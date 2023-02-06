ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

WGME

What's that smell? Mainers reporting odor in Augusta area

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials say Mainers have been reporting a strange odor in the Augusta area. Augusta Fire-Rescue says they responded to a few calls Friday morning related to an odor. The odor is reportedly coming from north of the city. The investigation into the source is ongoing but officials...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Record warm Friday expected in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Near record warm temperatures and breezy winds expected for Friday. Cooler and calmer weather returns for the weekend, though still well above average. Mild and quiet weather looks to continue through early next week. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s for many across the state, especially...
MAINE STATE
WGME

From record cold to record warmth, why are we so warm?

What a difference a week makes, our high temperature this afternoon was 52. This tied the record high on this day which was set back in the year 1955. It was just last Friday and Saturday when Maine saw some of the coldest wind chill temperatures in recorded history, with records dating back to 1940.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

After rain and snow Thursday, a dry stretch is in store for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures are the theme as we end this week. Our next storm system arrives on Thursday afternoon, it looks like mostly rain at the coast with snow further inland and towards the mountains. From Friday through the weekend a dry stretch of weather is in store for...
MAINE STATE
WGME

More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.

PORTLAND (WGME) – Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Rain and mountain snow headed to Maine Thursday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our next round of rain and snow arrives in Maine Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain and snow will wrap up by Friday morning, with mild temperatures expected Friday. Weekend weather is looking quiet and fairly mild as well. A storm system will bring mostly rain to the state...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Risk of avian flu remains high in Maine

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The risk for highly pathogenic avian influenza remains high in Maine, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Officials say backyard flock and commercial operators are urged to prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors and ensuring their outdoor areas are fully enclosed.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Proposed bill would make recess mandatory for Maine students

PORTLAND (WGME) – A proposed bill would make recess at Maine’s schools mandatory. The bill would require at least 20 minutes of recess for at least three days a week for all students in Maine from grades 6-8. Middle schoolers testified in favor of the bill at a...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine musician Dave Gutter wins first Grammy

PORTLAND (WGME) – A Mainer was awarded on music's biggest stage Sunday night. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones, won a Grammy on Sunday for a song he wrote for New Orleans singer Aaron Neville. Gutter took home his first ever Grammy for...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Bomb threats at Walmart stores in New Hampshire likely hoaxes, police say

CONCORD, N.H. (WGME) -- Officials say multiple bomb threats at Walmart stores in New Hampshire are believed to be hoaxes. The threats reportedly led to evacuations on Wednesday at stores in Amherst, Littleton, Gorham, Hinsdale, and others, according to WMUR. Other Walmart stores across the country have reported receiving hoax...
CONCORD, NH
WGME

Canadian company wants to mine for precious metals in Maine

A Canadian company wants to recruit Mainers to drill for precious metals in Penobscot County. Wolfden Resources, which is based in Ontario, plans to offer workers as much as $100,000 a year as a starting salary, working seven days on and seven days off, if their project gets off the ground.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
WGME

Meet the Maine pups featured in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Shelter pups from Maine will take center stage in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl Sunday. Team Fluff will take on Team Ruff in hopes of winning the coveted "Lombarky Trophy" as well as forever homes. This year's event will include 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across...
MAINE STATE

