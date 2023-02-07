Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City releases plan to build 40 affordable housing units using federal funding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Access to Affordable housing is a problem affecting cities across the nation and right here at home. But Roanoke City administrators are hoping to use new funding to address housing needs in the area. Dawn Sandoval is the founder of The Least of These Ministry. A...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Councilmembers question where Gun Violence Prevention Funding is going
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — One Roanoke City Council Member expressed concerns about funding from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. In 2021 the commission gave the non-profit group, “Better Agreements,” $32,000 to train individuals in conflict resolution to try to reduce gun violence in Roanoke. So far only five people have completed the program. Now councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds says she believes the money needs to go back to the city.
WDBJ7.com
Salem VA Homeless Program houses 125 veterans in 2022
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the nation the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has made it a priority to house homeless veterans. In Salem, the VA is tackling that challenge and exceeding expectations. “It means a lot. I can honestly say not only being a coordinator of this program, I...
pcpatriot.com
Local Republican leaders say they will continue to put Pulaski County first, announce re-election bids
Pulaski County’s Sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Commissioner of Revenue and four members of the Board of Supervisors have announced their intention to seek nomination by the Republican Party for November’s election. The office-holders issued the following joint re-election announcement this week:. “It is with pleasure that we, the...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Public Safety receives the largest grant in its history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County’s Public Safety department received the largest grant in its history. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded them a two-year grant of $438,239. Funds will be used to purchase new equipment like- electric power tools, fire hoses, radios,...
wfirnews.com
The Exchange Lumber Building razed to make way for new development
The Virginia Tech Foundation razed a historic Roanoke lumber building last month to make way for future development along the innovation corridor anchored by the university and Carilion Clinic. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story:
theroanokestar.com
Delegate Head Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign
In a bold move, Valley legislator Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) has called on controversial Judge Arianne Bennett to resign her position. Bennett was formerly the Chair of the Virginia State Parole Board. During March and April 2020, when most people were distracted if not paralyzed by fear from the new Covid pandemic, Bennett led the Board to release an unprecedented number of prisoners and broke countless laws and procedures by doing so. As news of that scandal began to go public, The Roanoke Star ran an August 19, 2020 commentary.
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll enters real estate purchase agreement
After a called meeting January 30, the Carroll County Board of Supervisors voted to enter into a real estate purchase agreement, but no further details have been announced. Carroll Supervisors typically meet the second Monday of each month, but the board announced a called meeting for January 30 on Jan. 24. Sulphur Springs District Supervisor Rex Hill was not in attendance, and Pipers Gap District Supervisor Joey Dickson joined by phone.
WDBJ7.com
Power restored at Cave Spring High School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducing
Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies are a problem again. Last summer the Virginia Department of Forestry warned citizens in the Commonwealth about the spotted invasive lantern butterflies and residents of Bedford Virginia were specifically told to be aware. Now the VDF is offering tips on how to destroy this species and keep it from reproducing. Things have gotten so bad that residents in Central and Southwest Virginia are being encouraged by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to destroy any flies they encounterby “stomping it, smashing it, or scraping it.”
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
WDBJ7.com
February is a good month to take care of home safety tasks
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is as good a month as any to tackle some tasks to keep our families safe and help protect the longevity of our homes. Construction professional Rob Leonard stopped by Here @ Home. Some things he suggests taking care of:. Plumbing leaks. ...
wfxrtv.com
Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
wfxrtv.com
Cardinal Academy sees largest law enforcement class ever
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Seats are full in classrooms at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy. The academy has 56 recruits, their largest class ever. It’s about 25% bigger than their last biggest class. Gary Moore, the executive director, says while departments across the nation have seen recruit shortages...
Smith Mountain Eagle
School board member representing Moneta and Huddleston arrested
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Preston Holbrook, who represents District 2, which includes Moneta and Huddleston, was arrested Monday with the charge of “simple assault, assault and battery,”. According to inmate records, Holbrook, 40, of Bedford was booked at 1:01 p.m. Monday and then released on an unsecured...
wfxrtv.com
Gas prices in Roanoke see a drop at the pump
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices throughout the Commonwealth have slightly fluctuated, but Roanoke is seeing a small drop in prices. According to Stacker, on Monday, Feb. 6 the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.47. Now prices are down by approximately 16 cents with the current price for gas in Roanoke around $3.31. This price is just a few more cents than the average gas prices across Virginia. The following list is a breakdown of Roanoke’s gas prices:
WDBJ7.com
New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
WDBJ7.com
Huddleston brush fire now more than 50 percent contained
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia’s Department of Forestry says they are now the lead agency on the scene, taking over from multiple Bedford fire department personnel. They say the brush fire spans at least 100 acres but is now more than 50 percent contained as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Crews will remain overnight until they determine the area is contained. No structures or people were threatened.
WDBJ7.com
Wythe County provides updates to dog shelter
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Dog Shelter is showing off some new improvements to the facility. Over the last few weeks, the county sanded the floors, and repainted the floors and walls. The county says these updates are important to maintain the facility and help make it...
WSET
Man suing ex-employer Southern Air for $5M for alleged racial discrimination in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has learned about a lawsuit filed by a former employee against Southern Air claiming he was subjected to threats and racial slurs on the job. According to a lawsuit filed through the Lynchburg Circuit Court, Adrian O'Neil Mitchell is suing Southern Air "for racial discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and suffering through a racially-charged hostile work environment while employed with Southern Air, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia."
