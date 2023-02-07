Read full article on original website
thv11.com
Thousands in Arkansas still without power
As nice as the weather has been, for some Arkansans it's not so nice. About 2,000 people are still in the dark— but linemen are working tirelessly to restore power.
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
Water company works to kill Hydrilla, an invasive species found in Lake Maumelle
If you've been out to Lake Maumelle recently, you've probably noticed the water levels are lower than usual.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley could see snow today, accumulation is unlikely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain and some snowflakes may fall over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday morning. The greatest potential for wet snow is in Madison, Washington, and parts of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. Accumulation is unlikely for anywhere except the highest elevations. Temperatures aren't likely to dip...
5newsonline.com
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
Kait 8
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
KTTS
Light Snow Possible Tonight, Friday Morning
(KTTS News) — There’s a chance for some light snow from late tonight into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says some places could get a dusting of snow, especially along the Missouri and Arkansas border.
Kait 8
Feb. 9: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning to cooler weather and drier weather than yesterday. It is a bit breezy this morning, but winds will not be as strong as they were overnight. It will be a dry day with temperatures in the mid-50s.
Electric companies give update on restoration process in south Arkansas
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Though the winter weather is over, the aftermath is not. As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday, thousands of Arkansans are still without power and electric crews have been working long days to restore it. "It's not very simple, it's very complicated actually," Rob Roedel with...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Widespread heavy rain, few strong storms Wednesday
Showers gradually increase late Tuesday, leading to widespread heavy rain and storms Wednesday.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas
A bright meteor passed through the night sky around 7pm in Arkansas. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.
Solar company owes $400K in payoff program; Arkansas family feels tricked into two loans
An Arkansas family believes a company misled them into more than double their solar debt before realizing they had two loans and were put into solar company's payoff program.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas corporation news through February 7
South Arkansas corporation news by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Certificate of Organization, The Neon Rainbow Boutique LLC, Katie Michelle Welch, 6622 Highway 53, Taylor filed 1/30/23. Certificate of Organization, Herring Performance Horses, LLC, Eleanor Herring , 1625 Hwy...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy mid-week rain will make for a wet Wednesday
Heavy rain is expected to bring several inches of rain to much of Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies through February 7
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Tracey Renee Page, 1371 Columbia 62 W, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 31. Terry Wayne Kelley and Brenda Ann Kelley, 453 Eades St.,...
5newsonline.com
Operation Task Force Arkansas is a huge success
The 3 month long investigation resulted in $55 million in drugs taken off the streets and hundreds of thousands of lives saved. Daren finds out about the operation.
whiterivernow.com
Flash Flood Warning in effect as rain pours across area
A downpour of rain is currently moving across a good portion of northern Arkansas, and some areas are already reporting flooding. Independence, Cleburne, White, and southern Stone counties are all under a Flash Flood Warning until 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) says two to four inches of rain have already fallen in the warned area, and additional amounts could be between one to three inches.
aymag.com
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
KNOE TV8
Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
