Read full article on original website
Related
Britain needs new 'stockpile' strategy to support Ukraine, says Labour
LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain must set out a new strategy to boost military production and overhaul wasteful procurement to better support Ukraine and signal to Russia that things can only get worse, opposition Labour's defence policy chief said on Tuesday.
New Tory party chair Greg Hands says English local elections will be ‘difficult’
The new Conservative party chair, Greg Hands, has said this year’s local elections in England will be difficult but that the Tories are in “overall good shape”, with Lee Anderson a man of “great integrity” working as his deputy. Hands, who was promoted to Nadhim...
BBC
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
BBC
Northern Ireland Protocol: Don't expect perfect fix, says Major
There should be no expectation that the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiations will lead to a "perfect" solution, a former prime minister has warned. Sir John Major was prime minister and Conservative Party leader from 1990 until 1997. He was also involved in key talks that helped pave the way for...
BBC
Stormont: Assembly election delayed by up to a year
The government will delay the requirement for forming an executive and holding an assembly election in Northern Ireland for another year. The Northern Ireland secretary is introducing legislation that will push the timetable back to 18 January 2024. Chris Heaton-Harris has previously delayed the legal duty on him. Earlier, he...
BBC
Jared O'Mara: Former MP found guilty of fraudulent expenses claims
A former MP who submitted fake expense claims for £24,000 to fund his cocaine habit has been convicted of fraud. Jared O'Mara, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, was thousands of pounds in debt to a drug dealer, the trial at Leeds Crown Court was told. He...
Humza Yousaf’s family drops discrimination case against nursery
SNP politician and his wife claimed their daughter was denied a place because of her Muslim-sounding name
BBC
Medals for MPs among ideas to attract fresh talent to Parliament
Special medals for MPs who are standing down or have been voted out are among suggestions to make the job more attractive to newcomers. A committee of MPs claims a lack of job support for ex-politicians could put people off a career in Parliament. Other ideas in their report include...
BBC
Presbyterian Church: Next moderator opposed to women ministers
The next moderator of the Presbyterian Church has said he is against the ordination of women even though it is church policy. The Reverend Sam Mawhinney said it was a personal view and he respected the church's stance on the issue. He told BBC News NI he had no desire...
BBC
Public Order Bill: Peers defeat plans to curb protest disruption
The House of Lords has overturned plans to clamp down on protest marches that cause too much disruption. The government had proposed giving police powers to stop protesters using tactics such as blocking roads and slow marching before disruption takes place. Critics had described proposals as an attack on the...
BBC
Alex Salmond says gender row could threaten independence
Alex Salmond has claimed that Nicola Sturgeon risks damaging the independence movement over her gender reforms. The former first minister warned his successor against making the issue a "constitutional battleground" between Scotland and Westminster. Doing so would create a "hill to die on" for Ms Sturgeon, he predicted. Ms Sturgeon...
BBC
Moldovan government resigns in wake of multiple crises
Moldova's government has collapsed and its pro-EU prime minister has stepped down after 18 months of political and economic turbulence. Europe's poorest country was struggling with "multiple crises", outgoing PM Natalia Gavrilita said on Friday. With the war raging in neighbouring Ukraine, Moldova has been facing inflation, high energy prices,...
BBC
Omagh bombing: Inconsistent approach to Troubles cases, says Labour
The UK government is being "inconsistent" in how it is planning to deal with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, according to a Labour peer. Baroness Angela Smith said the decision last week to grant of an inquiry into the Omagh bombing differed to the government's proposals in the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.
BBC
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
BBC
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP at next election
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has said she will not be standing as an MP at the next general election. Ms Dorries, who has been Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005, said it had been "such an honour" to serve her constituents. Speaking on her own TalkTV show, Ms...
Sri Lankan leader appeals for patience amid economic crisis
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president on Wednesday appealed for patience amid the country’s worst economic crisis but promised brighter times ahead. President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a policy speech after inaugurating a new parliamentary session that he had been forced to make unpopular decisions to salvage the country’s finances, including by implementing measures such as higher taxes.
BBC
Shellfish deaths: Minister rejects call for further probe
The government will not carry out further investigations into what killed thousands of shellfish off the North East and North Yorkshire coast. Since late-2021, thousands of marine life, including crabs, have washed up between Hartlepool and Whitby. The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee wrote to Environment Secretary Therese...
Belgium detains two more EU lawmaker in graft investigation
ROME/BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Belgian prosecutors arrested one lawmaker and took another in for questioning on Friday in connection with a corruption scandal that has hit the European Parliament.
Ecuador government says referendum results not a 'dramatic' setback
QUITO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ecuadoreans' rejection in a referendum of proposals including allowing extradition for organized crime were not a "dramatic" setback for the administration of President Guillermo Lasso, Government Minister Francisco Jimenez said on Tuesday.
BBC
A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
Comments / 0