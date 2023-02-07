Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Man Utd
I always felt Leeds United had a little bit about them, performance-wise, under Jesse Marsch, which is why I felt sorry for him when he was sacked this week. I didn't feel as if they would definitely get relegated under him, but five of the bottom six teams have now changed their manager this season and Leeds had not won a league game for a while.
BBC
Man City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats
This will be Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He's the 29th to reach this milestone in the competition, while only five bosses have more wins than the Spaniard (183). Indeed, Guardiola has the highest win-rate of any permanent manager in Premier League history (73.5%).
BBC
Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment
Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
BBC
'Sancho's quality is something Ten Hag really needs right now'
Leeds' supporters paired Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in a 'you let your country down' song. The pair's careers have moved in different directions since that Euro 2020 penalty shootout loss to Italy. Rashford has now scored 20 goals in all competitions - and 12 since the World Cup, when...
BBC
Gustavo Scarpa: How TV show Friends has helped Scarpa at Forest
Midfielder Gustavo Scarpa wants to put what he learned from TV show Friends to good use at Nottingham Forest. The 28-year-old credits the comedy for his grasp of the English language, which he has put to use as resident translator for Brazilian team-mates Felipe, Danilo and Renan Lodi. They are...
SB Nation
Chelsea contracts: No talks with Mateo Kovačić, Conor Gallagher; no progress with Mason Mount
Now that all the dust has settled on the January transfer window, we can once again turn our attentions to already existing contracts, and figuring out what to do with those to help finish reshaping the squad. First and foremost among those is Mason Mount’s contract, but even though Todd...
BBC
West Ham v Chelsea: Blues boss Emma Hayes praises 'underdog mentality' of Paul Konchesky's Hammers
Date: Thursday, 9 February Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium Kick-off: 19:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Chelsea boss Emma Hayes praised the fighting spirit of Paul Konchesky's West Ham United before Thursday's Continental League Cup semi-final. West Ham held high-flying Arsenal to...
BBC
Ipswich Town: FA Cup displays can act as league spur - McKenna
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna hopes his side's FA Cup battles with Championship leaders Burnley will act as a spur in their League One promotion campaign. Burnley scored in stoppage time to win their fourth-round replay at Turf Moor following a 0-0 draw in the first game. The Tractor Boys now...
Marco Silva: 'Sunderland have the quality - they can really punish you'
Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of the threat Sunderland pose ahead of the FA Cup replay.
SB Nation
Mateo Kovačić, Denis Zakaria return to Chelsea training
Chelsea continue preparations for Saturday’s match against West Ham at the London Stadium, and the latest word from the training ground is that both Mateo Kovačić and Denis Zakaria have returned to training — though it sounds like the latter may be a bit further behind and may not be quite ready to feature yet this weekend.
BBC
Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker joins Premiership champions Linfield until end of season
Much-travelled NI striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield until the end of the season. The 35-year-old's arrival at the Belfast club sees him sees him link up with his former international team-mate, Linfield boss David Healy. Fermanagh man Lafferty was released on transfer deadline day last week...
AOL Corp
Report: Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
(Reuters) -Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. The report described the investors as "a group of private, high-wealth individuals" from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup. United declined to...
BBC
Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague
Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer
With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...
WSL clash of titans: where Manchester City v Arsenal could be won and lost
Saturday’s game is a second meeting in four days and will have a big bearing on Champions League qualification and title hopes
SB Nation
Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: A shorthanded surge
Tottenham Hotspur is a point out of the top four and full of optimism after three-straight wins, the latest being the season’s best result: a win over Manchester City. Despite all of the bumps over the past few months, things finally seem to be coming together, as least on paper.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Should Steve Borthwick pick both Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell again?
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. It is surely the main question on England fans' lips on squad announcement day - will Steve Borthwick...
Comments / 0