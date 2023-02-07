Read full article on original website
How to avoid falling for a FEMA-related scam
If you applied for storm-related relief through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), you can expect a phone call within 10 days after submitting an application.
Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises the public of increased cases of Norovirus on the Central Coast. The post Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Search dogs trained in Ventura County deployed to Turkey following massive quake
A devastating earthquake in the Middle East has left thousands feared dead, many buried in rubble with little hope of rescue. But help is on the way in the form of several search and rescue teams trained in Southern California. Seven canine disaster teams have deployed to Turkey to aid in the search for those […]
kclu.org
Watch out for stomach flu! Santa Barbara County issues warning
Beware of stomach flu! That's a new warning from Santa Barbara County Public Health officials, after the region has seen an increase in cases. Norovirus is the most common cause of stomach flu, and it can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. It spreads easily from person to person, and...
theregistrysocal.com
Universe Holdings Pays $20.35MM for 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura
LOS ANGELES – February 7, 2023 – Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO West Apartments, a 45-unit multifamily property, plus retail stores, located in Ventura, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $20.35 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc., The buyer, also based in California, was Universe Holdings, and the deal closed on February 2 at a price of approximately $452,222 per unit.
kclu.org
Speaking (and writing) from the heart: California's Poet Laureate visiting the Tri-Counties
It's a huge honor, but an imposing task: How do you get an entire state excited about poetry?. That's the job facing Lee Herrick. The governor appointed Herrick as the state’s Poet Laureate last November. The author, poet, and college professor said his job is simple: To be an ambassador for poetry across the state.
kion546.com
Two Hitchcock Shelter dogs being flown to Southern California
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two Doberman Pinschers are heading down to southern California in hopes of finding a new home. Animal Control gave these dogs around 10 days ago to Hitchcock Road Animal Services around 10 days ago. The 2 and 3-year-old dogs were unable to get adequate care at the shelter.
kclu.org
Sewage spill pollutes part of Ventura County creek
A sewer main blockage caused a major spill into a Ventura County creek. It happened Tuesday morning, in Moorpark. A Ventura County Water and Sanitation District line backed up on the 4000 block of Moorpark Avenue, in Moorpark. An estimated 2400 gallons of sewage flowed out of a manhole, and...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Three-Year Water Supply ‘Much Better’ Due to Recent Rains
We may not be out of a drought just yet, but according to city officials, Santa Barbara’s water supply for at least the next three years is in a “much better” position to meet local demands due to the recent storms filling the reservoirs at Lake Cachuma and Gibraltar.
kvta.com
Minuteman Missile Test Launch From Vandenberg And Other Stories
(Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) There was a routine test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night. The launch was at 11:01 PM Pacific Time. The missile was headed to a target in the...
SoCal 'disaster dogs' saving lives in Turkey-Syria quake zone. Here's how they get mission-ready
As rescuers in Turkey and Syria continue to search for survivors of the earthquake , they're getting much-needed help from dogs trained to help during disasters.
kclu.org
Ventura County and agricultural groups reach settlement in dispute about key planning document
Ventura County has reached a settlement in connection with a major lawsuit involving its new general plan. In 2020, Ventura County Supervisors approved what’s known as the 2040 County General Plan. It serves as a guideline to manage future growth in the county. But, more than a half dozen lawsuits were filed seeking to block certain elements of the plan.
kclu.org
Wildfires and debris flows: Santa Barbara County researchers unravel factors in the one-two punch
It was a terrifying experience, as rocks and debris surged down a Montecito street. Marco Ferrell fled back into his family’s home with his mother, followed a waist-high torrent of mud and rock. Ferrell and his family survived, but 23 others died in the January 9, 2018 debris. The...
vidanewspaper.com
Oxnard launched a survey for answers
In partnership with the City of Oxnard and Oxnard College, the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center, the UCLA Labor Center, Latinas Future Lab 2050 and the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute, launched the “Oxnard Thriving Youth Survey” February 6, 2023. The survey is part of a collaborative study aiming to inform educational, employment, health, and civic interventions targeting Oxnard’s adolescent and young adult residents.
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley
At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
Neighborhood Clinic expansion hits a bump in the road with a Santa Barbara Westside parking issue
The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic is working on parking issues prior to an appeal of its proposed project on Micheltorena St. to serve the Westside. A nearby business is concerned about parking and drop off issues. The post Neighborhood Clinic expansion hits a bump in the road with a Santa Barbara Westside parking issue appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bakersfield Channel
Landslide leaves six homes in Santa Clarita heavily damaged
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KERO) — It's been a trying few days for some canyon country residents after part of a hillside in Santa Clarita collapsed on Sunday, sending mud and debris rushing down. As of Monday six homes have been yellow-tagged and evacuated, five of them just atop the...
kvta.com
A Wind-Driven Fire Races Through A Mobile Home Park Between Oxnard And Point Mugu
(Photos courtesy Ventura County Fire PIO) A wind-driven fire raced through a mobile home park located between Oxnard and Point Mugu Tuesday. It damaged or destroyed 4 mobile homes and a two-unit residential structure. In addition to the mobile homes and the structure, a fifth wheel trailer and one truck...
PLANetizen
Santa Barbara Expands ADU Program to Boost Housing
Under the new rules, buildings on Santa Barbara's commercial State Street will be allowed to add housing units on their second floors. | Gabriele Maltinti / Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara will now allow larger and taller accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in residential areas, as well as secondary ADUs on...
Santa Barbara Independent
Lake Cachuma Spills for First Time in More than a Decade
For the first time in more than a decade, Lake Cachuma is spilling. Images from Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department on Wednesday show a cascade of water flowing from the lake’s reservoir through Bradbury Dam’s spillway gates at 4,100 cubic feet per second. Lake Cachuma is...
