Florida State

kswo.com

Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
city-sentinel.com

Republican Legislative leaders Treat and McCall respond to Oklahoma Gov. Stitt’s State of the State address

Republican legislative leaders responded with reserved support to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s State of the State speech, which opened the 59th Legislature on Monday, February 6. Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, released a statement, which was sent to The City Sentinel:. “The governor outlined numerous...
KTUL

AARP Oklahoma voices support for house bills impacting elders

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As the state legislative session continues, AARP Oklahoma is urging you to voice your support for a few house bills that could impact the state's elderly population and their families. One of those bills includes the caring for caregivers act. AARP's State Director Sean Voskuhl...
pryorinfopub.com

How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
JudyD

Senator "Shocked" To Learn That Oklahoma Teachers Don't Have Paid Leave; New Laws Will Expand Medicaid, TANF Benefits

Family leave for new mothers, along with expanding Medicaid and more cash assistance for expectant mothers is now being discussed at Oklahoma's capitol. Programs like this have been pushed before by proponents on the political left, but with the banning of abortions in Oklahoma, Republicans in the new legislative year are considering how they can support new mothers and families:
The Moore American

Local lawmakers react to governor's address

Lawmakers with local ties responded Monday to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address at the state Capitol, where he addressed his plan for the 2023 Legislative Session. Stitt, as part of his three-tiered vision, hopes to drive excellence in education, make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in...
tulsakids.com

A Firehose of Bad Ideas for Public Education

Merit pay for teachers? Vouchers (also known as Education Savings Accounts or ESAs, Tax Credit Scholarships, Opportunity Scholarships and Tuition Tax Credits)? Protecting students from litterboxes in schools? My head is spinning with the bad ideas coming up this legislative session. Let’s just touch on vouchers because that legislation is...
Z94

Oklahomans Are Very Concerned With China’s Intent

The BIG NEWS over the past couple of weeks has been the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. Military. With China back in the news the topic of Chinese investors buying up land in Oklahoma is back. THERE ARE 2 POSSIBLE REASONS WHY CHINA IS BUYING...
KTUL

Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
