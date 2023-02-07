Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
5K at Raymond James Stadium will raise funds for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation
TAMPA, Fla. - Every day, 43 kids are diagnosed with cancer. When it comes to treatment, the drugs doctors used can be both toxic and taxing on their small bodies. It's a reason why the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is working hard to help fund more effective, less toxic treatments – and eventually end childhood cancer.
20 Clearwater families fighting eviction after 2-week notice
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty Clearwater families are fighting eviction after they were served notices giving them two weeks to move out. Days later, they received another round of notices saying they now owe thousands of dollars. Tucked away on a dead-end road in Clearwater stands Westchester Apartments, a 20-unit...
Tiger Woods’ Popstroke to open Tampa location next week
Tiger Woods' Popstroke putting course will open its Tampa location next week.
fox13news.com
Handmade Valentine’s Day cards for children: Step-by-step instructions
TAMPA, Fla. - Help your child make special homemade Valentine’s Day cards. Paint (Valentine’s Day colors) Take a piece of cardstock and fold it in half to make your card. Set it aside. Draw a heart on another piece of white cardstock and then cut. Make sure it’s...
St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode, Dan Whol. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
sarasotamagazine.com
The Château Sarasota Has Opened on Siesta Drive
Husband and wife restaurateurs Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy have opened the newest iteration of their restaurant concept The Château in Sarasota. The space was previously occupied by Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion and, more recently, Chef Rolf’s New Florida Kitchen. The Foys' first Florida restaurant, The Château...
John Grant Opinion: Future Florida Hospital Will Be a Global Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients
According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 10 million people died from cancer across the world. If you talk to most people, they will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer in some way. I sure have. The state of Florida has...
OnlyInYourState
Visit The Small-Batch Chocolate Shop In Florida, Where Everything Is Made By Hand
It’s hard not to fall in love with a place whose sole focus is all things chocolate. But Ratza Chocolate in Tarpon Springs does one better – artisanal chocolates, each made by hand by the owner, some even peppered with unique additions. Ratza Chocolate is not your average chocolate factory, but we recommend paying a visit if you’re in the area and looking to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration
DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
fox13news.com
Bark in the Park returns in Curtis Hixon park
A popular dog and family-friend festival is back in Tampa: Bark in the Park. The event helps support the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, who saves over 13,000 homeless animals each year.
fox13news.com
Retired Green Berets’ story of riding horseback in Afghanistan inspire ‘Horse Soldier’ bourbon brand
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - They were US soldiers on horseback, battling the Taliban. Now, the Horse Soldiers have built a home – and a bourbon brand – in St. Petersburg. The Urban Still House is where Scott Neil, a retired Army Green Beret, and some friends who fought for our country now play in a world of whiskey.
fox13news.com
'Serengeti Flyer' swing ride at Busch Gardens will open Feb. 27 to guests, but earlier for passholders
TAMPA, Fla. - Thrill-seekers, get ready to fly. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has officially announced the opening date for its new ride, Serengeti Flyer. It will open to all theme park guests on Feb. 27. Pass members get to experience it first on Feb. 24. Busch Gardens officials say it...
Missing-Endangered Teen Out Of Tampa Located And Is Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Deputies were able to locate 15-year-old Karina Perez, and she is now safe and being cared for. “We appreciate the public’s help in the search,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were looking for a missing juvenile who could be endangered. On
cltampa.com
Built in 1926, one of the original Temple Terrace homes is on the market for $569K
Only a small handful of them still exist, but one of the original historic homes in Temple Terrace is now for sale. Located at 319 Belle View Ave., the 1,717-square-foot house was built in 1926 by the late New York-based architect Dwight James Baum, who is probably best known for the Cà d'Zan, John Ringling's 30-room Venetian Gothic revival mansion now located on the grounds of Sarasota's John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.
Food Network stars’ new restaurant to open in Sarasota this week
Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy, from the Food Network show "Summer Rush", are set to open a new restaurant named The Chateau Sarasota on Tuesday.
fox13news.com
Extraordinary Ordinaries: Corpus Christi Catholic teacher helps students find meaning through music
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - For the music teacher at Corpus Christi Catholic School in Temple Terrace, it's pretty easy for middle schoolers to buy into the guitar and ukulele. "Nobody is too cool to play the guitar," Matthew Jones told FOX 13. "Nobody is too cool to play the guitar."
Man burned in boat explosion, thanks Bradenton Hospital for saving his life
Burn survivor John Gramates thanks the doctors and nurses at HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton for saving his life.
espnswfl.com
New Food Items At The Florida State Fair In Tampa
The Florida State Fair is a yearly event that takes place in Tampa and this year there’s some amazing new food items. Everyone loves the fair, and with an exciting blend of carnival rides, games and live entertainment, your visit promises to leave you with a smile on your face and memories to last a lifetime. The Florida State Fair kicks off this Friday, February 10th and runs 12 days through February 21st.
fox13news.com
Tampa attorney works to raise money for earthquake victims in hometown of Adana, Turkey
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa attorney, whose hometown of Adana, Turkey was devastated by 7.8 magnitude earthquake, is working to raise money for the victims. Emel Ersan, an attorney in Tampa, is still trying to get in touch with some of her family who live in Turkey that are still unaccounted for after the deadly earthquake. She's one of many who feel helpless.
fox13news.com
Suncoast Center serving 22,000 a year as one of the largest community health centers in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It’s one of the largest community health centers in Pinellas County serving some 22,000 people a year. Suncoast Center is a not-for-profit organization that believes treatment works, and its goal is to meet people where they are to help them become the best version of themselves.
Comments / 0