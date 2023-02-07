Read full article on original website
KWTX
Good News Friday: February 10, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ellison High School Eagles are heading to the Regional competition. They achieved this after doing very well in the District-10 5A Championship. Emmanuel Ramos was recognized as the Most Outstanding Wrestler with 33 wins, only 3 losses and 24 pins. Good luck guys!. The Lake...
fox44news.com
Three Ellison Football standouts sign with college programs
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Three Ellison Eagles are headed to the collegiate football ranks following the school’s Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday. The football players headed to play the sport in college are:. Matthew Moore -North Texas. Steve Albert – Tarleton. Zy’Aire King – Texas A&M...
fox44news.com
Nine Shoemaker student athletes take part in school’s Signing Day ceremony
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — In the largest signing ceremony of the day, Shoemaker recognized nine standout student athletes who will continue their athletic careers at the college level. The nine student athletes to take part were:. Antonio Griffin – Pratt Community College Track. Christian Barnwell – Tyler...
fox44news.com
Four members of Harker Heights Football team take part in Signing Day
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (FOX 44) — After a district championship win and a deep run into the postseason, four more members of the Harker Heights Football team signed with college programs on Wednesday. The four football Knights are:. Christopher Robinson -Kilgore Junior College. Evan Collazo – Southwestern. Lamarian...
fox44news.com
Four University Trojans sign to play at Texas College
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday afternoon, four members of the University High Football team all signed with Texas College, as they take the next step in their athletic careers. The four Trojans to sign with the Steers are:. JohnZay Fulbright. Jordan Whitaker. Naje Drakes. Paul Monrial.
KWTX
Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
Bears receive 2024 commitment from Lumberton EDGE Brock Jackson
Baylor fans received a surprise on Thursday when Brock Jackson committed to the Bears. The EDGE from Lumberton High School located just outside of Beaumont chose Baylor over eleven other offers from Arkansas, Central Michigan, Colorado, Cornell, Houston, Missouri, North Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech, UNLV, and UTSA. Jackson earned a Baylor offer during the spring and made several visits to Baylor during that time. A star off the edge for his Lumberton Raiders, Jackson put up impressive stats as a junior posting 64 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and a whopping 21 quarterback hurries.
beltontigerathletics.com
Eric Regier resigns his post as Head Girls Basketball Coach
At the end of this school year, my family and I will be moving to Kansas City to be closer to our families. Therefore, I am resigning from my position as head basketball coach and teacher at Belton High School effective at the end of the current school year. Please know this was a tough decision because of the many great relationships we have made in the Belton community. It has been an honor and a privilege to teach and coach here at Belton High School. I am excited to see these girls succeed, and confident the next head coach will build on the strong foundation already established within the girls basketball program.
KWTX
Baylor WBB falls to No. 16 Oklahoma in overtime
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team fell to sixteenth ranked Oklahoma at the Ferrell Center on Tuesday night. Baylor led by 12 with 5:19 left in the game, and then Oklahoma took over tying it up at the end of regulation. The Sooners were too much...
KWTX
Surprise of a lifetime: Blindfolded teacher participating in school game opens eyes and sees boyfriend on one knee
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas elementary school teacher got the surprise of a lifetime when the game she was called up to participate in during a weekly school assembly turned into a surprise proposal. Jordan Hilliard, a 3rd grade teacher at Lorena Elementary, had no idea when she...
KWTX
Waco High implementing new safety measures after prohibited items, guns found on campus in recent weeks
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School is implementing several safety measures in the wake of recent incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, including four guns confiscated since January, the school district confirmed to KWTX. “Administrative investigations have concluded that in each incident the student involved reported no intent...
KWTX
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
FROST, Texas (KWTX) - The man who allegedly shot his two twin daughters dead before killing himself on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Navarro County was identified by the sheriff’s office on Friday as Larry Thompson. KWTX has independently confirmed the slain girls were Nevaeh and Heaven Sadler. Deputies were...
KWTX
Waco Balloon Co. organizing an Adopt-a-senior program for Valentine’s Day
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Alexis Escobar, the owner of Waco Balloon Company, is organizing an Adopt-a-Senior for Valentine’s Day program. This is the third year of the event, and this year, Escobar has partnered with The Delaney at Lake Waco Senior Living Community. Each $14 donation will provide a...
KWTX
Mexican-American group donates $120K for scholarships at McGregor, Oglesby school districts
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Two small Central Texas districts received unexpected donations totaling $120,000 after the Association of Mexican Americans (AMA) in McGregor sold a building they’d operated for nearly 50 years and then invested all the money right back into local children. The AMA Hall has used the...
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?
We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
KWTX
Potholes on Highway 6 following ice storms worsen, causing road issues for Central Texas drivers
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Last week’s ice storms and this week’s rain have left roads that were already riddled with potholes across Central Texas even worse. “The water can get in the road and refreeze, and it causes stress to the roadway,” Jake Smith, the public information officer for TXDOT, said. “And it can take form of a pothole.”
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
City of Temple to host Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow
TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announces it will be hosting the Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After a couple years of cancellations due to Covid-19 and a lack of planning, the popular airshow is set to make it's return in 2023.
KWTX
Mexia Starbucks employee receives long-awaited ‘Coffee Master’ black apron
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - After three years of waiting for the relaunch of the Starbucks Coffee Academy, a Mexia Starbucks employee went through an extensive program to become a Starbucks Coffee Master, receiving the coveted ‘black apron.’. “Now that things are getting back to normal, they finally relaunched the...
KWTX
Temple family who moved to motel during ice storm loses home to fire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - When a Temple family relocated to a hotel during the ice storm, they came back to realize a fire had destroyed their home. Victor Lemons is digging just trying to find what’s left of 17 years of memories. His uncle, sister and mother all live in the home.
