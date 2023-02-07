ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Councilmembers question where Gun Violence Prevention Funding is going

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — One Roanoke City Council Member expressed concerns about funding from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. In 2021 the commission gave the non-profit group, “Better Agreements,” $32,000 to train individuals in conflict resolution to try to reduce gun violence in Roanoke. So far only five people have completed the program. Now councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds says she believes the money needs to go back to the city.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem VA Homeless Program houses 125 veterans in 2022

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the nation the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has made it a priority to house homeless veterans. In Salem, the VA is tackling that challenge and exceeding expectations. “It means a lot. I can honestly say not only being a coordinator of this program, I...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County Public Safety receives the largest grant in its history

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County’s Public Safety department received the largest grant in its history. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded them a two-year grant of $438,239. Funds will be used to purchase new equipment like- electric power tools, fire hoses, radios,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

The Exchange Lumber Building razed to make way for new development

The Virginia Tech Foundation razed a historic Roanoke lumber building last month to make way for future development along the innovation corridor anchored by the university and Carilion Clinic. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story:
ROANOKE, VA
theroanokestar.com

Delegate Head Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign

In a bold move, Valley legislator Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) has called on controversial Judge Arianne Bennett to resign her position. Bennett was formerly the Chair of the Virginia State Parole Board. During March and April 2020, when most people were distracted if not paralyzed by fear from the new Covid pandemic, Bennett led the Board to release an unprecedented number of prisoners and broke countless laws and procedures by doing so. As news of that scandal began to go public, The Roanoke Star ran an August 19, 2020 commentary.
thecarrollnews.com

Carroll enters real estate purchase agreement

After a called meeting January 30, the Carroll County Board of Supervisors voted to enter into a real estate purchase agreement, but no further details have been announced. Carroll Supervisors typically meet the second Monday of each month, but the board announced a called meeting for January 30 on Jan. 24. Sulphur Springs District Supervisor Rex Hill was not in attendance, and Pipers Gap District Supervisor Joey Dickson joined by phone.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power restored at Cave Spring High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducing

Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies are a problem again. Last summer the Virginia Department of Forestry warned citizens in the Commonwealth about the spotted invasive lantern butterflies and residents of Bedford Virginia were specifically told to be aware. Now the VDF is offering tips on how to destroy this species and keep it from reproducing. Things have gotten so bad that residents in Central and Southwest Virginia are being encouraged by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to destroy any flies they encounterby “stomping it, smashing it, or scraping it.”
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

February is a good month to take care of home safety tasks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is as good a month as any to tackle some tasks to keep our families safe and help protect the longevity of our homes. Construction professional Rob Leonard stopped by Here @ Home. Some things he suggests taking care of:.  Plumbing leaks. ...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Cardinal Academy sees largest law enforcement class ever

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Seats are full in classrooms at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy. The academy has 56 recruits, their largest class ever. It’s about 25% bigger than their last biggest class. Gary Moore, the executive director, says while departments across the nation have seen recruit shortages...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

School board member representing Moneta and Huddleston arrested

Bedford County School Board member Matthew Preston Holbrook, who represents District 2, which includes Moneta and Huddleston, was arrested Monday with the charge of “simple assault, assault and battery,”. According to inmate records, Holbrook, 40, of Bedford was booked at 1:01 p.m. Monday and then released on an unsecured...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Gas prices in Roanoke see a drop at the pump

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices throughout the Commonwealth have slightly fluctuated, but Roanoke is seeing a small drop in prices. According to Stacker, on Monday, Feb. 6 the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.47. Now prices are down by approximately 16 cents with the current price for gas in Roanoke around $3.31. This price is just a few more cents than the average gas prices across Virginia. The following list is a breakdown of Roanoke’s gas prices:
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
DUBLIN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Huddleston brush fire now more than 50 percent contained

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia’s Department of Forestry says they are now the lead agency on the scene, taking over from multiple Bedford fire department personnel. They say the brush fire spans at least 100 acres but is now more than 50 percent contained as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Crews will remain overnight until they determine the area is contained. No structures or people were threatened.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wythe County provides updates to dog shelter

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Dog Shelter is showing off some new improvements to the facility. Over the last few weeks, the county sanded the floors, and repainted the floors and walls. The county says these updates are important to maintain the facility and help make it...
WSET

Man suing ex-employer Southern Air for $5M for alleged racial discrimination in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has learned about a lawsuit filed by a former employee against Southern Air claiming he was subjected to threats and racial slurs on the job. According to a lawsuit filed through the Lynchburg Circuit Court, Adrian O'Neil Mitchell is suing Southern Air "for racial discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and suffering through a racially-charged hostile work environment while employed with Southern Air, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia."
LYNCHBURG, VA

