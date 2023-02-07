ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kait 8

Highways shut down due to flooding

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning

ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
JONESBORO, AR
KTTS

Light Snow Possible Tonight, Friday Morning

(KTTS News) — There’s a chance for some light snow from late tonight into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says some places could get a dusting of snow, especially along the Missouri and Arkansas border.
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Feb. 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning to cooler weather and drier weather than yesterday. It is a bit breezy this morning, but winds will not be as strong as they were overnight. It will be a dry day with temperatures in the mid-50s.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas corporation news through February 7

South Arkansas corporation news by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Certificate of Organization, The Neon Rainbow Boutique LLC, Katie Michelle Welch, 6622 Highway 53, Taylor filed 1/30/23. Certificate of Organization, Herring Performance Horses, LLC, Eleanor Herring , 1625 Hwy...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies through February 7

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Tracey Renee Page, 1371 Columbia 62 W, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 31. Terry Wayne Kelley and Brenda Ann Kelley, 453 Eades St.,...
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Flash Flood Warning in effect as rain pours across area

A downpour of rain is currently moving across a good portion of northern Arkansas, and some areas are already reporting flooding. Independence, Cleburne, White, and southern Stone counties are all under a Flash Flood Warning until 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) says two to four inches of rain have already fallen in the warned area, and additional amounts could be between one to three inches.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
aymag.com

Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas

Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
MALVERN, AR
KNOE TV8

Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA

