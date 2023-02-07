ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WUSA9

Local businesses in the DMV help earthquake victims

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Turkish restaurant and coffee shop are getting involved locally to help earthquake victims across Turkey and Syria. Gizem White, founder of the Turkish Coffee Lady in Alexandria, Virginia, is collecting supplies for earthquake victims. White is leading a relief effort for the people in Turkey...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens

POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
POOLESVILLE, MD
wfxrtv.com

Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a balcony and was evaluated by EMS.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA

New analysis shows plan to dredge Lake Accotink not feasible

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The future of Lake Accotink Park is up in the air after new analysis of an effort to dredge the lake has been deemed not feasible, according to county leaders. In 2019, Fairfax County staff developed a dredging plan that was presented to the community and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

Alexandria Cancer Survivor to ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ for 24 Hours

Arlington, VA – Patrick J. “Pat” Malone, a nine-year cancer survivor and twenty-year Air Force veteran, will ‘stand up to cancer’ for twenty-four hours straight during his Ninth Annual Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) 24-Hour Fundraiser, beginning at 4:26 p.m. on Friday, February 10, and ending at 4:26 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Fire Works American, at Pizzeria & Bar, 2350 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

22 people displaced after massive fire at apartment complex in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An accidental Fairfax County apartment fire that sparked early Sunday has left 22 people without a place to call home. Firefighters with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the apartment, located on Little River Turnpike, in the Annandale area, around 1:38 a.m. on Feb. 5. Upon arrival, they found a three-story, garden-style apartment building visibly in flames from the third floor and extending into the attic.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

