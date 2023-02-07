Read full article on original website
WJLA
Fairfax Co. first responders arrive in Turkey as earthquake death toll rises
WASHINGTON (7News) — Fairfax County first responders have touched down in Turkey after being deployed Monday night to help those impacted by the deadly earthquakes. VA Task Force 1 tweeted that USA-01 was activated by the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance. The Fairfax County...
Local businesses in the DMV help earthquake victims
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Turkish restaurant and coffee shop are getting involved locally to help earthquake victims across Turkey and Syria. Gizem White, founder of the Turkish Coffee Lady in Alexandria, Virginia, is collecting supplies for earthquake victims. White is leading a relief effort for the people in Turkey...
José Andrés, World Central Kitchen offer help after earthquake in Turkey
WASHINGTON — As the focus turns to aid following a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria, D.C. chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen organization are doing their part to help survivors. Andrés and relief teams from WCK arrived in Turkey Thursday night and...
fox5dc.com
Multi-plug wall adapter sparks fire that damaged Fairfax County apartment building
ANNANDALE, Va. - Investigators say a multi-plug wall adapter was the source of a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning at an apartment building in Fairfax County. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area. Firefighters say the three people...
Loudoun County man dead after being critically injured in house fire
A Loudoun County resident is dead after being sent to the hospital with critical injuries from a house fire that caused hundreds of thousands dollars worth of damage and killed three pets earlier this week.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens
POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
This DC organization is fighting food insecurity at the Super Bowl
WASHINGTON — The Food Recovery Network is on a mission to feed families all across the country. The D.C.-based organization is heading to Glendale, Arizona to recover food from the highly anticipated tailgate party. "The party travels all around the U.S. wherever the Super Bowl is, this tailgate party...
wfxrtv.com
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a balcony and was evaluated by EMS.
Man crossing through construction zone hit by driver, killed; neighbors criticize DC Water for risk to pedestrians
WASHINGTON — Angry neighbors are demanding the city do much more to ensure pedestrian safety after a 66-year-old man was hit and killed walking through a construction site on Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. Neighbors had been tweeting and reaching out to DC Water, warning the agency that there was...
WUSA
New analysis shows plan to dredge Lake Accotink not feasible
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The future of Lake Accotink Park is up in the air after new analysis of an effort to dredge the lake has been deemed not feasible, according to county leaders. In 2019, Fairfax County staff developed a dredging plan that was presented to the community and...
ffxnow.com
New regional housing plan pushes Fairfax County to lower income criteria for affordable housing
Fairfax County and several other localities have released a draft of the Regional Fair Housing Plan that not only provides some goals for housing, but comes with a look at specific zoning changes that can be made to help achieve those goals. The plan was put together by a team...
fox5dc.com
Utility crews finish repairs 2 months after small planes crashes into Montgomery County power lines
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Utility crews have completed all repairs to the Montgomery County transmission tower damaged when a small plane crashed into them last November. Pepco officials said all repairs were finished on February 3. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022 in the area of Rothbury...
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
thezebra.org
Alexandria Cancer Survivor to ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ for 24 Hours
Arlington, VA – Patrick J. “Pat” Malone, a nine-year cancer survivor and twenty-year Air Force veteran, will ‘stand up to cancer’ for twenty-four hours straight during his Ninth Annual Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) 24-Hour Fundraiser, beginning at 4:26 p.m. on Friday, February 10, and ending at 4:26 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Fire Works American, at Pizzeria & Bar, 2350 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201.
Fairfax County’s COVID-19 emergency is ending in March. What will it affect?
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County announced on Tuesday that their local emergency for COVID-19 — which has been in place since March 2020 — will come to an end on March 1. This emergency declaration helped the county authorize aid and funding to “mitigate the effects of COVID-19.” The Declaration of […]
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
Fairfax Co. firefighters rescue trapped worker on building 13 stories up
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters in Fairfax County are working to rescue workers stranded on scaffolding 13 stories above the ground on Monday. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Road, near the McLean Metro station, for a report of a worker trapped after he fell around 11:15 a.m.
22 people displaced after massive fire at apartment complex in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An accidental Fairfax County apartment fire that sparked early Sunday has left 22 people without a place to call home. Firefighters with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the apartment, located on Little River Turnpike, in the Annandale area, around 1:38 a.m. on Feb. 5. Upon arrival, they found a three-story, garden-style apartment building visibly in flames from the third floor and extending into the attic.
WUSA9
