Alamance County, NC

abc45.com

Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating at Bethabara Pointe Circle. This is a developing story.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

TikTok video depicting school shooting in ABSS found to be a hoax

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reported that it had received a tip early Wednesday morning in which a video posted on the TikTok social media website depicted a potential shooting in an Alamance-Burlington school. A subsequent investigation by the Alamance County sheriff’s department revealed there was no credible threat...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County man accused of strangling woman, hitting a man with hammer: court records

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records. Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.” Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Standoff at Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are trying to get a person to come out of a home on Golden Gate Drive Friday. Officers are on the scene along with Guilford County EMS, CSI unit, and the Special Response Team. Golden Gate Drive will be shut down from State Street...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
SILER CITY, NC
