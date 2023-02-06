Read full article on original website
KTUL
'I realized money's going out of the state of Oklahoma': Lawmaker signs onto HB 1027
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — State Sen. Bill Coleman (R-Ponca City) has signed onto HB 1027 as its senate sponsor. The bill would legalize sports betting in Oklahoma. State Rep. Ken Luttrell (R-Ponca City) originally filed the legislation. Should HB 1027 pass, casinos under the mode tribal gaming compact...
kosu.org
State of the State, recreational marijuana opposition, Drummond investigates veterans' board and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor's State of the State address to open the 2023 legislative session. The trip also discusses new opposition to State Question 820 to legalize recreational marijuana facing...
publicradiotulsa.org
Not mentioned in Gov. Stitt's State of the State address: Oklahoma and tribal-state relations
After nearly three years of tense relations with tribal leaders over the model gaming compact and the landmark Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt didn't talk about Oklahoma's 39 federally recognized tribes during his annual State of the State address on Monday. In the last couple...
Governor Stitt responds to trans-rights protest
Oklahoma's Governor has responded to a State Capitol protest that sparked national attention.
kswo.com
Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
city-sentinel.com
Republican Legislative leaders Treat and McCall respond to Oklahoma Gov. Stitt’s State of the State address
Republican legislative leaders responded with reserved support to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s State of the State speech, which opened the 59th Legislature on Monday, February 6. Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, released a statement, which was sent to The City Sentinel:. “The governor outlined numerous...
kosu.org
Headlines: Transgender bill advances, recreational marijuana & Yuengling Lager in Oklahoma
State Senate panel approves ban on transgender care. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt calls transgender advocate protests at Capitol "no big deal". (NewsOK) Bill to give more authority to the Tourism Commission advances. (NewsOK) Committee passes bill allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation. (NewsOK) Governor revives task force on...
pryorinfopub.com
Recreational marijuana debates show concern for criminal justice reform and individual freedom
With the March 7 vote on State Question 820 getting closer, those on both sides of the issue came together this week to debate the potential legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. “What’s the rush to get this thing done?” asked Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler at the League...
Oklahoma lawmakers propose changes to citizen-led petitions
In a Senate Judiciary committee meeting Tuesday, lawmakers voted affirmatively for Senate Bill 518, pertaining to the state’s initiative petition process.
KTUL
AARP Oklahoma voices support for house bills impacting elders
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As the state legislative session continues, AARP Oklahoma is urging you to voice your support for a few house bills that could impact the state's elderly population and their families. One of those bills includes the caring for caregivers act. AARP's State Director Sean Voskuhl...
KOKI FOX 23
State lawmakers debate ‘merit based’ versus ‘across the board’ teacher raises
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt, Superintendent Ryan Walters, and state lawmakers know they need to increase teacher pay once again, but there are questions about if a new method of how the raises are given out could improve student classroom performance. Stitt and Walters are looking at...
pryorinfopub.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Senator "Shocked" To Learn That Oklahoma Teachers Don't Have Paid Leave; New Laws Will Expand Medicaid, TANF Benefits
Family leave for new mothers, along with expanding Medicaid and more cash assistance for expectant mothers is now being discussed at Oklahoma's capitol. Programs like this have been pushed before by proponents on the political left, but with the banning of abortions in Oklahoma, Republicans in the new legislative year are considering how they can support new mothers and families:
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
The Moore American
Local lawmakers react to governor's address
Lawmakers with local ties responded Monday to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address at the state Capitol, where he addressed his plan for the 2023 Legislative Session. Stitt, as part of his three-tiered vision, hopes to drive excellence in education, make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in...
KTUL
Oklahoma bill to bring child care to schools passes through Senate Education Committee
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — State lawmakers are introducing creative ways to bring teachers into the classroom. Senate Bill 16, passed in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday, is aimed at giving educators more options for child care. Senator Bullard, the sponsor of the bill, said his wife was...
tulsakids.com
A Firehose of Bad Ideas for Public Education
Merit pay for teachers? Vouchers (also known as Education Savings Accounts or ESAs, Tax Credit Scholarships, Opportunity Scholarships and Tuition Tax Credits)? Protecting students from litterboxes in schools? My head is spinning with the bad ideas coming up this legislative session. Let’s just touch on vouchers because that legislation is...
False claims of violent protest at Oklahoma State Capitol debunked
Peaceful demonstrations and rallies are a common sight at the Oklahoma State Capitol, are expected, and welcomed by leaders. The post False claims of violent protest at Oklahoma State Capitol debunked appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahomans Are Very Concerned With China’s Intent
The BIG NEWS over the past couple of weeks has been the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. Military. With China back in the news the topic of Chinese investors buying up land in Oklahoma is back. THERE ARE 2 POSSIBLE REASONS WHY CHINA IS BUYING...
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
