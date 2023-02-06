ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgedetroit.com

Right to water: Could 2023 be the year Michigan ends shutoffs?

Nearly a decade since United Nations officials called Detroit water shutoffs a human rights violation, Democratic leaders say this could be the year Michigan enshrines a human right to water into Michigan law. A bill sponsored by Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills, with a host of cosponsors, would declare water...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit city officials seek 6-figure salaries after years without raises

Detroit city officials are asking for a massive raise from commissioners in charge of determining their salaries. City Council members and the clerk are seeking at least six-figure salaries, hiking their pay between approximately 28% and 68%, according to a memorandum from five councilmembers and the clerk. The Elected Officials Compensation Commission, a seven-member body appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council, is expected to determine proposed salaries of the mayor, City Council members and...
DETROIT, MI
Daily Energy Insider

Reliability investments resulted in major power interruption, outage duration reductions for DTE Energy in 2022

As the result of more than $1 billion of investments into its electric grid in 2022, DTE Energy reported this week that its customers experienced 21 percent fewer power interruptions than the previous year, and ... Read More » The post Reliability investments resulted in major power interruption, outage duration reductions for DTE Energy in 2022 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Unregulated spending, vacation for Detroit People Mover, audit finds

An audit of the organization responsible for managing the Detroit People Mover found serious accounting flaws that resulted in unauthorized and duplicate payments, excessive vacation time and improper pay raises. The new report on the Detroit Transportation Corporation from the independent Office of the Auditor General found $3.3 million worth...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Employee allegedly embezzles $200,000 from local dental practice

BERKLEY — A St. Clair Shores woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling many thousands of dollars from her former place of employment. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department for allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice from 2015 to 2022.
BERKLEY, MI

