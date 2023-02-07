Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Second half barrage of goals leads Panthers to 8-2 win over Monroe
AMERICUS – After their 6-3 win over Dougherty in Albany Tuesday night, the Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Soccer Team (SCHS) picked up where it left off Thursday night by exploding for six second half goals in an 8-2 drubbing of Monroe at Alton Shell Stadium. This win was...
Americus Times-Recorder
Aguirre scores 10 goals in Lady Panthers’ rout of Monroe
AMERICUS – Sumter County junior forward Victoria Aguirre put on a soccer clinic in goal scoring at Alton Shell Stadium Thursday night. Aguirre pretty much single handedly dismantled the Monroe defense and scored 10 goals to lead the Lady Panthers’ soccer team to an 11-1 rout of the Monroe Lady Tornadoes.
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers lose heart breaker at Dodge County on McClendon’s game-winning prayer
EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) was 1.3 seconds away from ‘getting out of Dodge” with a hard-earned victory over the Dodge County Indians, as they had a 47-46 lead. However, with 1.3 seconds left, DC freshman point guard Jaedon McClendon threw up a three-point prayer that was answered in the affirmative and it resulted in a heartbreaking 49-47 loss for the Panthers on Tuesday, February 7 at Dodge County High School.
Americus Times-Recorder
Raiders topple Deerfield-Windsor to secure regular season region title
ALBANY – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) went into Deerfield-Windsor (DWS) on Tuesday, February 7 and put on a three-point shooting clinic by hitting 10 three-pointers on the night. As a result, the Raiders were able to hand the Knights a 56-41 loss on their home floor in front of a loud and raucous crowd and capture the GIAA Region 3-AAA regular season championship and the #1 seed in next week’s GIAA Region 3-AAA Tournament.
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC education has kept Gregory Harris, Sr. employed for over 36 years
AMERICUS – Gregory W. Harris, Sr., who was born and raised in Americus, graduated from the South Georgia Tech’s Business Equipment Technology Program in 1986 under retired instructor Harold (Buddy) Holloman and because of the excellent technical education he received, Harris has been able to work and thrive in that career for over 36 years.
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus Rotary Club presents South Georgia Tech’s 2023 outstanding student with stipend
AMERICUS – Americus Rotary Club member and Past President Don Smith presented South Georgia Technical College barbering student Tredarrian Colbert of Americus with a stipend recently on behalf of the Americus Rotary Club. Colbert was recognized as the college’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner by SGTC President Dr. John Watford at the college’s GOAL luncheon recently.
Americus Times-Recorder
Georgia Southwestern provost named president at SUNY Potsdam
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs (VPAA) Suzanne Smith, Ph.D., has been named president of the State University of New York (SUNY) at Potsdam after serving nearly five years at GSW. Smith accepted the position at Potsdam after it was officially...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties
wgxa.tv
Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?
(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
WALB 10
Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The two men — one of which was convicted on Wilcox County charges and the other was acquitted of murder in Irwin County — charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen will be back in court Tuesday morning.
Americus Times-Recorder
Gary Prince named SGTC Chief Information Officer over Technology
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford announced that Gary Prince of Leesburg has been appointed as the SGTC Chief Information Officer over Technology. Prince will report to SGTC Vice President of Administrative Affairs Lea Coe. The new appointment is effective immediately. Prince has been working...
WTVM
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
WTVM
1 person injured in overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Columbus. According to authorities, the incident happened in the 6400 block of Veterans Parkway. It’s unknown at this time if a suspect has been arrested. Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
Heavy police presence near Macon Rd. and Barbara Rd.
COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Heavy police presence is currently blocking Macon Road from Avalon Road to Reese Road. There are reports of several police units and an ambulance on the scene. No further details are available at this time, stick with News 3 as we work to update you as more details become available.
Deadly motorcycle crash claims the life of Columbus man; CPD investigating
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A single-vehicle motorcycle crash has claimed the life of Jeremiah Garcia. According to the Columbus Police Department (CPD), officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Milgen Road near Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. WRBL News 3 will continue to […]
Woman arrested for stabbing man at Albany bowling alley
A woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man at an Albany bowling alley.
Columbus police release statement on school lockdowns in Flat Rock Park area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department released a statement on the brief lockdown some local schools underwent today. Read the statement in full below: “CPD responded to a domestic incident in which a man made threats toward his family and an unidentified school. The male subject has a history of mental illness and […]
WTVM
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Milgen Road in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Milgen Road and Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old...
WALB 10
Former Albany state rep. concerned with condition of Ray Charles Plaza
