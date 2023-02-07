ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apollo Beach, FL

10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode, Dan Whol. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Château Sarasota Has Opened on Siesta Drive

Husband and wife restaurateurs Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy have opened the newest iteration of their restaurant concept The Château in Sarasota. The space was previously occupied by Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion and, more recently, Chef Rolf’s New Florida Kitchen. The Foys' first Florida restaurant, The Château...
SARASOTA, FL
OnlyInYourState

Visit The Small-Batch Chocolate Shop In Florida, Where Everything Is Made By Hand

It’s hard not to fall in love with a place whose sole focus is all things chocolate. But Ratza Chocolate in Tarpon Springs does one better – artisanal chocolates, each made by hand by the owner, some even peppered with unique additions. Ratza Chocolate is not your average chocolate factory, but we recommend paying a visit if you’re in the area and looking to satisfy your sweet tooth.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Beach Beacon

Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration

DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
DUNEDIN, FL
fox13news.com

Bark in the Park returns in Curtis Hixon park

A popular dog and family-friend festival is back in Tampa: Bark in the Park. The event helps support the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, who saves over 13,000 homeless animals each year.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Built in 1926, one of the original Temple Terrace homes is on the market for $569K

Only a small handful of them still exist, but one of the original historic homes in Temple Terrace is now for sale. Located at 319 Belle View Ave., the 1,717-square-foot house was built in 1926 by the late New York-based architect Dwight James Baum, who is probably best known for the Cà d'Zan, John Ringling's 30-room Venetian Gothic revival mansion now located on the grounds of Sarasota's John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
espnswfl.com

New Food Items At The Florida State Fair In Tampa

The Florida State Fair is a yearly event that takes place in Tampa and this year there’s some amazing new food items. Everyone loves the fair, and with an exciting blend of carnival rides, games and live entertainment, your visit promises to leave you with a smile on your face and memories to last a lifetime. The Florida State Fair kicks off this Friday, February 10th and runs 12 days through February 21st.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa attorney works to raise money for earthquake victims in hometown of Adana, Turkey

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa attorney, whose hometown of Adana, Turkey was devastated by 7.8 magnitude earthquake, is working to raise money for the victims. Emel Ersan, an attorney in Tampa, is still trying to get in touch with some of her family who live in Turkey that are still unaccounted for after the deadly earthquake. She's one of many who feel helpless.
TAMPA, FL

