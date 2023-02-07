Only a small handful of them still exist, but one of the original historic homes in Temple Terrace is now for sale. Located at 319 Belle View Ave., the 1,717-square-foot house was built in 1926 by the late New York-based architect Dwight James Baum, who is probably best known for the Cà d'Zan, John Ringling's 30-room Venetian Gothic revival mansion now located on the grounds of Sarasota's John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

TEMPLE TERRACE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO