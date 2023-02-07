Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNCT
Biscuitville celebrates opening of first Greenville location
The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. New Bern Civic Theatre renovations. The New Bern Civic Theatre has started their renovations. Local...
WNCT
Craven Co. Crime Stoppers revamping program
The Craven County Sheriff's Office is revamping its Crime Stoppers unit. The Craven County Sheriff's Office is revamping its Crime Stoppers unit. Counselors across U.S. recognized during National …. During the first full week of February, school counselors from around the country are recognized for their contributions to the students...
WNCT
Complete renovation coming to Kinston park
A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. NCDHHS hosting town hall at ECU on mental health …. The NC Department of Health and Human Services will be...
WNCT
Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue
The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are bringing up several problems, including illness. Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue. The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are...
People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
WNCT
Be Our Guest Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant PT 2
Join Meghan in New Bern at Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina’s CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!. Be...
WNCT
Founder of Wilson county based program looks to keep its African American history alive
Lisa Henderson, founder of Land Street Project, created a program that documents and preserve three African American Cemeteries in Wilson. Founder of Wilson county based program looks to keep …. Lisa Henderson, founder of Land Street Project, created a program that documents and preserve three African American Cemeteries in Wilson.
Armed bank robberies in Raleigh, Greenville lead to 15-year sentence for Vance County man
A 27-year-old has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following two armed bank robberies in 2019, a release from the USDOJ said on Friday.
PCC announces death of VP of Academic Affairs and Student Services
WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt Community College campus community is grieving after being notified Thursday morning that Dr. Thomas E. Gould, executive vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Services, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. After meeting with members of his President’s Leadership Team and employees who worked directly with Gould, PCC President […]
One injured in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
Officials plan prescribed burn in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Croatan National Forest officials are planning to conduct a 1,474-acre prescribed burn in Craven County on Thursday. The purpose of the prescribed burn is to “reduce hazardous fuel reduction and improve wildlife habitat,” according to a press release. The burn is located off Hope Road, Pine Cliff Road and Ferry Road, […]
Beaufort Co. board changes prayer practice in wake of allegations
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners is changing the way it handles prayers at its meetings after a national nonprofit alleged that the board’s preexisting prayer practice was unconstitutional. The commissioners decided not to make a formal policy change in light of recent allegations made by Americans United for Separation of […]
Family forced to move over sewage issues, health concerns at home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]
Two men arrested in Kinston, one on drug charges
KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were arrested — one on multiple drug charges — following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Ricky Allen Taylor was arrested after the search warrant was executed in the 600 block of Darden Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of Kinston. He was […]
Onslow County bridge closed for maintenance
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Work has begun on an Onslow County bridge, the NC Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. State Transportation crews closed the Holly Shelter Road bridge over Harris Creek west of Jacksonville for repairs and maintenance. Drivers who use this road just off N.C. 53 should instead use either Haws Run and Scott […]
Kinston gets good news with latest audit report
KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – The City of Kinston and the Kinston City Council received a positive report in their latest audit. In a media release from Kinston City Council member Chris Suggs, officials received the annual audit report for 2022 during the Tuesday City Council meeting. There were no corrections to be made, no accounting […]
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
Major Moore with the sheriff's office said one of the victims remained at the plant located at 9377 US-301 in Whitakers, and the other went down the road to a store in Battleboro, that is technically in Rocky Mount.
Washington man charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction after an investigation by the Washington Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation. Police said they received information Thursday that Joseph Hardison, 45, of Washington, had “possible bomb-making material at his former residence,” according to a press release. WPD […]
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs. Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from […]
Teen arrested in Kinston after shots fired into home
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested and is facing numerous charges after a home was struck by gunfire. Malachi McBride, 18, had warrants out for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling from an incident that happened on Jan. 16 around 10 p.m. at the 2100 block of West Road […]
Comments / 0