ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Syracuse, NY

East Syracuse Minoa volleyball goes 1-1, sweeps Utica Proctor

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Amid a lot of exciting matches late in the regular season, the area’s trio of winter girls volleyball teams got set for the respective post-season pushes.

East Syracuse Minoa, fresh off big wins the week before against Christian Brothers Academy and Chittenango, was humbled again last Monday in a three-set defeat to Rome Free Academy.

The Black Knights prevailed 25-16, 25-18, 25-23, overcoming 30 digs by Brooke Kirkpatrick and 31 assists from Natalie Peterson as Akuot Kuany had 10 kills, with Camille Mitchell adding nine kills and Margaret Mading seven kills. Emily Murnane had 13 digs to go with her five kills.

Turning it around on Thursday night, ESM swept Utica Proctor 25-15, 25-16, 25-23 as Kuany had 11 kills and Mading six kills. Peterson finished with 24 assists as Kirkpatrick and Mading had six digs apiece.

When CBA went up against Chittenango last Monday, the Brothers lost the first two sets 25-16 and 25-23, but then pulled out a third set 25-22 to avoid a sweep.

With several chances to take it further to a fifth set, CBA could not do so, ultimately dropping that fourth 28-26 to the Bears despite Grace Catalano getting 10 kills and equaling Carleigh Morgia’s total of 12 digs.

Josie DePalma finished with 17 digs, part of a back line where Georgia Brown had 19 assists and eight digs. Chittenango got 15 assists and 11 digs from Alex Sylstra as Taylor Streiff had seven kills and 27 digs, with Stephanie Huckabee getting six aces to go with her seven kills.

Manlius Pebble Hill won last Monday against Weedsport, rolling through the first set 25-13 and pulling out each of the next two sets by 25-23 margins to sweep the Warriors and improve to 9-5 overall.

Lyb Brudin led the Trojans’ front line with 13 kills, adding six digs. Gianna Rinaldi and Emily Fadda-Conrey got three aces apiece and combined for seven kills as Kate Chaffee earned 24 assists and Abby Hinshaw had 22 digs. Rinaldi tacked on 10 digs.

Then MPH had its own match with Tully Thursday and was close in the first set before taking a 25-21, 25-16, 25-12 loss to the Black Knights, who got 19 assists from Alexa Shay, adding to her career total that has surpassed the 1,000 mark.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

ESM boys bowlers finish second in Class A sectionals

ONONDAGA COUNTY – A terrific regular season put together by the East Syracuse Minoa boys bowling team had led to what would take place Sunday at its home venue of Strike-N-Spare Lanes. The Spartans vied for the large-school title in the Section III championships so that it could return...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys basketball takes pair of defeats

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the Cazenovia basketball teams would head into the final full week of the regular season eager to improve their records with the Section III playoffs looming. Back on Jan. 28, Cazenovia’s boys took a 70-58 defeat to Section IV’s Waverly, not quite able...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA/J-D hockey takes losses to Oswego, Cortland-Homer

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In recent weeks, the Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt ice hockey team has not showed the same kind of comprehensive form it displayed when it won eight in a row in December and early January. Another example of this was last Tuesday’s game at Oswego, where the...
OSWEGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy