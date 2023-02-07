Read full article on original website
Related
Teenager arrested trying to attend high school while on suspension for trans views
A Catholic high school student in Canada was reportedly arrested Monday after being suspended for protesting against transgender people’s use of bathrooms and saying there are only two genders – and now he’s appealing to Ontario’s human rights tribunal. Josh Alexander, 16, said the leadership of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario, told him his continued attendance would be “detrimental to the physical and mental well-being” of transgender students, according to The Epoch Times. The high school junior tweeted that the Ontario Police arrested and charged him after he attempted to attend class in violation of an exclusion order following his suspension earlier...
Their son was accidentally shot at a sleepover. Now they have a message for other parents
It's been 18 months, and Bruce Petillo, 52, can still vividly recall the day he dropped his 15-year-old son, Christian, off at a friend's house for a sleepover. "After driving him over there, I stuck my hand out (the window)," Petillo, who lives in Arizona, tells TODAY.com. "He grabbed my hand and our fingers interlaced."
Chinese spy balloon carried 'multiple antennas' for collecting signals intelligence, State Dept. says
The Chinese balloon that flew above the U.S. for eight days included “multiple antennas” capable of collecting signals intelligence, a senior State Department official said Thursday, and the balloon maker has proven ties to the Chinese military. While China condemned the U.S. for destroying what it said was...
Va. parents say Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed history standards fail their children
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Vanessa Hall said she always admired what her two teenage children learned about history in their Fairfax County school system. It wasn’t the whitewashed history she was taught in the 1970s and 1980s that left out important contributions from and about African Americans, Asian Americans and others, she said. […]
Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House
House Bill 303, which would allow medical professionals to refuse medical service based on conscience, passed second reading 65-35 in the House on Monday. “I’d like my health care provider to have a conscience,” said Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, in support of the bill. Sponsor Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, said on the floor that the […] The post Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MedicalXpress
Study finds night staff at nursing homes had lower rates of COVID-19 testing and vaccination than day shift
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, regular testing and vaccinations of nursing home staff have been critical strategies for containing virus outbreaks in nursing homes. In order to assess how various structural factors affected the differences in testing rates and vaccinations, researchers analyzed data from nursing homes across the country, looking specifically at work shifts.
Biden: Federal government will 'buy American' for all infrastructure projects
President Biden announced all construction materials used for federal infrastructure projects would be required to be "made in America" during his 2023 State of the Union address.Feb. 8, 2023.
Black families are changing the educational landscape through communal home-schooling
On Martin Luther King Day in 2016, Tralandra Stewart asked her three children a simple question. She wanted to know what they had learned in elementary school in Cypress, Texas, about the civil rights pioneer. “They said, ‘I don’t know. I think he was a man who made a speech,’”...
House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
Legislation that would eliminate a requirement that most foreign travelers arriving in the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 passed the House Wednesday. Under the requirement imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all adult visitors who are not citizens or permanent residents of the U.S. are required to show proof of COVID…
Discrimination and caretaking contribute to lower college completion rate for Black students
According to a new report, Black college students face two distinct barriers when it comes to finishing their education: discrimination and managing too many responsibilities. Black students reported facing barriers that prevent them from completing their undergraduate studies in six years or less, regardless of the type of certificate or degree program, according to research published Thursday by Gallup and the Lumina Foundation. The most significant factors contributing to the lower rates among Black students, the study found, were experiencing acts of discrimination and managing multiple priorities that can interfere with completing coursework.
Despite recent widespread illness in US, Covid-19, flu and RSV are not a concern for most, survey finds
Respiratory viruses -- including the flu, RSV and the virus that causes Covid-19 -- are not a serious concern for most of the US public, even though they're still affecting many, according to new survey data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The virus threat is easing, but US hospitals are still as full as ever
At Massachusetts General Hospital in downtown Boston, the hallways of the emergency department are lined with dozens of patients waiting to get a room upstairs.
COVID test kits, treatments and vaccines won't be free to many consumers much longer
Insurers, employers, taxpayers and other consumers will all be affected as drugmakers move these products to the commercial market in May. How much you'll pay depends on your health insurance.
bestcolleges.com
Billions in Federal Relief Funding Went Directly to Community College Students
Community colleges sent more than $4.5 billion in emergency financial aid to students, using Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) money in 2021, according to the Department of Education. Edited by. Published February 7, 2023. Almost half of community college students received grants as part of the Higher Education Emergency...
Bill would make more Georgia students eligible for need-based aid
A recently introduced bill would tweak credit requirements for low-income Georgia students to get help finishing college.
Tech layoffs shrink ‘trust and safety’ teams, raising fears of backsliding efforts to curb online abuse
Social media companies have slashed hundreds of content moderation jobs during the ongoing wave of tech layoffs, stoking fears among industry workers and online safety advocates that major platforms are less capable of curbing abuse than they were just months ago. Tech companies have announced more than 101,000 job cuts...
Florida scraps plan to question student athletes on menstruation
Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors removes questions about menstruation from participation forms. WFLA's Trevor Sochocki reports.Feb. 10, 2023.
Fungal infections are becoming more common. Why isn't there a vaccine?
Fungal infections are becoming more common in the United States, but unlike illnesses caused by bacteria or viruses, there’s no vaccine to protect against a fungal threat. While scientists aren’t worried that a fungal infection like the one seen in HBO’s “The Last of Us” will wipe out humanity, the infections are certainly a cause for concern.
Seeking motivated voters, an environment-focused nonprofit turns to red states
A nonprofit that looks to persuade people to vote with climate in mind has a new target: red states. The Environmental Voter Project, which has worked since 2015 to rally voters around clean energy concerns, said Thursday that they are expanding their efforts into Louisiana and Nebraska, as well as a handful of purple states.
Montana bill would let students misgender classmates
Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP lawmakers, would declare that it’s...
