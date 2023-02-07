SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, South Bend Mayor James Mueller met with community members at a “Meet the Mayor” event at Riley High School. In attendance, family members and civil rights activists of Marciio ‘Donte’ Perry say he was wrongfully arrested last November and was a victim of what they call police brutality. Family and activists used the event to try and get some answers and accountability from Mayor Mueller and the department.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO