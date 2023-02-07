ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

theregistrysocal.com

Universe Holdings Pays $20.35MM for 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura

LOS ANGELES – February 7, 2023 – Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO West Apartments, a 45-unit multifamily property, plus retail stores, located in Ventura, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $20.35 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc., The buyer, also based in California, was Universe Holdings, and the deal closed on February 2 at a price of approximately $452,222 per unit.
VENTURA, CA
kion546.com

Two Hitchcock Shelter dogs being flown to Southern California

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two Doberman Pinschers are heading down to southern California in hopes of finding a new home. Animal Control gave these dogs around 10 days ago to Hitchcock Road Animal Services around 10 days ago. The 2 and 3-year-old dogs were unable to get adequate care at the shelter.
VENTURA, CA
kclu.org

Sewage spill pollutes part of Ventura County creek

A sewer main blockage caused a major spill into a Ventura County creek. It happened Tuesday morning, in Moorpark. A Ventura County Water and Sanitation District line backed up on the 4000 block of Moorpark Avenue, in Moorpark. An estimated 2400 gallons of sewage flowed out of a manhole, and...
kvta.com

Minuteman Missile Test Launch From Vandenberg And Other Stories

(Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) There was a routine test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night. The launch was at 11:01 PM Pacific Time. The missile was headed to a target in the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County and agricultural groups reach settlement in dispute about key planning document

Ventura County has reached a settlement in connection with a major lawsuit involving its new general plan. In 2020, Ventura County Supervisors approved what’s known as the 2040 County General Plan. It serves as a guideline to manage future growth in the county. But, more than a half dozen lawsuits were filed seeking to block certain elements of the plan.
vidanewspaper.com

Oxnard launched a survey for answers

In partnership with the City of Oxnard and Oxnard College, the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center, the UCLA Labor Center, Latinas Future Lab 2050 and the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute, launched the “Oxnard Thriving Youth Survey” February 6, 2023. The survey is part of a collaborative study aiming to inform educational, employment, health, and civic interventions targeting Oxnard’s adolescent and young adult residents.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley

At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Neighborhood Clinic expansion hits a bump in the road with a Santa Barbara Westside parking issue

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic is working on parking issues prior to an appeal of its proposed project on Micheltorena St. to serve the Westside. A nearby business is concerned about parking and drop off issues. The post Neighborhood Clinic expansion hits a bump in the road with a Santa Barbara Westside parking issue  appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Landslide leaves six homes in Santa Clarita heavily damaged

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KERO) — It's been a trying few days for some canyon country residents after part of a hillside in Santa Clarita collapsed on Sunday, sending mud and debris rushing down. As of Monday six homes have been yellow-tagged and evacuated, five of them just atop the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
PLANetizen

Santa Barbara Expands ADU Program to Boost Housing

Under the new rules, buildings on Santa Barbara's commercial State Street will be allowed to add housing units on their second floors. | Gabriele Maltinti / Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara will now allow larger and taller accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in residential areas, as well as secondary ADUs on...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lake Cachuma Spills for First Time in More than a Decade

For the first time in more than a decade, Lake Cachuma is spilling. Images from Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department on Wednesday show a cascade of water flowing from the lake’s reservoir through Bradbury Dam’s spillway gates at 4,100 cubic feet per second. Lake Cachuma is...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

