The Guardian

How Volodymyr Zelenskiy spent his day in Britain

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, made a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday – his first visit since the Russian invasion – as he sought to drum up western support. Here is how he spent the day:. Arrival at London Stansted. Zelenskiy touched down at the airport...
BBC

Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says

The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
BBC

Labour politician attacks Plaid co-operation deal

The Labour Welsh government's co-operation deal with Plaid Cymru has come under attack from the ruling party's backbenches. In a debate on the Welsh government budget, Caerphilly MS Hefin David said it was giving Plaid "power without responsibility". Despite agreeing to let the budget pass, Plaid has criticised ministers for...
BBC

Lloyd's of London boss warns UK's financial reputation is dented

The UK's reputation for financial stability was dented by a year of political turmoil, says the boss of insurance giant Lloyd's of London. John Neal said confidence in the UK had been hit by a high turnover of prime ministers and a mini-budget which saw the pound drop and mortgage rates soar.
BBC

Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling

A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC

Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner

Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded

More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC

New Zealand drug bust: Batman-labelled cocaine haul seized at sea

New Zealand's navy has intercepted a floating haul of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean in what the country says is its largest drug bust ever. The stash - weighing total 3.2 tonnes (3,200kg) and worth NZ$500m (£263m; $316m) - was found drifting hundreds of kilometres northwest of New Zealand.
insideevs.com

E-Mobility Firm Zinc Presents The Venture E-Scooter In The U.K.

Electric scooters are a fun and practical way to get around the city. However, they have one major drawback—you have to stay standing for the whole duration of the trip. Sure, there are e-bikes, but they tend to be much bigger, heavier, and more expensive. Oh, let's not forget the fact that you need to pedal.
BBC

'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck

First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down

Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
BBC

Northern Ireland Protocol: Don't expect perfect fix, says Major

There should be no expectation that the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiations will lead to a "perfect" solution, a former prime minister has warned. Sir John Major was prime minister and Conservative Party leader from 1990 until 1997. He was also involved in key talks that helped pave the way for...
BBC

Quantum breakthrough could revolutionise computing

Scientists have come a step closer to making multi-tasking 'quantum' computers, far more powerful than even today's most advanced supercomputers. Quantum computers make use of the weird qualities of sub-atomic particles. So-called quantum particles can be in two places at the same time and also strangely connected even though they...
BBC

Jared O'Mara: Former MP found guilty of fraudulent expenses claims

A former MP who submitted fake expense claims for £24,000 to fund his cocaine habit has been convicted of fraud. Jared O'Mara, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, was thousands of pounds in debt to a drug dealer, the trial at Leeds Crown Court was told. He...
BBC

Cervical cancer: Health trusts miss abnormal cells in smear tests

A woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer has learned that she had three previous abnormal smear tests that were missed. Susan, not her real name, had to undergo a radical hysterectomy when a test in 2019 revealed cancerous cells. The 45-year-old said she was devastated at the diagnosis and...

