Triad pastor calls for other protestors to be acquitted of charges in March to Polls event
GRAHAM, N.C. — A Triad pastor and activist was acquitted of all charges after a protest in Graham. Following a five-day jury trial, he was acquitted of all charges. Now, Drumwright is pushing for the same outcome for another protestor who was also arrested that day. He spoke on the matter Thursday in Alamance County.
Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
Father, daughter accused of killing Jason Corbett seek to have retrial moved to Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Attorneys for a father and daughter accused of murder are fighting to move their re-trial out of Davidson County. Tom Martens and Molly Corbett were convicted of in the 2015 murder of Jason Corbett. According to Corbett's attorney, the motion to relocate comes down to finding...
Raleigh police release bodycam video of Darryl Williams' in-custody death
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police released body camera video Friday showing what led up to a man's death while in police custody. Police said 32-year-old Darryl Williams died at a hospital after officers fired stun guns at him three times on January 17. His cause of death is under investigation.
Forsyth County man on death row has case heard in NC Supreme Court
Russell William Tucker's 1996 conviction could have bigger implications for how the state handles jury discrimination in the future. In the North Carolina supreme court Wednesday, they're tackling a huge question: "Is our justice system really just for all people?" At issue, a cheat sheet some civil rights activists say...
Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message. The student was found trespassing during...
2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating at Bethabara Pointe Circle. This is a developing story.
13 years in prison for man who sold heroin, fentanyl to overdose victim in Raleigh, feds say
Prosecutors say the unidentified dead person’s phone showed that person and Tripp communicated about a heroin sale
Arrest made in connection with 2014 murder of Trinity woman
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in connection with the 2014 murder of Tammy Sellers Holland. Holland was found stabbed to death inside her home on October 28, 2014. She was 50 years old. After a lengthy investigation into the cold case, deputies...
North Carolina woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
TikTok video depicting school shooting in ABSS found to be a hoax
The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reported that it had received a tip early Wednesday morning in which a video posted on the TikTok social media website depicted a potential shooting in an Alamance-Burlington school. A subsequent investigation by the Alamance County sheriff’s department revealed there was no credible threat...
Body found at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville identified as High Point teenager
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
Man arrested on S. Regional Rd. on HWY 68 after he was seen walking around with a gun in Guilford Co.
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was walking around with a gun was arrested in Guilford County Thursday, according to deputies. A call came in around 4:54 p.m. about a person walking around with a firearm on South Regional Road at Highway 68. He was taken into custody...
Davidson County man accused of strangling woman, hitting a man with hammer: court records
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records. Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.” Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Industrial Park Ave in Randolph Co.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Asheboro Wednesday night, according to Highway State Patrol. Troopers say it happened at 5:57 p.m. on US 220 Business at Industrial Park Avenue in Randolph County. 18-year-old Amy Logan Mendoza, of Asheboro, was driving a 2022 Honda...
Standoff at Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are trying to get a person to come out of a home on Golden Gate Drive Friday. Officers are on the scene along with Guilford County EMS, CSI unit, and the Special Response Team. Golden Gate Drive will be shut down from State Street...
City of Winston-Salem implements new Behavioral Evaluation and Response Team
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem is looking for more ways to curb violence and better serve the community. Wednesday, Forsyth County sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Junior addressed mental health in a community forum. The city is also upping mental health resources by implementing a mental health first responder...
4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
