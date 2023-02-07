ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axtell, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Good News Friday: February 10, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ellison High School Eagles are heading to the Regional competition. They achieved this after doing very well in the District-10 5A Championship. Emmanuel Ramos was recognized as the Most Outstanding Wrestler with 33 wins, only 3 losses and 24 pins. Good luck guys!. The Lake...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Three Ellison Football standouts sign with college programs

KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Three Ellison Eagles are headed to the collegiate football ranks following the school’s Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday. The football players headed to play the sport in college are:. Matthew Moore -North Texas. Steve Albert – Tarleton. Zy’Aire King – Texas A&M...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Nine Shoemaker student athletes take part in school’s Signing Day ceremony

KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — In the largest signing ceremony of the day, Shoemaker recognized nine standout student athletes who will continue their athletic careers at the college level. The nine student athletes to take part were:. Antonio Griffin – Pratt Community College Track. Christian Barnwell – Tyler...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Four members of Harker Heights Football team take part in Signing Day

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (FOX 44) — After a district championship win and a deep run into the postseason, four more members of the Harker Heights Football team signed with college programs on Wednesday. The four football Knights are:. Christopher Robinson -Kilgore Junior College. Evan Collazo – Southwestern. Lamarian...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

Four University Trojans sign to play at Texas College

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday afternoon, four members of the University High Football team all signed with Texas College, as they take the next step in their athletic careers. The four Trojans to sign with the Steers are:. JohnZay Fulbright. Jordan Whitaker. Naje Drakes. Paul Monrial.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Bears receive 2024 commitment from Lumberton EDGE Brock Jackson

Baylor fans received a surprise on Thursday when Brock Jackson committed to the Bears. The EDGE from Lumberton High School located just outside of Beaumont chose Baylor over eleven other offers from Arkansas, Central Michigan, Colorado, Cornell, Houston, Missouri, North Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech, UNLV, and UTSA. Jackson earned a Baylor offer during the spring and made several visits to Baylor during that time. A star off the edge for his Lumberton Raiders, Jackson put up impressive stats as a junior posting 64 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and a whopping 21 quarterback hurries.
WACO, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Eric Regier resigns his post as Head Girls Basketball Coach

At the end of this school year, my family and I will be moving to Kansas City to be closer to our families. Therefore, I am resigning from my position as head basketball coach and teacher at Belton High School effective at the end of the current school year. Please know this was a tough decision because of the many great relationships we have made in the Belton community. It has been an honor and a privilege to teach and coach here at Belton High School. I am excited to see these girls succeed, and confident the next head coach will build on the strong foundation already established within the girls basketball program.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Baylor WBB falls to No. 16 Oklahoma in overtime

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team fell to sixteenth ranked Oklahoma at the Ferrell Center on Tuesday night. Baylor led by 12 with 5:19 left in the game, and then Oklahoma took over tying it up at the end of regulation. The Sooners were too much...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?

We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

City of Temple to host Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announces it will be hosting the Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After a couple years of cancellations due to Covid-19 and a lack of planning, the popular airshow is set to make it's return in 2023.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Mexia Starbucks employee receives long-awaited ‘Coffee Master’ black apron

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - After three years of waiting for the relaunch of the Starbucks Coffee Academy, a Mexia Starbucks employee went through an extensive program to become a Starbucks Coffee Master, receiving the coveted ‘black apron.’. “Now that things are getting back to normal, they finally relaunched the...
MEXIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy