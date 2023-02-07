ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Super Bowl kicks off as NFL acknowledges game to be played on indigenous land

By José M. Romero, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Years of work and preparation in putting together Arizona's fourth Super Bowl culminate Sunday. And as official activities of Super Bowl 57 week kicked off on Monday, the NFL acknowledged that the game and all of its events are taking place on land that was originally inhabited by indigenous peoples.

"We believe it is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion to acknowledge the sovereignty and the traditional territories of these tribal communities and understand the historical and current experience of native peoples," Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of Club Business and League Events for the NFL, said at a welcoming news conference.

Four tribal leaders attended the event at the Phoenix Convention Center: Chairman Robert Miguel of the Ak-Chin Indian Community, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation President Bernadine Burnette, Governor Stephen Roe Lewis of the Gila River Indian Community and Vice Chairwoman Wavalene Saunders from the Tohono O'odham Nation.

"We're very pleased to welcome the NFL, all the players and the fans to this world event that brings together tribal nations, our great state of Arizona, the country and the world, together for this amazing, special game," Lewis said, thanking the NFL for its commitment to tribal youth in the form of camps and community outreach.

Joining in the event were officials from the NFL, the Arizona Host Committee and local and state government including Gov. Katie Hobbs, who sought to make clear that the NFL's graphic used for Super Bowl 57 coming to Arizona in a recent social media post was of natural landmarks located hours away from metro Phoenix.

"In case you are confused by some of the imagery that's been shared by the NFL in the last couple of weeks, the Grand Canyon, Sedona and Horseshoe Bend are a few hours drive from here," Hobbs said. "It will be a bit colder up north but worth checking out these beautiful treasures that Arizona has to offer."

Cardinals president and team owner Michael Bidwill spoke of the business and economic impact the game will have on the area, and of the role and importance of 45,000 people credentialed to play some role in making Super Bowl Week and the game itself happen.

Bidwill did not address the ongoing search for a Cardinals head coach, choosing to comment only on the Super Bowl. Also in attendance was Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, serving as executive board chair of the host committee.

He said this Super Bowl will be bigger in many ways than the last one held in the area, Super Bowl 49 in 2015.

"There's a lot that goes into it. But we can't do it without having a great stadium, a great hospitality infrastructure and a lot of partners," Bidwill said. "So we've partnered up obviously with the Super Bowl Host Committee, with state of Arizona, with local communities as well as local businesses to make sure that we can host this opportunity for Arizona and I think we're going make the best of it."

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

