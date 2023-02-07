ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Galatasaray sign Italy midfielder Zaniolo from Roma

Feb 8 (Reuters) - AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Italian media reported Zaniolo has signed a 4-1/2-year deal, adding Galatasaray would pay Roma 16.5 million euros ($17.70 million) and a further 13 million euros in add-ons.
BBC

Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague

Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
BBC

Women's League Cup: Liverpool & Aston Villa managers criticise competition format

Women's Super League managers have criticised the "unfair" format of the League Cup after Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final. Teams in the Champions League group stage skip the League Cup groups and enter at the quarter-finals. Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final having played two games, while beaten semi-finalists...
BBC

'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'

What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer

With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...
CBS Sports

Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms

Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
SB Nation

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: A shorthanded surge

Tottenham Hotspur is a point out of the top four and full of optimism after three-straight wins, the latest being the season’s best result: a win over Manchester City. Despite all of the bumps over the past few months, things finally seem to be coming together, as least on paper.
BBC

Southend United: St John Ambulance ends cover over debts

St John Ambulance has said it will not staff any more home games at Southend United because of outstanding fees. The National League club owes £1.4m in unpaid tax to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and is applying for a £5m bridging loan. St John Ambulance has not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy