Soccer-Galatasaray sign Italy midfielder Zaniolo from Roma
Feb 8 (Reuters) - AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Italian media reported Zaniolo has signed a 4-1/2-year deal, adding Galatasaray would pay Roma 16.5 million euros ($17.70 million) and a further 13 million euros in add-ons.
Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague
Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
West Ham v Chelsea: Blues boss Emma Hayes praises 'underdog mentality' of Paul Konchesky's Hammers
Date: Thursday, 9 February Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium Kick-off: 19:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Chelsea boss Emma Hayes praised the fighting spirit of Paul Konchesky's West Ham United before Thursday's Continental League Cup semi-final. West Ham held high-flying Arsenal to...
Chelsea contracts: No talks with Mateo Kovačić, Conor Gallagher; no progress with Mason Mount
Now that all the dust has settled on the January transfer window, we can once again turn our attentions to already existing contracts, and figuring out what to do with those to help finish reshaping the squad. First and foremost among those is Mason Mount’s contract, but even though Todd...
Women's League Cup: Liverpool & Aston Villa managers criticise competition format
Women's Super League managers have criticised the "unfair" format of the League Cup after Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final. Teams in the Champions League group stage skip the League Cup groups and enter at the quarter-finals. Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final having played two games, while beaten semi-finalists...
Report: Chelsea Target David Raya Puts Brentford Contract Talks On Hold
Chelsea have interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, and he has put his contract talks at Brentford on hold.
Report: Manchester City Want To Strengthen Their Midfield With Declan Rice
Manchester City want to have a strong transfer market this upcoming summer as they want to rebuild their midfield and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is one player they are reportedly looking at.
Marco Silva: 'Sunderland have the quality - they can really punish you'
Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of the threat Sunderland pose ahead of the FA Cup replay.
'No reason' why Chris Rigg can't play more for Sunderland this season - Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray says 15-year-old Chris Rigg will continue to be involved at Sunderland - in the right circumstances.
Scott Brown: Fleetwood boss praises 'exceptional' performance in Sheffield Wednesday win
Fleetwood boss Scott Brown says they were "exceptional" in their win against Sheffield Wednesday to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time. The Cod Army beat the League One table toppers 1-0 in Tuesday's replay to set up a trip to Lancashire rivals Burnley. Asides from an...
'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'
What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
Report: Chelsea Made A Bid For Independiente Del Valle Midfielder Kendry Paez
Chelsea reportedly made a bid for Independiente Del Valle midfielder Kendry Paez.
WSL clash of titans: where Manchester City v Arsenal could be won and lost
Saturday’s game is a second meeting in four days and will have a big bearing on Champions League qualification and title hopes
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer
With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...
Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker joins Premiership champions Linfield until end of season
Much-travelled NI striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield until the end of the season. The 35-year-old's arrival at the Belfast club sees him sees him link up with his former international team-mate, Linfield boss David Healy. Fermanagh man Lafferty was released on transfer deadline day last week...
Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms
Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: A shorthanded surge
Tottenham Hotspur is a point out of the top four and full of optimism after three-straight wins, the latest being the season’s best result: a win over Manchester City. Despite all of the bumps over the past few months, things finally seem to be coming together, as least on paper.
Six Nations 2023: Should Steve Borthwick pick both Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell again?
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. It is surely the main question on England fans' lips on squad announcement day - will Steve Borthwick...
Southend United: St John Ambulance ends cover over debts
St John Ambulance has said it will not staff any more home games at Southend United because of outstanding fees. The National League club owes £1.4m in unpaid tax to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and is applying for a £5m bridging loan. St John Ambulance has not...
