What's that smell? Mainers reporting odor in Augusta area
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials say Mainers have been reporting a strange odor in the Augusta area. Augusta Fire-Rescue says they responded to a few calls Friday morning related to an odor. The odor is reportedly coming from north of the city. The investigation into the source is ongoing but officials...
Record warm Friday expected in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Near record warm temperatures and breezy winds expected for Friday. Cooler and calmer weather returns for the weekend, though still well above average. Mild and quiet weather looks to continue through early next week. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s for many across the state, especially...
From record cold to record warmth, why are we so warm?
What a difference a week makes, our high temperature this afternoon was 52. This tied the record high on this day which was set back in the year 1955. It was just last Friday and Saturday when Maine saw some of the coldest wind chill temperatures in recorded history, with records dating back to 1940.
After rain and snow Thursday, a dry stretch is in store for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures are the theme as we end this week. Our next storm system arrives on Thursday afternoon, it looks like mostly rain at the coast with snow further inland and towards the mountains. From Friday through the weekend a dry stretch of weather is in store for...
More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
Rain and mountain snow headed to Maine Thursday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our next round of rain and snow arrives in Maine Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain and snow will wrap up by Friday morning, with mild temperatures expected Friday. Weekend weather is looking quiet and fairly mild as well. A storm system will bring mostly rain to the state...
Risk of avian flu remains high in Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The risk for highly pathogenic avian influenza remains high in Maine, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Officials say backyard flock and commercial operators are urged to prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors and ensuring their outdoor areas are fully enclosed.
DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in fentanyl death of Maine 3-year-old, agency reports
(BDN) -- A report from the government agency that oversees all state agencies has cleared the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for its lack of action to protect a 3-year-old Old Town girl who later died from exposure to fentanyl. Hillary Goding, 29, was indicted by a Penobscot...
Proposed bill would give Maine students earlier access to vocational centers
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine is joining a national conversation about how best to prepare students for adulthood. A Democrat in the senate has introduced a bill that would open up access and opportunities at Maine’s career and vocational centers to younger students. The idea is to expose younger...
Maine community college students no longer required to be vaccinated against COVID-19
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- On-campus students at all Maine community colleges no longer have to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine Community College System. This is effective immediately. Maine Community College System (MCCS) President David Daigler cited better access and range of preventative and treatment options for COVID-19, strong...
Proposed bill would make recess mandatory for Maine students
PORTLAND (WGME) – A proposed bill would make recess at Maine’s schools mandatory. The bill would require at least 20 minutes of recess for at least three days a week for all students in Maine from grades 6-8. Middle schoolers testified in favor of the bill at a...
Maine Deadly Force Review Panel offers recommendations to prevent police shootings
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A report from the state's deadly force review panel has found that many of the police-involved shootings Maine has seen over the past year have involved similar circumstances. Now there are new recommendations for how to prevent them. This is the third report from the 15-member panel,...
Check presented to Maine gas station that sold $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket
LEBANON (WGME) -- A $50,000 check was presented to the owner of a Maine gas station that sold the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket last month. Maine State Lottery Deputy Director Michael Boardman presented a check for $50,000 to Fred Cotreau, the owner of Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, on Wednesday.
Maine musician Dave Gutter wins first Grammy
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Mainer was awarded on music's biggest stage Sunday night. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones, won a Grammy on Sunday for a song he wrote for New Orleans singer Aaron Neville. Gutter took home his first ever Grammy for...
Bomb threats at Walmart stores in New Hampshire likely hoaxes, police say
CONCORD, N.H. (WGME) -- Officials say multiple bomb threats at Walmart stores in New Hampshire are believed to be hoaxes. The threats reportedly led to evacuations on Wednesday at stores in Amherst, Littleton, Gorham, Hinsdale, and others, according to WMUR. Other Walmart stores across the country have reported receiving hoax...
Maine non-profit expedites shipments of supplies to Syria, Turkey after earthquake
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The death toll from the massive series of earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria has now climbed to more than 20,000 people. The two biggest earthquakes, which happened before dawn on Monday, brought down thousands of apartment buildings on people while they slept. Rescue workers are making...
Canadian company wants to mine for precious metals in Maine
A Canadian company wants to recruit Mainers to drill for precious metals in Penobscot County. Wolfden Resources, which is based in Ontario, plans to offer workers as much as $100,000 a year as a starting salary, working seven days on and seven days off, if their project gets off the ground.
Meet the Maine pups featured in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Shelter pups from Maine will take center stage in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl Sunday. Team Fluff will take on Team Ruff in hopes of winning the coveted "Lombarky Trophy" as well as forever homes. This year's event will include 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across...
Movement to expand paid family, medical leave faces pushback from Republicans, businesses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's a push to expand paid family and medical leave in Maine, but there's also some pushback from Republicans and businesses. Tuesday, the Maine Paid Leave Coalition rolled out plans to require workers to be paid while on leave for medical or family reasons in Maine and expand access as well.
Maine officials reportedly never checked with IRS to see if relief checks were tax exempt
A lack of communication may force thousands of Mainers to have to wait to file their taxes. According to the Portland Press Herald, members of the Mills administration never consulted the IRS when negotiating those $850 pandemic relief checks that were sent to thousands of Mainers. A spokesperson for Governor...
