudulent expenses claims
A former MP who submitted fake expense claims for £24,000 to fund his cocaine habit has been convicted of fraud. Jared O'Mara, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, was thousands of pounds in debt to a drug dealer, the trial at Leeds Crown Court was told. He...
UK avoided recession last year by narrowest of margins. It might not be so lucky in 2023
The UK economy flatlined in the last quarter of 2022, meaning that it just managed to avoid falling into a recession. But the outlook for this year is much worse.
BBC
Cervical cancer: Health trusts miss abnormal cells in smear tests
A woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer has learned that she had three previous abnormal smear tests that were missed. Susan, not her real name, had to undergo a radical hysterectomy when a test in 2019 revealed cancerous cells. The 45-year-old said she was devastated at the diagnosis and...
