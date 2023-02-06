Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Related
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
Henry Ford Health System bringing $2.5B 'world class' medical campus, housing, retail to Detroit's New Center neighborhood
Detroit’s New Center neighborhood is set to undergo a massive transformation over the next decade, as Henry Ford Health System, the Detroit Pistons and Michigan State University made a $2.5 billion announcement Wednesday.
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
bridgedetroit.com
Right to water: Could 2023 be the year Michigan ends shutoffs?
Nearly a decade since United Nations officials called Detroit water shutoffs a human rights violation, Democratic leaders say this could be the year Michigan enshrines a human right to water into Michigan law. A bill sponsored by Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills, with a host of cosponsors, would declare water...
wrif.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
McKnight's
Owner fined $69K for toying with managers’ pay, repeatedly switching job status
The owner of three Michigan nursing homes owes more than $69,000 in back wages after regularly switching the employment status of 45 managers from hourly to salaried to evade overtime pay, according to a federal investigation. The US Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recovered the wages for employees...
Detroit city officials seek 6-figure salaries after years without raises
Detroit city officials are asking for a massive raise from commissioners in charge of determining their salaries. City Council members and the clerk are seeking at least six-figure salaries, hiking their pay between approximately 28% and 68%, according to a memorandum from five councilmembers and the clerk. The Elected Officials Compensation Commission, a seven-member body appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council, is expected to determine proposed salaries of the mayor, City Council members and...
Reliability investments resulted in major power interruption, outage duration reductions for DTE Energy in 2022
As the result of more than $1 billion of investments into its electric grid in 2022, DTE Energy reported this week that its customers experienced 21 percent fewer power interruptions than the previous year, and ... Read More » The post Reliability investments resulted in major power interruption, outage duration reductions for DTE Energy in 2022 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Massive $2.5 billion development planned for New Center includes new hospital
A new $2.5 billion development plan is coming to Detroit's New Center area that will include a new hospital, plus residential and commercial space.
bridgedetroit.com
Unregulated spending, vacation for Detroit People Mover, audit finds
An audit of the organization responsible for managing the Detroit People Mover found serious accounting flaws that resulted in unauthorized and duplicate payments, excessive vacation time and improper pay raises. The new report on the Detroit Transportation Corporation from the independent Office of the Auditor General found $3.3 million worth...
wdet.org
CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
wdet.org
The history of violent policing in Detroit — and what’s changed in 60 years
Since the very public police murder of George Floyd almost three years ago, there have been a lot of talks about what policing is and isn’t — and whether police departments can change. These conversations aren’t going away, in part because we continue to see tragedies with police...
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident
An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man was working in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night.
More Black Americans turning to spirituality and African traditions
Demographically, Black Americans are the most religious group in the country. Churches and mosques are at the center of political movements and a source for healing and justice.
Modern home on the Huron River listed at $2.7M is ‘as distinctive as it gets’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private cul-de-sac just outside Ann Arbor’s city limits lies a contemporary architectural masterpiece that’s just hit the market. The home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is a four-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot home featuring contemporary architecture by Bloomfield Hills-based Young and Young.
candgnews.com
Employee allegedly embezzles $200,000 from local dental practice
BERKLEY — A St. Clair Shores woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling many thousands of dollars from her former place of employment. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department for allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice from 2015 to 2022.
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Day allegedly fled to Thailand
The FBI said a driver suspected in the hit-and-run killing of a 22-year-old in Oakland Township on New Year's Day has fled the country.
That's the way the concrete crumbles: 'Super pothole' on I-696 causes flat tires on nearly a dozen vehicles in Oakland County
One driver pulled off to the side of the freeway soon turned into several and then almost a dozen vehicles dealing with flat tires after a gigantic crack on I-696 opened up in Oakland County on Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0