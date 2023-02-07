Read full article on original website
Farmer
3d ago
As a Minnesotan, I hope they win. Waltz and his cronies are going to ruin this beautiful state.
Troy zhoy
3d ago
Dem walz is a roll!!! Starting wars along with dem biden ! that's the similar agendas they praise them selves for!!!
Ryan Kurr
3d ago
you want clean energy ? Then the governments and the ones who are hiding and confiscating the renewable free energy and all the inventions that they have stored away so none can actually have free energy. So all those people think they have the power to refrain those resources . A reckoning is on the horizon.
KFYR-TV
Bill addressing voting methods goes before legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit certain voting methods in North Dakota, like approval voting. When it comes to voting, the method that’s traditionally used is best--so says Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo. “The problem with both ranked-choice voting and approval voting is...
kfgo.com
West Fargo legislator wants to ban ‘approval voting’ in North Dakota; Fargo mayor opposes the bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO) – A West Fargo lawmaker wants to prohibit “approval voting” in North Dakota. Fargo is the only city with that voting method. A voter can cast ballots for as many candidates as he or she wants – and the candidate with the most votes wins.
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
fox9.com
Former Governor Jesse Ventura’s Minnesota senate testimony in support of legalizing cannabis [FULL]
Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate Committee Thursday afternoon to support legalizing cannabis for adults. He told a story about how cannabis he obtained illegally at the time helped stop his wife’s chronic seizures and argued that the legal age to consume cannabis should be the same as the age required to enlist in the military: 18.
earnthenecklace.com
Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?
Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
mprnews.org
‘Rusty’ batteries could hold key to Minnesota's carbon-free power future
In central Minnesota, a first-of-its kind pilot project will test whether new battery storage technology that uses a common process — iron rusting — could play a key role in the nation's transition to cleaner energy. Great River Energy plans to install a 1.5 megawatt iron-air battery system...
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
wdayradionow.com
Bill would change Minnesota hate crime laws
(St. Paul, MN) -- A proposed bill is aiming to change Minnesota hate crime laws. The House bill would update hate offense laws to more specifically count crimes against Asian Americans. Representative Samantha Vang, who is one of two Hmong women to serve in the state House, is sponsoring the...
Minn. governor trusts energy law will survive ND suit threat
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040, saying he’s confident it will stand up against a threatened lawsuit from coal and gas producing North Dakota. Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum this week renewed his threat to sue his neighboring state over the requirements. He unsuccessfully tried to persuade Minnesota lawmakers as the bill took shape to make changes to ensure that North Dakota utilities — which export electricity produced from coal and natural gas to Minnesota — would not be harmed. “I am not a lawyer but I am surrounded by very good ones,” Walz told reporters after signing the bill into law. “I trust that this bill is solid. I trust that it will stand up because it was written to do exactly that. And just to be clear, Minnesota’s not staking our future on coal and carbon.” Walz added that he thought it was “unfortunate” that Burgum is ready to litigate, and that it would be more productive if North Dakota joined Minnesota and the rest of the country instead.
North Dakota lawmakers push for ‘womens bill of rights’
Lawmakers supporting the resolution say the separation protects the sexes in places like bathrooms and locker rooms.
stcroix360.com
Minnesota legislation seeks to improve management of misunderstood fish
DNR supports effort to study and recommend changes to regulations that currently leave several species vulnerable. Significant changes could be on the way for how Minnesota regulates fishing for numerous species previously considered “rough fish.” Proposals moving forward through the state legislature would have the Department of Natural Resources revise its rules for numerous species that are largely unmanaged today.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Arrest made in assault of Minnesota Congresswoman
(Washington, DC) -- An arrest has been made in the assault of Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig. Police in Washington D.C. tweeted Thursday that the suspect is charged with simple assault. The police did not provide a motive for the assault, but Craig's Chief of Staff said in a statement there was no evidence that it was politically motivated.
South Dakota women evade abortion ban by accessing medication in neighboring states
The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side is South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who...
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers
Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant
Minnesota’s largest electricity cooperative wants the option to burn diesel fuel oil at a central Minnesota peaker plant as a hedge against volatile natural gas prices. Great River Energy is seeking approval from Minnesota regulators to install fuel oil equipment at its 170-megawatt Cambridge peaker plant, which now burns only natural gas. The generation and […] The post Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KAAL-TV
Two SE Minnesota cheesemakers to compete in 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
(ABC 6 News) – Two southeast Minnesota cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Dairy Farmers of America from Zumbrota and Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. from Rochester and Faribault, will compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states in the championship contest Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisc.
kvrr.com
Voters chime in on Biden administration so far
MINNESOTA (KVRR) — Vice President Harris’ visit to St. Cloud focuses on Minnesota’s push for clean energy in the coming decades. By 2030, the movement requires 80% of the state’s electricity to come from carbon-free sources. That goal will be increased to 100% by 2040. Some...
Minnesota House passes "universal" school meals providing free breakfast, lunch to students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House passed a bill Thursday by a vote of 70-58 guaranteeing free lunch and breakfast to all Minnesota students, regardless of income requirements set by a federal program. It's a move advocates say will reduce child hunger and ensure no kid falls through the cracks."We're going to give them the tools they need to succeed in school and that means food," said Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis.The federal government pays for free or reduced-priced meals but there are income limits for who qualifies. Under this bill, the state would pick up the tab for the difference of...
