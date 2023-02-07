CBA/J-D hockey takes losses to Oswego, Cortland-Homer

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In recent weeks, the Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt ice hockey team has not showed the same kind of comprehensive form it displayed when it won eight in a row in December and early January.

Another example of this was last Tuesday’s game at Oswego, where the Brothers’ defense was taken apart by the Buccaneers in a 7-4 defeat.

Oswego was just 7-10-1 going into the game, but had played CBA/J-D close in a 3-2 defeat late in December in Nedrow and, now, in the rematch at “The Fort”, proved quite potent, espcially down the stretch.

The two sides traded goals through the first two periods, only to see the Bucs break out of that 3-3 tie with a big third period led by Ian Cady, who poured in four goals overall as Brayden Miller added two goals and two assists.

No one on the Brothers’ roster could match that production as Joe Dotterer, Quinn Wimer and Will Sharlow each had one goal and one assist. Logan Novak got the other goal as Finn Wheeler had two assists and Gavin Dunford one assist.

All of this made Thursday’s game at Cortland-Homer even bigger, CBA/J-D needing to replicate its January victory over the Golden Eagles on the road in order to have any chance at second place in the league.

But it could not quite happen, the Brothers taking a 6-5 defeat in an exciting contest that only seemed to build up as the night went along.

Both sides scored twice in the first period and would have a heated exchange in the third with three goals apiece. What ended up the difference was Cortland-Homer blanking CBA in the second and getting a lone tally.

Wimer, with two goals and one assist, and Wheeler, with three assists, led the Brothers as Dotterer and Sharlow each got one goal and one assist. Binsack added a goal and Gavin Parks an assist as the Golden Eagles got three goals and one assist from Mitch Riter and a goal and three assists from Andrew Partigianoni.

Fayetteville-Manlius and Liverpool met each other last Tuesday in the State Fair Coliseum venue both programs call home, and the Hornets emerged victorious, beating the Warriors 5-3.

For two periods, this game was close, F-M constantly frustrated by the work of Liverpool goaltender James Welch, who finished the night with 38 saves.

All that pressure took a toll, though, and the Hornets, up 2-1 going to the third, got away late as Gavin Patnode, scoring twice, and Walker Thomson, with a goal and two assists, led a well-balanced attack.

Will Sanzone and Michael LaDuke each had one goal and one assist, with Brady Moore and Lawson Smart also earning assists. Sean LaMarche, in goal, recorded 27 saves.