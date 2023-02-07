ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Second half barrage of goals leads Panthers to 8-2 win over Monroe

AMERICUS – After their 6-3 win over Dougherty in Albany Tuesday night, the Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Soccer Team (SCHS) picked up where it left off Thursday night by exploding for six second half goals in an 8-2 drubbing of Monroe at Alton Shell Stadium. This win was...
MONROE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Aguirre scores 10 goals in Lady Panthers’ rout of Monroe

AMERICUS – Sumter County junior forward Victoria Aguirre put on a soccer clinic in goal scoring at Alton Shell Stadium Thursday night. Aguirre pretty much single handedly dismantled the Monroe defense and scored 10 goals to lead the Lady Panthers’ soccer team to an 11-1 rout of the Monroe Lady Tornadoes.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Panthers lose heart breaker at Dodge County on McClendon’s game-winning prayer

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) was 1.3 seconds away from ‘getting out of Dodge” with a hard-earned victory over the Dodge County Indians, as they had a 47-46 lead. However, with 1.3 seconds left, DC freshman point guard Jaedon McClendon threw up a three-point prayer that was answered in the affirmative and it resulted in a heartbreaking 49-47 loss for the Panthers on Tuesday, February 7 at Dodge County High School.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Raiders topple Deerfield-Windsor to secure regular season region title

ALBANY – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) went into Deerfield-Windsor (DWS) on Tuesday, February 7 and put on a three-point shooting clinic by hitting 10 three-pointers on the night. As a result, the Raiders were able to hand the Knights a 56-41 loss on their home floor in front of a loud and raucous crowd and capture the GIAA Region 3-AAA regular season championship and the #1 seed in next week’s GIAA Region 3-AAA Tournament.
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC education has kept Gregory Harris, Sr. employed for over 36 years

AMERICUS – Gregory W. Harris, Sr., who was born and raised in Americus, graduated from the South Georgia Tech’s Business Equipment Technology Program in 1986 under retired instructor Harold (Buddy) Holloman and because of the excellent technical education he received, Harris has been able to work and thrive in that career for over 36 years.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Americus Rotary Club presents South Georgia Tech’s 2023 outstanding student with stipend

AMERICUS – Americus Rotary Club member and Past President Don Smith presented South Georgia Technical College barbering student Tredarrian Colbert of Americus with a stipend recently on behalf of the Americus Rotary Club. Colbert was recognized as the college’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner by SGTC President Dr. John Watford at the college’s GOAL luncheon recently.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Georgia Southwestern provost named president at SUNY Potsdam

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs (VPAA) Suzanne Smith, Ph.D., has been named president of the State University of New York (SUNY) at Potsdam after serving nearly five years at GSW. Smith accepted the position at Potsdam after it was officially...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties

Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection. Right now, four African American Georgia artists' artwork is on display at the Albany Museum of Art in honor of Black History Month. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 6 hours ago. This initiative is...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?

(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
GEORGIA STATE
Americus Times-Recorder

Gary Prince named SGTC Chief Information Officer over Technology

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford announced that Gary Prince of Leesburg has been appointed as the SGTC Chief Information Officer over Technology. Prince will report to SGTC Vice President of Administrative Affairs Lea Coe. The new appointment is effective immediately. Prince has been working...
LEESBURG, GA
WTVM

1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Heavy police presence near Macon Rd. and Barbara Rd.

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Heavy police presence is currently blocking Macon Road from Avalon Road to Reese Road. There are reports of several police units and an ambulance on the scene. No further details are available at this time, stick with News 3 as we work to update you as more details become available.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Milgen Road in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Milgen Road and Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Former Albany state rep. concerned with condition of Ray Charles Plaza

Two witnesses took the stand at the Tuesday hearing. Dougherty Co. Schools looks to further technology education. Valdosta Fire Dept. trains during Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Updated: 6 hours ago. Valdosta Fire Dept. trains during Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Scams targeting senior citizens are on the rise in Thomas County.
ALBANY, GA

