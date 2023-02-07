Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
UV Cavalier Daily
New Virginia football schedule released by ACC, adds even more challenges to struggling program
The ACC released each one of their constituent team’s schedules for the upcoming 2023 football season earlier last week. Among them was that of the Cavaliers, who find themselves at a crucial crossroads in program history and especially in the tenure of Coach Tony Elliott. Many questions were raised at the end of the season and the team is looking for answers.
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 1 men’s tennis splits weekend series, suffering first loss of the season
The Virginia men’s tennis team split their most recent weekend matchups, falling to No. 5 Kentucky, but recovering well against Radford. The Wildcats (8-0, 0-0 SEC) proved to be too much for the Cavaliers (7-1, 0-0 ACC), winning a tight battle that was a rematch of last year’s national championship match. However, the Cavaliers held their heads high and bounced back against the Highlanders (0-3, 0-0 Big South) to secure a win last weekend.
pmg-va.com
You can take the boy out of the county...
It is no secret that Carroll County has always been extremely proud of Frank Beamer. Monday night, Beamer made it clear that the feeling is mutual. The former Virginia Tech football coach and the man who injected the Hokies into the national conversation, Beamer was honored Monday with a position on the CCHS Wall of Fame among a select group of sports figures who gained national recognition either during their time at CCHS or upon graduation. Beamer is a 1965 graduate of old Hillsville High School and although he is the first Wall of Fame member not to have attended Carroll County High, the county itself is ingrained in him.
zagsblog.com
Four-star Damarius Owens cuts list to three schools
Damarius Owens, a four-star in the class of 2024, has cut his list to Syracuse, Marquette, and Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-8 forward, who grew up just 90 minutes from Syracuse, visited both Syracuse and Marquette this past January. Owens saw the Orange live with Cardinal Hayes (NY.) star, and current...
UV Cavalier Daily
Swim and dive teams host Cavalier Invite, set records
Virginia hosted the third annual Cavalier Invite this weekend at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville. The No. 1 ranked women's team and the No. 14 men’s team went up against seven teams — George Washington, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, North Carolina, North Carolina Wilmington, Richmond, and William & Mary.
UV Cavalier Daily
BRIEF: No. 7 women’s tennis sweeps William & Mary
No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis (5-0, 0-0 ACC) defeated William & Mary (2-1, 0-0 CAA) 7-0 Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville. Virginia was coming off a pair of victories at ITA Kickoff Weekend, moving up in rank from No. 8 to now No. 7.
Franklin News Post
Indoor Track Championships are canceled
MONETA—The Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships scheduled at Staunton River High School Saturday were canceled. The championships will not be rescheduled. Since none of the six schools in the Blue Ridge District have indoor track and field facilities, some meets are contested outdoors weather permitting. Heavy,...
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
She fell at work and burned 80% of her body: 'Pain was unimaginable'
September 10, 2021, is a day Charlie Anne Xavier will never forget. The Charlottesville resident was working at her family's business in Gordonsville, when she was using a sander outside.
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
UV Cavalier Daily
The Kids Are Alright: Sneaky Lynx
At the close of the fall semester, the members of the student band Sneaky Lynx sat down with The Cavalier Daily in a cozy apartment off Jefferson Park Avenue to describe the band’s trajectory since its inception and where they plan to go next. Sneaky Lynx originated through University...
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
UV Cavalier Daily
State Senate confirms Bert Ellis’ appointment to U.Va. Board of Visitors
The Virginia Senate confirmed College and Darden alumnus Bert Ellis’ appointment to the University Board of Visitors Tuesday. Ellis’ confirmation to the Board comes after months of protest from students, faculty and community members including the Student Council representative body, University Democrats and Faculty Senate. The amendment to...
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
wfxrtv.com
School bus rear-ended on I-581
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
NRVNews
Shephard, Joey Lee
Joey Lee Shephard, age 59 of Christiansburg VA, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Greta Shephard; his two daughters, Ashley (Jacob) Cridlin and Kacie Shephard; niece, Terri (Eddie) Murray and uncle, Frankie Shephard. He was preceded in death by his father Jerold and brother Wayne Shephard.
Man injured in Martinsville shooting
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR)— A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Martinsville. According to police, the shooting happened at 6:41 p.m., on Monday, in the area of Market Street and Fayette Street. The man shot has non-life-threatening injuries. Police told WFXR News that they do not have any suspects. However, their investigation […]
Augusta Free Press
Six Virginia localities receive Infrastructure Act funding to improve traffic safety
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 is making road safety improvements possible in several Virginia localities. Through the United States Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets For All initiative, the town of Culpeper will receive $160,000. According to U.S. Rep....
Comments / 0