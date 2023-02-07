Read full article on original website
Yankees, Mets could be in mix for slugging All-Star third baseman
To dream the impossible dream. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can hit the open market after the 2023 season if he opts out of his 10-year, $300 million contract. If that happens, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal believes both the New York Yankees and New York Mets could be in the mix.
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Giants QB Daniel Jones' price tag reportedly revealed
Per OverTheCap.com, the annual figure would place Jones, 25, in the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Whether or not Jones is a top-10 quarterback doesn't matter. The potential price tag is a result of the market shifting significantly for quarterbacks over the past five years. Several teams --...
This Atlanta Braves trade would replace Dansby Swanson and then some
The Atlanta Braves are far from set at shortstop after losing Dansby Swanson this offseason. They have a few trade options, headlined by Ha-seong Kim. The San Diego Padres signed Xander Bogaerts this offseason and promised him the shortstop position. This likely moves Fernando Tatis Jr. to the outfield/designated hitter spot, and allows San Diego to trade for a surplus at a premium position.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
NFL Draft 2023: Jets’ stunning QB trade; Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Eagles reload defense in latest 1st-round mock
Now this is a mock draft. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. It includes a massive blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers finally moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Even better, it...
3 Padres on trade block after Yu Darvish extension, and who could land them
The San Diego Padres extended starting pitcher Yu Darvish late this week. The contract extension opens up all kinds of possibilities for A.J. Preller, one of the more creative executives in baseball. Yu Darvish remains one of the more unpredictable pitchers in all of baseball. His arsenal is rumored to...
Yankees State of the Farm System Review: RHP Will Warren
Another Yankees chucker to keep tabs on also resides in Double-A Somerset (for now) and is about to become, if he isn't already, a prevalent name in the prospective world. Right-handed pitcher Will Warren ranks eighth of the Yankees' top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, with promising offerings and a significant amount of potential.
Chiefs fan just ruined their Super Bowl chances by messing with Rocky
The Kansas City Chiefs may have already lost Super Bowl LVII because one of their fans decided to mess with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Travis Kelce warned fans of the Kansas City Chiefs not to even think about messing with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Eagles legend: Cardinals should 'absolutely not' hire Giants' Mike Kafka
Philadelphia Eagles legend Donovan McNabb made it clear he's convinced the Arizona Cardinals should not hire New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as their new head coach. "Absolutely not," McNabb answered when asked about the topic during an appearance on Fox Sports 910 Phoenix, per Donnie Druin of FanNation's...
RUMOR: Knicks’ rumored O.G. Anunoby trade offer draws pushback
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is less than 48 hours away, and with Kyrie Irving now off the trade block, it looks like the next biggest trade candidate could be OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are struggling through the 2022-23 season, and that could lead them to blow things up at the trade deadline, making Anunoby a very popular trade target.
Latest Bryan Reynolds update means Yankees have to move on
The New York Yankees seem to be holding out for a hero in left field, choosing the "Bryan Reynolds or Bust" approach to the offseason. And credit to Brian Cashman. It must hurt him to be leaving the Yankees mob on Twitter so high and dry, but ... at this moment ... he's opted for Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera over a Max Kepler trade (no thanks), a Daulton Varsho deal (that'd cost Anthony Volpe), and a Michael Brantley signing (Steve Cohen Tax says hello).
The Yankees already know who they want to win the shortstop job
The Yankees are creating a position battle at shortstop among several prospects and veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa. A fair fight makes the most sense between Oswald Peraza, Kiner-Falefa, and Anthony Volpe, but naturally, there are advantages and disadvantages depending on the player. Volpe has no MLB experience and could use a...
Cardinals: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win 2023 World Series
With their primary goal for the offseason taken care of, the Cardinals looked to solidify their 2023 roster as they head to Spring Training. The Cardinals went into this offseason intending to get the best available catcher to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. The team did that when they signed...
Coining one of the Mets’ most underrated signings this winter
In an off-season filled with thrilling splashes, most of the free-agent signings made by the New York Mets came with little to no surprise. The positions of need at various places across the roster were clear, and the Mets added players who had been linked to the team throughout the free-agency process. Most notably Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.
Thurman Munson's wife makes 'rare' pitch for Yankees captain's Hall of Fame case
Despite aggrieved online sputtering to the contrary, being the face of the New York Yankees has been oddly unhelpful in the Baseball Hall of Fame process for many years running. Sure. At one point, in the Golden Era of Electing Your Friends, plenty of Yankees of yore slipped past the...
Mets, assistant GM Bryn Alderson part ways
Bryn Alderson is no longer an assistant general manager with the Mets and is leaving the organization, reports Andy Martino of SNY. Alderson, the son of team president Sandy Alderson, has been with the organization since 2011. He was originally brought aboard in a scouting role but was promoted to assistant general manager in July of 2021. This came in the middle of an unstable period for the club’s front office. Jared Porter was hired as general manager in December of 2020 but sexual assault allegations surfaced shortly thereafter and he was fired in January of 2021. Zack Scott was named the acting general manager at that time but he was charged with a DWI, of which he was later acquitted, in September 2021 and dismissed in the subsequent months. Billy Eppler was named general manager in November of 2021 and has been leading the baseball operations ever since.
Does Justin Pugh want to return to the Giants?
The New York Giants selected Justin Pugh out of Syracuse in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. His time in New York was respectable, although not spectacular, as he transitioned between playing right tackle and left guard. The now 32-year-old is coming off a five-year, $44.7 million contract from the Arizona Cardinals.
Shohei Ohtani feels Yankees' Aaron Judge robbed him of MVP win
As if Shohei Ohtani needed extra motivation heading into his free agent walk year, he's apparently gotten an additional dose thanks to the Yankees and Aaron Judge. Good luck, Rest of the American League! Hope you like salt!. Ohtani is, hands-down, the most special player in the game, able to...
