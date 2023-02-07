ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

95.3 MNC

Davis Jr: “delay, delay, delay until nothing happens” with reparations resolution

It’s a resolution that has spent months under consideration by city councilors in South Bend. The resolution would roll out reparations from the city of South Bend to African-American residents for practices of racial inequality by the city in the past. It was discussed in a committee meeting by a handful of councilors on Monday in a special meeting called by Mayor James Mueller.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend apartment complex ahead of development schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A project to turn a former medical office building into an apartment building way ahead of schedule. An Idaho-based developer has until the end of 2024 to complete the project in a building that lies just north of the South Bend site where the St. Joseph Medical Center offices once stood.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Longtime Benton Harbor resident announces campaign for mayor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Longtime Benton Harbor resident Gwen Johnson announced her campaign for mayor Monday evening. Johnson is a graduate of Benton Harbor High School and is heavily involved in the community. In recent years, Johnson has hosted a number of events in the city, including the first-ever Social...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood to host financial literacy classes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood is offering financial readiness classes to help residents get smarter with their money. The neighborhood group is bringing residents a free, 6-week, beginners’ level course to gain money management skills. Topics range from home buying to improving your credit score.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer resigning

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer is resigning. The Board of School Trustees will consider the move. In a letter, he said the decision to leave was driven by “personal wellness” and that he discussed the move with his family over winter break.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend’s Seitz Park set to reopen in August

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The end is in sight for the reconstruction of South Bend’s Seitz Park. The reopening date for the facility between the East Race and the St. Joseph River is set for Aug. 7. On Thursday, the city redevelopment commission agreed to spend $1 million...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

SBFD announces passing of retired firefighter Mike Brown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the loss of a first responder. The SBFD announced the passing of retired firefighter Mike Brown on Thursday. Mike retired back in early January, and was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer only a few weeks later. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
iusbpreface.net

A closer look at crime in South Bend

South Bend is a city with a rich history and a diverse population. It has been shaped by the forces of industry, migration and political and social change. The history of crime in South Bend reflects these broader trends, as well as the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain public safety.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Civil rights activists, family support arrested man at ‘Meet the Mayor’ event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, South Bend Mayor James Mueller met with community members at a “Meet the Mayor” event at Riley High School. In attendance, family members and civil rights activists of Marciio ‘Donte’ Perry say he was wrongfully arrested last November and was a victim of what they call police brutality. Family and activists used the event to try and get some answers and accountability from Mayor Mueller and the department.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

AM General receives contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - AM General has received a contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka. The projected $8.6 billion dollar contract will oversee the manufacturing of “Joint Tactical Vehicles” or JLTVs, the successor to the Humvee. The South Bend-based AM General will be producing the cars in its Mishawaka manufacturing campus.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s last Ethnic Festival was held about 20 years ago, but its next Ethnic Festival is just 212 days away. The 2023 version of the Ethnic Festival has been scheduled for Sept. 9. That’s the Saturday after Labor Day weekend. The new Ethnic Festival will be held in and around Howard Park. Details will be released at a later date.
SOUTH BEND, IN
max983.net

Marshall County Commissioners Review Proposed U.S. 30, U.S. 31 Planning Study

Marshall County Plan Director Ty Adley presented the Marshall County Commissioners with a proposed U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 planning study Monday morning. Adley explained that Marshall County U.S. 30 and Marshall County U.S. 31 Study Committees were formed in the fall of 2022 by the commissioners and those committees have over 30 organizations represented with 58 representatives. They were established as a result of PEL studies being conducted by the Indiana Department of Transportation in these corridors.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Schools considers consolidating to two high schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new proposal from South Bend Community School Corporation suggests leaving just two high schools open. South Bend Schools released three potential scenarios for its long-range facilities master plan, Monday. The proposals are clear to note there has not been a final decision, and consolidation isn't likely before the 2024-25 school year.
SOUTH BEND, IN

