Memphis, TN

Gov. Bill Lee: Compassion in Memphis after Tyre Nichols' death a 'picture of hope'

By Duane W. Gang, Brett Barrouquere and Laura Testino, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

In the wake of Tyre Nichols' death, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Monday he has been in constant prayer for his family and said the courage and compassion shown by the Nichols family and the city of Memphis is a "picture of hope."

In his annual State of the State address on Monday, Lee briefly mentioned Nichols' death last month after Memphis police officers severely beat him after a traffic stop.

"We have been in constant prayer for the Nichols family since they tragically lost their son in January," Lee said in his annual address. "Their courage, along with the compassion shown by the people of Memphis, is a picture of hope."

Six Memphis police officers were fired , with five being charged with second-degree murder and other offenses, after the 29-year-old Nichols, a FedEx employee and father of one, died Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop. Video released later by the city showed officers beating, pepper spraying and using a Taser on Nichols.

At the time of the video's release, Lee condemned the actions of the officers.

Two emergency medical technicians and a Memphis firefighter were also fired for failing to render aid to Nichols.

Memphis police officials said a seventh officer has been suspended and numerous other officers are facing an internal investigation because of Nichols' death.

Since Nichols died, Memphis has seen multiple peaceful protests, including one on Saturday that blocked the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Danny Thomas Boulevard for much of Saturday, as demonstrators demand changes in the way police deal with residents and disclose the use of force.

The officers who stopped Nichols were part of the specialized SCORPION unit, which the city has said has been disbanded. The entire department and its operations are under review. SCORPION stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.

The FBI is investigating the circumstances of Nichols' death.

Nichols' parents, Row Vaughn and Rodney Wells, were invited to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night by the Congressional Black Caucus.

Lee on schools in Memphis

Meanwhile, Lee on Monday continued to highlight a relationship with Whitehaven High School in Memphis, touting the school as an example of what he believes the state’s largest school district can achieve with its high school students.

In addition to serving students in the neighborhood, the high school has two “optional” programs, with academic requirements that admit some of the district’s highest achievers.

The governor’s relationship with the high school principal, Vincent Hunter, continues despite a historically strained relationship between the principal and recent administrations of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Lee touted academic improvements under Hunter.

"The graduates of Whitehaven High School, who are defying the odds and chasing their dreams — that’s a picture of hope," Lee said. "Memphis is an exceptional city, and I believe it has a bright future, thanks to leaders like my friend, Vincent Hunter."

Hunter's appearance could signal an alliance between the governor’s office and expectations for a new MSCS leader. Hunter has publicly stated his interest in becoming the district’s superintendent. MSCS is not currently accepting applications for the role, but is expected to announce the search firm chosen to lead the search in its board meeting Tuesday night.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Gov. Bill Lee: Compassion in Memphis after Tyre Nichols' death a 'picture of hope'

