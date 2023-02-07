ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Teenager arrested trying to attend high school while on suspension for trans views

A Catholic high school student in Canada was reportedly arrested Monday after being suspended for protesting against transgender people’s use of bathrooms and saying there are only two genders – and now he’s appealing to Ontario’s human rights tribunal. Josh Alexander, 16, said the leadership of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario, told him his continued attendance would be “detrimental to the physical and mental well-being” of transgender students, according to The Epoch Times. The high school junior tweeted that the Ontario Police arrested and charged him after he attempted to attend class in violation of an exclusion order following his suspension earlier...
Daily Montanan

Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House

House Bill 303, which would allow medical professionals to refuse medical service based on conscience, passed second reading 65-35 in the House on Monday. “I’d like my health care provider to have a conscience,” said Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, in support of the bill. Sponsor Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, said on the floor that the […] The post Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MedicalXpress

Study finds night staff at nursing homes had lower rates of COVID-19 testing and vaccination than day shift

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, regular testing and vaccinations of nursing home staff have been critical strategies for containing virus outbreaks in nursing homes. In order to assess how various structural factors affected the differences in testing rates and vaccinations, researchers analyzed data from nursing homes across the country, looking specifically at work shifts.
The Hill

House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers

Legislation that would eliminate a requirement that most foreign travelers arriving in the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 passed the House Wednesday. Under the requirement imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all adult visitors who are not citizens or permanent residents of the U.S. are required to show proof of COVID…
NBC News

Discrimination and caretaking contribute to lower college completion rate for Black students

According to a new report, Black college students face two distinct barriers when it comes to finishing their education: discrimination and managing too many responsibilities. Black students reported facing barriers that prevent them from completing their undergraduate studies in six years or less, regardless of the type of certificate or degree program, according to research published Thursday by Gallup and the Lumina Foundation. The most significant factors contributing to the lower rates among Black students, the study found, were experiencing acts of discrimination and managing multiple priorities that can interfere with completing coursework.
bestcolleges.com

Billions in Federal Relief Funding Went Directly to Community College Students

Community colleges sent more than $4.5 billion in emergency financial aid to students, using Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) money in 2021, according to the Department of Education. Edited by. Published February 7, 2023. Almost half of community college students received grants as part of the Higher Education Emergency...
NBC News

Fungal infections are becoming more common. Why isn't there a vaccine?

Fungal infections are becoming more common in the United States, but unlike illnesses caused by bacteria or viruses, there’s no vaccine to protect against a fungal threat. While scientists aren’t worried that a fungal infection like the one seen in HBO’s “The Last of Us” will wipe out humanity, the infections are certainly a cause for concern.
NBC News

Montana bill would let students misgender classmates

Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP lawmakers, would declare that it’s...
